PhenQ Reviews: Before and After Results, Real PhenQ User Reviews

The fact that you are reading this PhenQ review suggests you want to learn more about PhenQ. Perhaps you've heard people talking about it or have friends or family members who have lost weight with PhenQ.

Then again maybe you are presently exploring the many diet pill options available and landed on this page by chance. Either way, this real PhenQ review will provide you with the information you need to decide if this weight loss supplement is the best diet pill for your needs.

Before we delve deeply into how PhenQ works, we should probably point out that these diet pills have already helped more than 190,000 men and women, all over the world, to lose weight.

PhenQ Real User Reviews

One of the reasons why PhenQ is consistently positioned as the "best weight loss pill" or the "most effective fat burner" in customer surveys is because of real user reviews, testimonials and feedback.

PhenQ doesn't rely on contractually obliged celebrities to pose on Instagram or TikTok. Instead, real PhenQ reviews using before and after results convey the message that real ordinary people can lose weight with PhenQ!

There's a very good buzz about PhenQ. It has got a lot of people talking. Many people will tell you it's the best diet pill on the US and Canada market and it's generally at the top of all those "best diet pills" lists that are published year after year.

We should also point out that PhenQ has a 60-day money-back guarantee. The manufacturer stands behind its weight loss supplement 100% and offers a level of customer service that is second to none.

This PhenQ review is quite long. In addition to providing information about the brand, our review also provides a full breakdown of the ingredients in PhenQ and explains the various ways they can help you to attain your ideal weight.

Towards the end of the review, we also look at some of the success stories PhenQ users are sharing online. Lastly, we look at the cost of using the product and ways you can get extra value for money.

What Is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a natural weight loss supplement that helps you lose weight by targeting five key areas of metabolic health. In addition to helping you to burn calories and fat faster, it also makes losing weight less traumatic by controlling hunger and helping you to avoid some of the other unpleasant aspects of dieting such as poor mood and fatigue.

PhenQ achieves these things by providing a cutting-edge formulation of safe and natural ingredients. The tablets do not contain any chemicals or drugs,

However, the PhenQ weight loss formulation does contain a small amount of caffeine. As responsible diet pill reviewers, we must point this out because a minority of people find it difficult to tolerate even low doses of caffeine, while others simply prefer to keep their lives stimulant-free.

Brand Integrity

PhenQ weight loss pills are the creation of Wolfson Brands. It's an established company with a longstanding good reputation.

In addition to owning several top-ranking supplement brands, including Crazy Bulk and Bauer Nutrition, Wolfson Brands also produces private label supplements for other companies.

Wolfson Brands produces its supplements to exacting quality standards in GM-approved facilities located in the US and UK. It also has distribution centers in both countries and offers free rapid shipping to customers all over the world

The manufacturers responsible for some weight loss brands offer very poor customer service. In many cases, the only contact option is an email address.

This is not the case with Wolfson Brands. Although potential and existing customers can shoot the company an email if they wish to do so, the company also offers a 24-hour helpline.

Comparisons With Prescription Medication

The results that can be achieved with PhenQ can often rival the results achieved with pharmaceutical diet pills - but without the health risks. PhenQ is often said to be the best Adipex Alternative available over the counter.

PhenQ Benefits

Controls hunger and sugar cravings

Accelerates the fat burning process

Helps reduce body fat

Blocks fat production and new fat cells forming

Preserves lean muscle mass

Boosts mood and energy levels

How to Use PhenQ

As with all weight loss supplements, to get the best results, it's recommended you use PhenQ alongside a healthy diet and exercise.

The correct dosage is one tablet, taken with water, two times per day. You take the first dose with breakfast and the second one with lunch.

Who Is PhenQ For?

PhenQ dietary supplement is suitable for most men and women, aged 18 or older, who want to lose weight or struggle to lose fat.

Although the manufacturer does not make the suggestion, younger people may also be able to use PhenQ if they have a doctor's approval.

If you have any known health issues and would like to lose weight with PhenQ, it's also a wise move to get a doctor's approval first. The same is true for all weight management supplements.

As we pointed out at the beginning of this review, PhenQ contains a small amount of caffeine. This will make it an unacceptable weight loss option for some people. Caffeine is a highly effective fat burning ingredient and most people can tolerate the amount that is included in the formula

However, the amount of caffeine in a PhenQ tablet is similar to the amount in a cup of coffee. That's not enough to make the average person go hypo and start bouncing off the walls.

If you are vegan or vegetarian, you will be glad to learn that PhenQ does not contain any gelatin or other unacceptable animal extracts. It's 100% vegan-friendly.

Unfortunately, PhenQ is not intended for women who are pregnant or nursing a child.

PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement Pros & Cons

PROS

Reputable manufacturer

Multi-functional weight loss pill

Can burn fat and reduce sugar cravings

Vegan-friendly

High-quality formula

Free worldwide delivery

Discounts, special deals, and incentives

60-Day money-back guarantee

CONS

Contains a small amount of caffeine

Only available from the PhenQ website

Doesn't ship to some countries

How PhenQ Helps You to Lose Weight

One of the strengths of this weight loss pill is its versatility. Instead of covering only a few of the bases in weight loss, it covers them all. You won't find another diet pill that offers such a far-reaching level of support for your weight loss journey.

However, the official website plays down the supplement's abilities. It states that PhenQ supports losing weight in five ways. That's not true. It does a little more.

It's very unusual for manufacturers in the weight loss industry to sell their products short in this way. Most weight loss supplements do the opposite and sell their products on the back of untruths and exaggerated claims.

As we have already mentioned, the five main benefits PhenQ offers (according to the official site) are hunger control, accelerated fat burning, extra energy, mood support, and blocking the body's ability to form fresh fat cells.

Although these five abilities are plenty enough, the formulation also provides a fat blocker.

Fat blockers support weight loss by inhibiting the body's ability to digest dietary fats. Fat has nine calories per gram, so PhenQ's ability to function as a fat blocker can only be beneficial.

Shortly we are going to take a look at the natural ingredients that make all these benefits possible. However, before we do so, it may be helpful if we explain why each of the PhenQ benefits is so important.

PhenQ Controls Hunger & Enhances Mood

Hunger control is extremely important when you are trying to lose weight. That's why all the best diet pills contain appetite suppressants.

The first and most important step on any weight loss journey is diet modification. A lot of people believe this only means eating less. In reality, all the best weight loss diets also require you to take note of the type of foods you are eating.

Foods that are high in fats and sugars should be avoided. They are too calorie dense. That's just a fancy way of saying even small portions can quickly contribute to a calorie overload and weight gain and excess body weight.

Candy, chocolate, potato chips, pizza, fries, burgers, and processed foods. These are just a few examples of the foods you will need to avoid.

The problem is a lot of people become overweight through a love of these calorie-dense foods. Some of them are also commonly used as "comfort foods."

Avoiding foods you love can be very difficult and may play havoc with your state of mind. That's why Wolfson Brands made sure to include a natural mood-enhancing ingredient.

In addition to making healthier food choices, the best weight loss diets also require you to eat less often and consume smaller portions of food.

Unfortunately, eating less food is hungry work. Literally! If you were previously eating very large quantities of food, the level of hunger you experience may be unbearable. Even if your previous diet was more reasonable, cutting back on food can be very unpleasant.

Hunger is a diet killer. By helping you to avoid it, PhenQ makes weight loss more bearable and gives one of the most important tools you need to make your weight loss journey a success.

PhenQ Accelerates Fat Burning

There are reasons why effective weight loss diets require you to cut back on calories. To work, your diet needs to place your body into such a low-energy state it has to start burning its stores of fat as a secondary source of fuel. Reducing stored fat is the first stage of the weight loss process.

You will need to use a weight loss calculator (https://calculator-online.net/weightloss-calculator/) to get an idea of your daily calorie requirements but the average man requires 2500 calories per day to keep him alive and maintain his present weight. The average woman requires fewer calories. Only 2000 per day.

If your weight loss diet causes a shortfall of 500 calories per day, your body will need to free 500 calories from its fat. This would result in a weight loss of one pound per week.

If you were to maintain the same diet and introduce exercise, the additional activity would require extra energy. This would "increase your metabolism" causing a greater energy shortage that would force your body to burn even more fat.

Certain natural compounds can boost metabolism too. Some are better than others. PhenQ dietary supplement contains a few of the best.

Some of the ingredients in PhenQ are thermogenic fat burners. If you have heard the term "thermogenic fat burner" before and wondered what it means, allow us to explain.

Thermogenic fat burners enhance a natural process called thermogenesis. It generates heat within the body.

By increasing thermogenesis, the thermogenic fat burners in PhenQ, cause your body to lose extra energy into the atmosphere as heat. When your body is already in a low energy state, that extra energy has to come from your stores of fat.

Weight loss supplements that contain natural ingredients for burning fat and reducing stored body fat are highly effective. Add to this a dietary supplement that can control sugar cravings and you have a blueprint for losing weight!

PhenQ Blocks Fat Production

If PhenQ diet pills can stop the body from storing excess energy as fat, that's a useful ability. However, we have our doubts about this claim and feel it would have been better to push it to the back seat and concentrate on the supplement's ability to limit the absorption of dietary fats.

Some research suggests one of the ingredients in PhenQ can block fat storage, so the claim is not unfounded. Its ability to do this (if it does it at all), is likely to be limited though.

The fact that Wolfson Brands is placing so much focus on PhenQ as a weight loss pill that stops you from storing fat could be counterproductive.

