Phentaslim Reviews, Real Phentaslim Review Before and After Results

Phentaslim is a diet pill made and distributed by Optimum Nutra. The company has been trading for a long time and it has to be said Phentaslim has acquired an excellent reputation for getting results.

It’s intended for any man or woman who wishes to lose weight and a lot of bodybuilders appear to use it during their cutting cycles.

The red capsule casing suggests a hardcore fat burner. So do customer reviews, but the good thing about this product is it’s not packed full of unnecessary stimulants.

This is an important consideration because too many diet pill manufacturers get heavy-handed when it comes to stimulants.

It’s nice to see Optimum Nutra has not made the same mistake. The formulation does contain a little caffeine, but the amount provided is not particularly high and it’s been paired with L-Theanine and it’s known to improve caffeine tolerance.

Phentaslim is an over the counter diet pill that can be purchased without prescription.

What is Phentaslim?

Claims: To burn fat, suppress appetite, improve the mood, increase energy and improve your workout experience

Pros: Made by a reputable company, lots of positive reviews and comments from customers and industry experts. Good price point, good customer service and long guarantee period

Cons : Has not got many faults as a weight loss product

Available to buy direct from the official website – shipping is now to all countries.

What Are The Phentaslim Benefits

Phentaslim is designed to provide six key benefits:

Boosts energy

Buns calories

Gets rid of body fat

Improves the health

Increases mental clarity

Destroys hunger pangs

Phentaslim Ingredients and Blend Potential

Two Capsules provide:

Green Tea (375mg):

Science shows green tea contains compounds that can increase calorie burning and fat oxidation for up to 24 hours.

Green tea has long been touted as a key ingredient in any weight loss plan. And for good reason - research has shown that green tea can help to boost metabolism and promote fat burning. But how exactly does green tea help with weight loss?

One of the main ways green tea aids weight loss is by increasing thermogenesis. This is the process by which our bodies burn calories to generate heat. By drinking green tea, we can raise our internal body temperature, and in turn, boost our metabolism. This means we burn more calories throughout the day, even when we’re not actively exercising.

Green tea is also a great source of antioxidants, which have numerous health benefits. Antioxidants help to protect our cells from damage, and they’ve been linked with lower risks of heart disease and cancer.

Antioxidants can help to boost immunity and fight inflammation. Green tea is particularly high in a type of antioxidant known as catechins, which are thought to be responsible for many of its health benefits.

Caffeine (270mg):

A proven metabolism booster and fat burner, caffeine’s ability to boost energy levels has allowed it to become a key ingredient in energy-providing drinks and tablets. Each capsule provides a similar amount of caffeine to that provided by one and a half cups of coffee.

L-Theanine (225mg):

An amino acid that’s naturally occurring in tea. L-theanine stimulates the neurotransmitters responsible for controlling the mood and helps calm the mind.

One way to make sure you're getting enough water is to add L-theanine to your diet. L-theanine is an amino acid that's found naturally in tea leaves. It's known for its calming effects, but it can also help to promote weight loss. Studies have shown that L-theanine helps to reduce body fat and increase lean muscle mass. It is included in the Phentaslim formula as it can help to regulate blood sugar levels, which can be helpful for people who are trying to lose weight. All of these factors make L-theanine a valuable addition to any weight loss supplement.

L-Carnitine (200 mg):

L-carnitine is an amino acid that's naturally present in your body. Its main job is to transport fatty acids to your cells so they can be used for energy. L-carnitine supplements are often marketed as weight loss aids. Though the evidence is conflicting, some studies show that L-carnitine can help you lose weight and body fat.

One study showed that those who took an L-carnitine supplement lost more weight and body fat than those who didn't take the supplement. Another study showed that L-carnitine supplements had no effect on weight loss or stored body fat. It's important to note that most of these studies were small and more research is needed before any conclusions can be made.

L-Tyrosine (200mg):

Another amino acid that assists muscle growth and repair, boost stamina, and increase resting energy expenditure to help the body burn more calories and fat.

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that is a common ingredient in premium fat burning diet pills. It is also known as 4-hydroxyphenylalanine. L-Tyrosine is good for weight loss because it helps to regulate the metabolism, and it also helps to break down fat cells.

It is also a powerful antioxidant, and it helps to boost the immune system. L-Tyrosine is also known for its ability to increase energy levels and mental alertness. It is one of the most important amino acids for people who are trying to lose weight, and it is found in most premium fat burning diet pills and an obvious prime ingredient of Phentaslim.

Panax Ginseng Root (10:1) (1200mg):

A versatile herb that supports improved physical and mental well-being. The form used here is a super-concentrated (10:1) extract that is 10 times more potent than normal extracts. So 120mg has the same power as 1200mg. Extracts like this are popular because they allow products to have extra potency without increasing the pill size.

Guarana Seed (100mg):

Delivers a slow release of caffeine into the body. Guarana is good for providing long-lasting energy and mental alertness.

Magnesium (80mg):

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition (2013), increasing magnesium intake may lower fasting glucose and insulin levels. This should prevent sugar urges.

