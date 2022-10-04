Performer 8 Review, Real Performer 8 Reviews Before and After Results

If you are suffering from erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation or a general lack of sexual desire, a natural male enhancement supplement can give you back your sex life. In this real Performer 8 review I will detail what it is, what the ingredients are, some before and after results and where to buy Performer 8 online for the lowest price.

Performer 8 Review - What is it?

Performer 8 is a natural male enhancement supplement that’s designed to help men perform eight times better than normal in the bedroom.

That’s a big claim but if you have already spent any time looking for a supplement to boost your libido and restore your sex life, you will probably have noticed this type of product is often marketed with promises of dramatic results.

Performer 8 is different. There is no hype or sensationalism. Each pill provides a powerful blend of natural ingredients that revitalizes the sex drive and helps you reclaim your sexual stamina and vitality without causing side effects. It gets a lot of men up and running in less than a week and some men notice a difference on their first day of treatment.

Performer 8 doesn’t work for all men though. The manufacturer is very honest about that but it works for most men and the return rate is less than two percent.

With a success rate of higher than 98 percent, Performer 8 is easily one of the best male enhancement products on the market. It’s already changed a lot of lives for the better and you have nothing to lose by trying the product because the manufacturer offers a 100%, no questions asked, lifetime guarantee.

This review provides an outline of all the benefits Performer 8 can provide and explains how the ingredients make this possible. It also provides other useful information to help you decide if Performer 8 is the best male enhancement pill to choose.

Performer 8 Before and After Results

There are many testimonials from real people you have had good results with performer 8

Performer 8 has been responsible for many success stories around the world.

Performer 8 Benefits

Increases desire

Boosts sexual energy, drive, and stamina

Provides firmer, stronger erections

Reduces premature ejaculation

Increase testosterone levels

Thickens the penis

Improves blood flow

Increases semen volume and sperm motility

Natural, safe, and proven to work

No known side effects

What is Performer 8 and How Does It Work?

Performer 8 is an oral pill, natural male enhancement supplements you take every day. It contains a carefully-dosed combination of high-quality plant extracts. Working together, they boost testosterone and stimulate additional biological tweaks that enhance sexual performance and ability. It’s one of the best blue-pill (Viagra) alternatives on the market and sets the standard for quality and strength.

However, although the end results are the same, using Performer 8 is very different from using Viagra.

Men who use Viagra have to take their blue pill shortly before sex. It acts as a “turn on” switch. There is no spontaneity. Everything has to be planned.

Performer 8 is different. You take it every day. Not just the ones when you plan to have sex. Instead of providing a jump-start, it resets your system by naturally restoring vitality and increasing the desire for sex.

Instead of waiting for a blue pill to turn you on, when you use Performer 8, you will regain your ability to access a normal turn-on. Not just once but multiple times a day. It is a natural aphrodisiac to improve sexual performance.

Who Should Use Performer 8?

Performer 8 is male sexual enhancement supplement for men who’ve lost their interest in sex. It’s an equally good option for men who still feel the desire for sex but are having difficulties with their performance.

The average Performer 8 user is likely to be aged 30+, but younger men can use it as well.

The Need for Male Potency Boosters for Male Sexual Health

A number of different factors can hinder male sexual performance and desire but, more often than not, male potency issues are due to low testosterone. That’s why one of the things Performer 8 does is function as a testosterone booster.

Testosterone is the male sex hormone. During adolescence, it initiates the growth of whiskers and other changes that turn boys into men. Most men will have no difficulty remembering that time of raging hormones when they could get an erection at the drop of a hat.

Unfortunately, testosterone production decreases after adolescence and continues to do so year after year. Most men begin to see the effect of this in their late twenties or early thirties and, by that point, their natural testosterone production will be decreasing at a rate of one percent per year.

Problems obtaining or maintaining an erection are another problem a lot of men have to endure. This is often due to circulation issues. Performer 8 tackles this by providing ingredients that improve circulation so the penis gets a better supply of blood.

If your libido is low or you find you can no longer perform, don’t let it prey on your mind. You are not alone. These problems are more common than you may think and, although they are more prevalent in older men, age is not the only factor involved. The results of a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine suggest erectile dysfunction (ED) may affect around 26 percent of men under the age of 40. (https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(15)30428-8/fulltext)

How to Use Performer 8

You take three pills per day. It’s best to take them with meals but they are gentle on the stomach so, if you have a problem with the timing, you don’t need to worry about indigestion.