It may make PhenQ overly attractive to people who are looking for a magic weight loss pill. That's not PhenQ. It's a high-quality supplement to help people who are serious about getting slim. There are no magic pills.

PhenQ Boosts Energy

As we explained earlier on in this review, the only way to coerce your body into burning its fat is to force it into a low-energy state.

The energy your body attains by breaking down its stores of fat is sufficient to power all the biological processes that sustain life. It's also enough to allow you to keep active but effective weight loss diets often result in fatigue.

Nobody wants to feel tired and listless. It makes it hard to be productive at home or at work and takes a lot of the joy out of life. It also makes it more difficult to put in the effort that's necessary to burn extra calories through exercise.

Fatigue is an obstacle most dieters have to face. That's why most of the best weight loss pills provide energy boosters. PhenQ weight loss pills do this too and, as with a lot of competing products, caffeine is one of the ingredients Wolfson Brands has chosen for this task.

PhenQ Prevents Cravings for Sugar and Carbs

Although "hunger" and "cravings" are often used interchangeably, they are not always the same.

Genuine hunger happens when the stomach messages the brain to say it's empty or insufficiently full.

Cravings often occur after meals, when the stomach does not require additional food. It's a strange scenario that may seem even more unusual when we tell you the cravings happen because your blood sugar level is low.

So, how does this happen?

The answer may surprise you.

After a meal, your blood sugar level can rise rapidly and may become too high. When the brain senses this, it instructs the pancreas gland to release insulin.

One of the things insulin does is lower blood sugar. That's why diabetics use a synthetic version to keep their blood sugar levels in check.

The insulin the pancreas releases at the brain's request often works too well. This causes the level of glucose in the blood to become too low. This scenario is also known as a blood sugar crash.

If your body experiences such a crash, your brain usually hits you with cravings for sugar and carbs. There is a good reason for this. Foods that are carb-rich or high in sugar can push up blood sugar levels quite rapidly.

Giving in to cravings is a good way to stall your weight loss or start the scales moving in the wrong way.

PhenQ provides an ingredient that regulates blood sugar and insulin to prevent your cravings from holding you back.

PhenQ Contains a Fat Blocker

We've already explained the value of this unsung ability that's omitted from the marketing material, so we won't waste time going over old ground

PhenQ Ingredient Profile & Ingredient Value

Each PhenQ tablet provides:

a-Lacys Reset (25 mg)

Nopal Cactus Fiber (20 mg)

Capsimax (50 mg)

Caffeine Anhydrous (100 mg)

Calcium Carbonate (230 mg)

Chromium Picolinate (80 mcg)

L-Carnitine Fumarate (150 mg)

a-Lacys Reset

a-Lacys Reset is a branded ingredient that consists of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine.

Although this sounds like it could be a chemical-based compound knocked together in a lab, it's not. Like all the other ingredients in PhenQ, a-Lacys Reset is 100% natural.

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is an antioxidant that is made in the body and also occurs in certain foods. Among other things, the body uses it to break down carbohydrates and harness their energy. [1]

ALA also has a long-standing association with weight loss. A meta-analysis of randomized controlled clinical trials shows ALA provided significant short-term weight loss compared to a placebo. [2]

Cysteine is a non-essential amino acid. Your body uses it to make collagen.

Cysteine is also an antioxidant that helps purge the free radical toxins from the body.

Although a-Lacys Reset was not developed to function as a fat burner, early research shows it has formidable abilities in this area. It also helps improve overall body composition by encouraging muscle gain. a-Lacys Reset can help shed excess weight and burn body fat.

The participants in one study lost 7.4% more fat than the placebo group. They also achieved a 3.8% increase in muscle mass.

Nopal

Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is a species of cactus. In India, it has a long history of use both as a hunger suppressant and an endurance enhancer.

The results of one study show nopal was not only effective for controlling hunger but also for reducing waist size. [3]

Nopal can maximize your weight loss efforts and minimize unwanted weight gain. It is effective for controlling calorie intake.

Nopal's ability to function as a fat blocker is a more recent discovery. Researchers have ascertained its ability to do this by examining fecal samples and measuring the level of excreted fat. [4]

Capsimax

Capsimax is a proprietary blend of capsicum extract. It also provides niacin and piperine.

Niacin is Vitamin B3. Like other members of the B vitamin family, it increases vitality by helping your body extract energy from food.

Niacin also improves circulation, helping all the major organs receive a better supply of nutrients and oxygen.

Piperine is a black pepper alkaloid that helps your body to absorb other ingredients (and nutrients) more easily.

However, although niacin and piperine are valuable ingredients, capsicum is the star of the show.

