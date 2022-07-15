Pelvic Floor Strong Reviews: Is It Good Therapy or Hype?

This Pelvic Floor Strong review will reveal if this program is really worth the time and money or if Alex Miller is ‘stretching’ its benefits.

As per recent statistics, 1 out of 3 women who have had a baby suffer from urinary incontinence (loss of control of the bladder), and 1 out of 2 women develop some form of pelvic organ prolapse. Despite being so common condition, many people feel embarrassed to talk about it with their doctor. However, there is a method that can be used right inside the house to manage, prevent, improve, and even cure incontinence within just four weeks.

Alex Miller created the Pelvic Floor Strong program for all those women who want to learn how to stop accidental urine leakage while taking control back of their bladder.

Alex claims that she has created a targeted exercise method that requires only four minutes thrice a day to strengthen pelvic floor muscles and stop embarrassing accidental leakage problems.

Alex Miller is a fitness and pelvic health expert from Vancouver, Canada, best known for helping women strengthen and heal their bodies. She appeared in many various elite fitness studios. However, she was also one of the million Americans who suffer from leaking whenever they cough, jump, or lift any heavy object. She decided to break the traditional treatment routine and created the natural method. Since then, close to one million females have benefited from this program.

Pelvic Floor Strong is no longer a single eBook; Alex Miller has included new informational and training videos. That makes the program easy to follow since you can watch these videos on any device and perform exercises while watching training videos right from the privacy of your room.

Things You Must Know Before Buying Pelvic Floor Strong Program

Pelvic floor strengthening exercises include stretching, core exercises, yoga poses, breathing exercises, and kegel exercises. These exercises aren’t harmful to a healthy person in any way, and they all are beneficial.

The exercises mentioned in this program are not difficult to perform. They start with the simplest exercises, then progress. However, there is a big disqualifier. You shouldn’t be during these exercises if you have severe pain in your pelvic region. You should consult your doctor before starting these exercises.

Benefits and Features:

Now we’ll break down this Pelvic Floor Strong review into different sections to better understand if this program is good for you. Here you go…

What is Pelvic Floor Strong?

It’s a pelvic floor strengthening program based on a 3-step approach to efficiently heal your body and help you to live a healthy and happy life. Alex Miller claims this is the only program that heals leaking and diastasis recti by targeting the layer syndrome.

Layer syndrome is the condition in which muscles in the core are out of balance. When it happens, your diaphragm, abdominal muscles, and pelvic floors are out of balance and no longer functioning as they should be. It can lead to leaking, belly bulge, and pelvic organ prolapse.

Alex Miller crafted a 3-step sequence to strengthen your floor muscles in just four weeks (results may vary). These exercises will strengthen your pelvic muscle to the level when you start feeling them strong and healthy, and you will not have any embarrassing leakage after you jump, squeeze, or lift something heavy.

Moreover, Alex Miller has also provided stretch variations to correct your posture, alleviating your back and hip pain. It will lower your depression and anxiety, and you will finally be able to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep the whole night.

How Does Pelvic Floor Strong Really Work?

The Pelvic Floor Strong program is created to strengthen the pelvic and core muscles to prevent, manage, and heal pelvic floor dysfunction. Alex Miller is a certified pelvic health expert, and she has included some exercises which are proven and provided inside many other expensive pelvic therapy programs.

Here is a brief explanation of these exercises:

Kegel Exercises:

Kegel exercises are also known as pelvic-floor exercises and they involve repeatedly contracting and relaxing muscles that are part of the pelvic floor.

Several scientific evidences say that kegel exercises can control and prevent urinary incontinence and other pelvic floor muscles. These exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which support the bladder, uterus, rectum, and small intestine.

Core Exercises:

Alex Miller has also included some exercises to strengthen your core muscles, including stomach muscles, back muscles, and the muscles around the pelvic region. These are free weight exercises in which you have to maintain your trunk to strengthen your core muscles.

These core exercises provide various benefits, from improving posture, balance, and flexibility to preventing injury and pain. If you have balance issues, I suggest you to try Neuro-Balance Therapy.

Stubborn Belly Fat Removal:

Extra fat in the belly region presses down the bladder and bowel, making it difficult to control urine, feces, and air. Moreover, women with BMI over 30 have higher intra-abdominal pressure that causes the pelvic floor to weaken.

Alex Miller has provided stretching exercises to mobilize fat around the belly region. These stretches help lose belly fat, improve the range of motion, reduce injury risk, and remove muscle soreness.

Breathing Exercises:

Some experts believe breathing exercises are more critical than Kegels for pelvic health. It is because your pelvic floor muscles and diaphragm contract and relax to facilitate your breath.

Moreover, by breathing alone, you can connect and move your pelvic floor muscle, which is the first step everyone should take to regain lost control of the bladder.

What You’ll Get Inside The Pelvic Floor Strong Program?

As mentioned above in this Pelvic Floor Strong review, Alex Miller has included various videos, pdfs, checklists, and diagrams so that every user can understand the program and fully use it.

Here’s what is included in this program:

Pelvic Floor Strong: Informational Video:

Alex Miller has divided this whole video into different chapters.

