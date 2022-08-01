Period Relief: 6 Ways To Soothe Menstrual Discomfort

Menstrual cramps are not fun. Period. And I think everyone deserves to feel as little pain as they possibly can, even if they have the most intense menstrual pains in the world. After all, it’s hard to believe that anyone wants to feel such intense discomfort in their lower abs, rolled up into a ball on the floor, cold-sweating for hours on end, right?

But what are some tried and true ways to make the cramps easier? Does anything actually work? Is over-the-counter pain medication really the answer? What about those heating pads that so many people rave about? And are there any suppositories that we can put up there to try and stop the pain at its source?

The following is a short compilation of things to try if you’re experiencing period cramps and just want some relief. Because you deserve to feel relieved and get back to your life instead of dealing with the all that intense pressure.

Does Ibuprofen Help With Period Cramps?

Yes, ibuprofen helps to ease period cramps in a short amount of time, as do other kinds of over-the-counter pain medication on the market, like naproxen or acetaminophen. However, some people have a better experience with some of these than others, so which one works best for you is going to depend on your personal preferences and experiences.

The pain can go away relatively quickly if you take the correct dosage, but the pain relief isn’t necessarily going to be immediate. Depending on how quickly you will typically metabolize the medication, the relief will start to hit you a little more slowly or quickly.

According to Health Line, ibuprofen takes approximately 30 minutes to start taking the edge off of a person’s pain. So it’s a good idea to start using the ibuprofen or other pain medications as quickly as you start to feel the menstrual cramps kick in so that you can avoid the worst of the pain.

However, you can still gain some peace from the fact that you won’t have to deal with the intense pain for very much longer, even if you decide to take the over-the-counter pain medication of your choice at the peak of the pain. Regardless of what you choose to do, pain medications tend to work in a pinch.

Are There Pain Relief Suppositories for Menstrual Cramps?

Yes, there are pain relief suppositories for menstrual cramps available on the market, though some of them are certainly much more likely to work according to your needs than others.

As with many other forms of pain relief, there’s generally going to be a little bit of time after using pain relief suppositories before the pain begins to dial down. And many of them will advertise themselves as working better before or immediately after the pain begins for you, so that is something to keep in mind with this option as well.

However, some people will claim that these suppositories will start giving them some sort of relief in minutes, which makes some of them fantastic, fast-acting solutions if you’re in the middle or peak of your period pains. To many, that’s just going to sound like a deal-breaker for other, slower forms of pain relief that we normally have access to, making this a great option.

Some of these suppositories will also be natural in their pain relief, only using naturally derived ingredients as the active ingredients in their formulations. Some of the most effective natural suppositories will have CBD in them, targeting natural pain relief much closer to the original source of your menstrual cramps.

Does Heat Actually Help with Menstrual Cramps?

For some people, things like hot baths and heating pads will provide menstrual cramp relief. Additionally, there are some people who start feeling a sort of relief from these period pains almost immediately.

According to Getrael, applying heat to your lower abdomen can help bring relief to period pains because the heat encourages blood flow. The increased circulation of blood flow has been used to relieve menstrual cramps and associated pains for a long time, and appears to be one of the most tried and true methods to try.

However, some people don’t really like the feeling of the heat, especially if they’re experiencing cold sweats. Depending on the intensity, the heating pads or other sources of heat may serve to cause a feeling of overwhelm, so it’s important to gauge how much you are able to handle, especially if you’ve had past negative experiences with applying heat to menstrual pains.

Conclusion

This is certainly not a complete list of things that can help with period pain relief, but they are some of the best things that you can try. Some other things that also work include exercise, rest, and having an orgasm, but these things can have varying levels of appeal depending on your specific situation.