Performer 8 Ingredient Profile

Three pills per day provide nine natural ingredients in the following quantities:

Panax Ginseng (6,000 mg)

Muira Puama Extract (3,000 mg)

Horny Goat Weed (1,000 mg)

Glucuronolactone (600 mg)

KSM-66 (500 mg)

Pine Bark Extract (300 mg)

Maca Root Extract (30 mg)

Grape Seed Extract (30 mg)

Ferrous Bisglycinate (12 mg)

What the Ingredients Do

Panax Ginseng (6,000 mg)

Ginseng is a powerful Asian herb that boosts health and vitality in numerous ways. Many people drink ginseng tea or consume it as a tonic and, in China, it’s revered as a life-giving herb.

Ginseng also has a longstanding reputation as an aphrodisiac and research shows the herb has much to offer when used in this role.

Data from one study, involving 60 men with mild or moderate ED, shows treatment with ginseng brought about significant improvements that were not matched by the placebo group.

The herb delivered improvements in erection quality and penetration ability. It also helped the men to maintain their erections for longer. (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16855773/)

Data from other studies show the herb can boost testosterone and improve sperm count and motility, and may also help preserve ejaculated sperm.

These abilities appear to be made possible by special saponins called ginsenosides.

However, most men struggling with sexual health issues won’t care about the way ginseng works. They will just be grateful for its ability to deliver results.

Muira Puama Extract (3,000 mg)

Muira puama is a species of tree that’s a mainstay of Brazilian folk medicine. The extracts used in supplements generally come from the plant’s roots and stems.

Muira puama is a traditional treatment for many maladies including joint pain and depression. It also has value as a general health tonic.

Although the herb has value in these and other areas, its main value in a formulation like this is as a natural libido-booster. Research shows Muira puama can also improve erection quality. It’s a reasonably fast-acting herb as well.

Clinical trials show 51 percent of men taking the herb for two weeks noticed improvements in erection quality. Sixty-two percent of the participants reported increases in libido.

Horny Goat Weed (1,000 mg)

This herb is also called Barrenwort but, given its abilities, horny goat weed is a more appropriate name. Don’t worry though. Although it may make you feel more horny, it won’t turn you into a goat.

Horny goat weed has value in several areas but it’s mostly used in supplements that aim to boost male sexual performance. It’s a natural libido-booster and treatment for ED that has a good reputation for providing results.

Horny goat weed contains icariin. It’s a flavonoid that appears to inhibit PDE5.

Like other PDEF5 inhibitors, icariin supports the smooth muscle relaxation that’s a vital part of an erection. This ability allows it to work well alongside the other ingredients in Performer 8.

To stand erect, the penis needs to become engorged with blood. Some of the ingredients in Performer 8 improve circulation to help make this possible. However, during arousal, important muscles at the base of the penis need to relax. If they don’t, all that extra blood will be knocking at a closed door.

By inhibiting PDE5, the icariin in horny goat weed throws the door open and welcomes the blood inside. Viagra is a PDE5 inhibitor as well. (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15224127/)

Glucuronolactone (600 mg)

Glucuronolactone is a natural compound that’s present in some types of plant gum. It’s also present in the body’s connective tissues.

Many energy drinks list glucuronolactone among their ingredients because it boosts energy and increases mental focus.

Needless to say, any compound that boosts energy is a good fit for a product that increases sexual potency. It’s all very well having the desire and nicely pumped-up tool but that’s not enough. No man wants to run out of steam in the middle of play.

Glucuronolactone also reduces oxidative stress within the blood vessels and helps protect them from harm. So, it’s not just good for the penis, it’s also good for the heart.

KSM-66 (500 mg)

KSM-66 is a high-potency ashwagandha extra that’s known and respected all over the world.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a perennial plant that’s cultivated in several countries including India and Nepal. KSM-66 is a branded extract made for the plant’s roots.

KSM-66 is a full-spectrum extract that has a higher concentration than any other ashwagandha extract on the market. Its superior potency is the result of a unique “green chemistry” extraction process that does not require alcohol or chemical solvents.

Research shows KSM-66 boosts testosterone and enhances sexual performance. It has value in several other areas as well. One of the things it can do is reduce anxiety and stress. (https://ksm66ashwagandhaa.com/ksm-66/what-is-ksm-66/)

Anxiety and stress can dampen libido and impair sexual performance by interrupting the message the brain sends to the penis to instruct it to get hard. That’s not good because the memory of one failure can lead to another. So it’s good that KSM-66 can benefit men in this way.