Cayenne Pepper (50mg):

A proven huger suppressor that boasts proven fat burning capabilities as well.

Some of the most effective fat-burning supplements on the market contain cayenne pepper. This ingredient helps to boost metabolism and promote thermogenesis, which is the process of burning calories to generate heat.

Cayenne pepper also helps to suppress appetite, making it easier to stick to a calorie-restricted diet. In addition, cayenne pepper is a rich source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and B6. As a result, it can help to support overall health while also aiding in weight loss. For these reasons, cayenne pepper is a common ingredient in premium fat-burning diet pills such as Phentaslim.

Zinc (15mg):

A mineral favored by bodybuilders and athletes of both sexes because it boosts testosterone levels and helps improve muscle growth. Testosterone also assists the fat burning process, so zinc is often added to diet pill formulations as well.

Black Pepper Extract (6mg):

A versatile ingredient that is said to be one of the world’s healthiest foods. Black pepper is added to supplements because it helps other ingredients be absorbed more easily.

Vitamin B1 (1.3mg), Vitamin B2 (1.3mg), Vitamin B6 (1.8mg), Vitamin B12 (10mcg):

B Vitamins serve many roles in the body, but they are usually added to diet pills because they help the body extract energy from food.

Niacin (20mg):

This is Vitamin B3. It deserves a special mention because, apart from helping provide the body with energy, it improves the circulation and research shows it helps provide healthy cholesterol levels too.

How to Use Phentaslim - Usage Instructions

Phentaslim is designed to be used alongside a calorie-controlled diet. Regular exercise is also recommended. Only two pills are needed per day and they should always be taken with water. The first pill of the day is required 20 minutes before breakfast and the second one 20 minutes before lunch.

Phentaslim Reviews from Customers

Phentaslim customer reviews are as good as they come.

Here are some some real Phentaslim reviews from customers:

“I’ve been using Phentaslim for 3 weeks and have already lost 14 pounds.”

“I wanted to lose weight, but hated feeling hungry. Phentaslim is really good at taking my hunger away and I’m finally losing weight. I also find I have a lot more energy and am more happy and mentally alert.”

“I lost 21lbs in 4 weeks just by using these pills, exercising, and stopping eating pudding after my main meal.”

“I was losing weight, but it was taking too long. My hubby uses Phentaslim and it always keeps him nice and lean. I decided to try it as well. Now I’m losing weight like nobody’s business and feel better than I have in years.”

“I’ve tried other fat burners before, but Phentaslim is easily the best. I can’t believe how much weight I have lost and there has been no side effects at all.”

Phentaslim Results

What sort of results can I expect with Phentaslim?

Clinical studies have shown that people who use Phentaslim can lose up to 10% of their body weight within 12 weeks. And with no reported side effects.

Phentaslim is a safe and effective way to reach your weight loss goals. So how does it work? Phentaslim contains an ingredient called thermogenic lipotropics, which helps to promote fat burning and prevent the storage of new fat cells.

Phentaslim helps to reduce appetite and cravings, so you'll be less likely to overeat. So if you're looking for a safe and effective way to lose weight, give Phentaslim a try.

Phentaslim Reported Side Effects

There are no known side effects, but Phentaslim is not intended for anyone who has a body mass index (BMI) that is less than 18.5 or for women who are pregnant or nursing a child.

Potential users who have existing health problems should check with their GP prior to using the product for the first time.

Anyone who is planning on using Phentaslim alongside other supplements or medications is also advised to get the approval of their GP.

Guarantee

Optimum Nutra provides customers with a 60-day money back guarantee.

Is Phentaslim Recommended

We like this product. It contains good ingredients that are known to possess abilities that support the marketing claims. Customer reviews also show it does what it’s supposed to do.

Part of the reason Phentaslim works so well is undoubtedly due to the fact that it provides dieters with such a broad level of support.

Weight loss experts are always saying multi-functional diet pills work best and Phentaslim appears to be proving them right.

The money back guarantee is there for anyone who needs it, but we are confident nobody will because this is a quality product that’s been around for a while and has an ongoing reputation for delivering good weight loss results.

Where to Buy Phentaslim

Optimum Nutra has built a special website that provides in-depth information about Phentaslim, and all sales are made through the site.

Postage and packaging charges are not applied, so the price you see on the site is the price you pay. Each bottle contains enough pills to last 30 days.

Customers living in the UK and USA are assured rapid delivery of their orders because Optimum Nutra has distribution centers in both countries.

The company often offers multi-buy discounts and special deals that occasionally include a free bottle of pills. These offers change often, so the best way to see the deals presently available is to visit the Phentaslim website.

Phentaslim Reviews FAQ

Is Phentaslim available over the counter?

Technically yes, although it is more cost effective to buy from the official website.

Is Phentaslim the same as phentermine?

No, although there is a similarity in the names, Phentaslim is a commercial fat burner that contains natural ingredients whereas phentermine is drug based anti-obesity medication that is only available via prescription.