The key active compound in capsicum is capsaicin. It's a powerful thermogenic fat burner that suppresses appetite and supports fat loss in other ways as well. [5]

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is a stimulant that's naturally occurring in coffee beans, kola nuts, and guarana berries. The anhydrous form of caffeine is highly refined and very potent.

Although caffeine often gets a bad rep, it's a versatile ingredient with a lot to offer. Unfortunately, some supplement manufacturers use it in stupidly high doses. That's why their products make so many people feel jittery and ill.

PhenQ is different. It provides caffeine in a sensible dose and does not combine it with additional stimulants or caffeine enhancers.

One of the main things caffeine does is boost energy. It also clears the mind and improves mental focus.

Another thing it can do is suppress appetite but its abilities in this area are weak in comparison to ingredients such as capsicum and nopal.

Caffeine further assists burning fat by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis. Researchers are still puzzling over the way caffeine affects thermogenesis but they know that it does and 100 mg is an effective dose. [6]

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium carbonate produces calcium. Although this important mineral is normally associated with strong bones and teeth, it serves other purposes in the body as well. One of them is aiding muscle contraction.

Research involving obese adults suggests calcium may also help accelerate fat burning and inhibit the body's ability to store fat.

However, the study participants were getting their calcium from food, not supplements. It seems likely calcium carbonate may provide similar benefits but there is no data to prove it.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium is a trace mineral that's present in many powerful weight loss pills because it regulates blood sugar and insulin levels.

Although there are other options available to supplement manufacturers, research shows chromium picolinate is the most powerful form. [7]

L-Carnitine Tartrate

This ingredient provides the amino acid L-carnitine.

L-carnitine serves several roles in the body and one of the things it does is promote a happier state of mind and ward off depression. It's good for fighting fatigue as well.

PhenQ Results: A Look at Some Customer PhenQ Reviews

When you know what the ingredients are and how they work, it gives you a good idea of the kind of results you can expect.

However, when you are searching for good weight loss pills, it's also useful to see comments made by people who have experience using them. That's why we always include customer feedback in all our supplement reviews.

"I wanted a diet pill that could burn body fat and was also made from natural ingredients. I started using PhenQ pills after seeing some PhenQ reviews online. I am now on my 3rd month of using - wow - I have lost around 11 lbs and do not have any food cravings. My diet has also changed, I enjoy the taste of food that is low in salt and not sweet." MANDY, CALIFORNIA

"I cannot believe how much weight I have lost. I started at 190 lbs and now after just 3 months I am down to 165 lbs. My food cravings have all but gone. I can feel the health benefits. PhenQ can definitely help you lose weight."PAULA, OREGON

"PhenQ diet pill plus a healthy balanced diet has helped me drop 2 dress sizes. My energy levels have gone up and I feel as if I want to exercise and move rather than just sit in front of the TV after work."JAY, TORONTO

Known Side Effects

PhenQ does not have any known side effects. It is recommended that you use PhenQ weight loss supplements in accordance with the usage instructions contained in the product packaging.

Where You Can Buy PhenQ

PhenQ is only available from the PhenQ website. You will not find it on the shelves of your local pharmacy or in any online stores.

Each bottle provides a 30-day supply of PhenQ for $69:99 (price correct at the time of this review).

There are no additional charges, but it is possible to bag some very good discounts if you order more than one month supply

PhenQ Diet Pills Special Deals & Incentives

Although PhenQ is very reasonably priced, it's mad to buy one bottle for $69.99 when you can order two bottles and get one free.

At the time of this review, that was the most popular option but it's not the only option. Nor is it the best option for anyone who has a lot of weight to lose because it's also possible to get five bottles for the price of three.

If you get lucky and arrive on the PhenQ website when one of the 24-hour flash sales is running, you can generally get a 20% discount on top and it's good for all orders, large and small.

PhenQ Reviews: The Bottom Line

At the beginning of this PhenQ review, we promised to provide a full ingredient breakdown and explain how PhenQ works. We also warned you it would take a while to get to the end but you made it. Congratulations, you're here.

As with all our reviews, we have tried to provide an unbiased product evaluation that includes all the cons along with the pros.

Fortunately, there are not many cons other than the formulation contains a little caffeine and you won't be able to buy PhenQ at Walmart, GNC, or any other local stores.

PhenQ weight loss supplements have a credible ingredient profile and excellent customer reviews. If there is a better weight loss pill, we have yet to discover it and there's a good reason for that. Nobody has made it yet.

Unless you are hypersensitive to caffeine or are allergic to one of the other ingredients, these weight loss pills come with our strongest recommendation.

But don't forget, PhenQ also has a money-back guarantee. So, even if you have had bad experiences with other products in the past, you can try PhenQ with absolutely nothing to lose. Except for your fat, of course, but you are unlikely to complain about that.

PhenQ real reviews from people that have actually lost weight showing real before and after results is a big advantage it has over its competitors.