The first chapter introduces the program and reveals how simple exercises can strengthen the core and pelvic muscles. Additionally, this chapter provides scientific studies which support the exercises shown in this program.

Then, the second chapter introduces pelvic-floor strengthening exercises called Kegels. This chapter provides everything about kegel exercises, from their benefits to how to perform them correctly.

In the next chapters, users will get core-strengthening and breathing exercises which will support them to improve posture, strengthen core muscles, and lose extra fat from the belly region.

Pelvic Floor Strong: Informational Manual:

The information provided inside this manual is similar to the information provided in the video. This manual is for users who prefer reading books instead of watching videos.

Users will find a unique method inside this manual called “Total Core & Pelvic Floor Repair Method”; besides that, everything is similar to the information in the informational video.

Flat Belly Fast: 10-Minute Quick Start Video

Extra fat around the belly region is one of the primary reasons for pelvic floor dysfunction. Alex Miller has provided ten minutes exercises that users can incorporate easily into their routines to burn stubborn belly fat.

These flat belly exercises and kegel exercises help improve core and pelvic muscles. And they can improve your flexibility as well.

Flat Belly Fast: Exercise Manual

This exercise manual contains the same exercises and information provided in the flat belly fast video. This manual is mainly for users who prefer reading books. Additionally, users can get a print of this manual and use it to perform moves properly.

A Diastasis Recti Checklist

Diastasis Recti is a common condition in pregnant and postpartum females where separation occurs in the abs muscles.

Alex Miller has provided a checklist for users to track their progress and compare before and after results. Additionally, Alex has explained all the changes which will occur in the body with exercising.

Cost, Value, And Money-Back Guarantee:

If you are interested in trying out Pelvic Floor Strong, here is what you need to know about its pricing, bonuses, and money-back guarantee.

Pelvic Floor Strong costs $47, and users can select between digital or physical versions. However, users interested in the physical version have to pay $10 extra in shipping & handling charges.

Alex Miller has not authorized any eCommerce store, so if you find it on Amazon, eBay, or any other third-party store then avoid it at all costs.

You will get an authentic version of Pelvic Floor Strong from its official website only. Moreover, when you order from the official website, you will get all the content material mentioned above and one extra bonus, ‘3-Stretch Pain-Free Video’ by Emily Lark.

Alex Miller is also offering a 60-day money-back guarantee. Within these sixty days, if you ever feel you are not getting results as promised on the official website, you can simply email Alex and ask for a refund. You will get your money within 48 business hours.

Pelvic Floor Strong Pros and Cons

Here are some strong and weak points of the Pelvic Floor Strong program, not just the benefits as the creator and promoters claim:

What I Like:

The exercises are a great way to improve pelvic health

When performed as mentioned, these exercises can strengthen your pelvic floor and core muscles

There is a real chance you can be finally able to lose stubborn fat from your belly region

Many women mentioned they got the results that they were expecting within four weeks, without repeating the program again

No special equipment or weights are required

It’s affordable for everyone and includes a money-back guarantee

Digital and physical versions included

What I Don’t Like:

Alex has provided very little scientific research to support her claims made on the official website

No information is provided about the diet when we all know losing weight is the combination of both diet and exercise

What People Are Saying

We go through various groups on Facebook and Reddit to find people who bought the Pelvic Floor Strong program and worked with it. We see almost everyone who followed the program for four weeks got the results they were expecting for. They are happy with the program and definitely recommend it to their friends.

However, one big recurring problem that keeps coming to us is that this program doesn’t help them get a flat belly. In fact, I discovered a Pelvic Floor Strong review by the dietician claiming this program helped her lose the last 10 pounds of stubborn fat from her belly.

It could be because she is already a dietician and has good knowledge about food. However, it is difficult for others to choose the right foods when the market is full of unhealthy foods claiming to be ‘the world’s healthiest food.’

The proper Pelvic Floor Strong reviews come from the women who used this program in conjunction with the proper diet routine. Many women could heal their pelvic floor problems and reduce waist size.

So, if you want to use Pelvic Floor Strong to get a flat belly, you must use it with a proper diet.

In Conclusion…

Pelvic floor muscles are a vital set of muscles that support pelvic organs (uterus, bladder, and rectum). These muscles can become weak, tight, or lose coordination with other muscles, leading to issues with urination, defecation, and intercourse. Thankfully, these problems can be healed with the help of natural remedies.

Alex’s Pelvic Floor Strong is the program for all those ladies who are avoiding trampoline or yoga classes due to the fear of urinary incontinence. Moreover, Pelvic Floor Strong is for every woman suffering from pelvic pain, constipation, urinary frequency, urinary urgency, or overactive bladder.

Pelvic Floor Strong is the program that teaches you to heal conditions related to bladder, pelvic floor, uterus, and bowel directly from the women’s pelvic health expert with the methods she uses to treat clients in the clinic.

If you are having issues with pelvic floor dysfunction, Pelvic Floor Strong can provide you with the therapy you need to strengthen your core and pelvic floor muscles and regain control of your bladder.