Pine Bark Extract (300 mg)

This is another ingredient that comes from trees and has the potential to help men welcome the return of “morning wood.”

Pine bark is rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds. It’s also an NO booster that can treat ED by helping the penis fill up with blood.

When NO (nitric oxide) levels increase, it helps the blood vessels relax. When they do this, they increase slightly in diameter. This is what provides the improvements in circulation. The process is known as vasodilation. A good nitric oxide booster supplement is very effective for blood flow and circulation.

Maca Root Extract (30 mg)

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is a plant that’s native to Peru. It’s also known as Peruvian ginseng. Extracts from the roots are often used for enhancing fertility and sex drive. This has been the case for hundreds of years.

Maca root may further improve sexual potency by providing improvements in energy and stamina.

One of the interesting things about maca is it appears to increase sexual desire without boosting testosterone. That’s not an issue here though. Performer 8 provides other ingredients that can pick up the slack. (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12472620/)

Grape Seed Extract (30 mg)

Like some of the other ingredients in Performer 8, grape seed extract is a vasodilator that improves circulation. The presence of so many ingredients that can do this is, no doubt, one of the main reasons Performer 8 works as well as it does.

Ferrous Bisglycinate (12 mg)

Ferrous bisglycinate is an amino acid chelate that provides the body with extra iron. It’s often used as a treatment for anemia.

When used as a supplement ingredient, ferrous bisglycinate is easier to absorb than many of the alternative options. It’s also kinder to the stomach and less likely to cause indigestion.

The presence of such a good iron-provider may offer little benefit to some men and great benefit to others.

Low iron is one of the main causes of anemia. The condition is marked by a lack of red blood cells. The red blood cells carry oxygen around the body so, if you don’t have enough, it can lead to fatigue and may also cause ED.

Many men will not need additional iron but getting a little extra will do no harm. However, men whose sexual prowess is being impaired due to a lack of this vital mineral may notice a marked improvement.

You could argue ferrous bisglycinate is not as important as the other ingredients in Performer 8 but that would be a mistake. Its presence helps dot the i’s and cross the t’s to further ensure the supplement’s overall success.

Performer 8 Reviews from Real Customers

The customer feedback for Performer 8 is exceptionally good. Men using the product boast phenomenal results and, not surprisingly, their partners appear to be happy with the improvements too.

Performer 8 Side Effects

Performer 8 is a natural product that works with your body. It does not contain any artificial ingredients or have any known side effects.

Will Performer 8 Be Right for You?

If you have lost interest in sex or you are becoming frustrated by ED or other performance issues, Performer 8 is an ideal choice.

Apart from restoring sexual health and repairing self-esteem, it can also help take the strain off relationships. Although it’s not normal for relationships to be built on sex, it’s natural for it to be part of a couple’s life.

Men who are not in a relationship can find performance issues equally frustrating and may worry about being unable to make a good first impression.

Performer 8 has already helped thousands of men to improve their sex lives and self-confidence. With a success rate of over 98 percent, it works for most men and will probably work for you too.

And let’s not forget the money-back guarantee. You have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Performer 8 is also an excellent choice if you are presently using Viagra and are sick of the side effects.

However, as with any other supplement. If you have any ongoing health issues or would need to use Performer 8 alongside medication, it’s a good idea to get a doctor’s approval before taking the supplement for the first time.

Where to Buy Performer 8

Performer 8 is exclusive to the manufacturer’s website but, unlike Viagra, you don’t need a prescription to buy it. Performer 8 is also considerably cheaper to use than the blue pill–even if you buy a single bottle.

If you have an eye for a bargain, placing a larger order is a good way to secure an even better deal. The Performer 8 website always has offers and incentives that enable you to get more “bang” for your buck.

For instance, at the time of this review, it was possible to buy two bottles of Performer 8 and get a third bottle free of charge or get six bottles of Performer 8 and only pay for three.

Performer 8 Review Conclusion

If you are looking for a male enhancement supplement to increase sexual desire, improve sexual stamina, treat erectile dysfunction, prevent premature ejaculation and boost testosterone levels the Performer 8 is the supplement for you.

This natural male enhancement supplement also restores normal sexual function and natural erectile blood flow.

If you have considered Viagra the seriously consider performer 8 as well.