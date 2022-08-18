Phentermine Reviews: Before and After Weight Loss Results, Best Phentermine Online

Are you looking to buy phentermine online and have been searching for real reviews and before and after results? If so, we have all the facts and figures. We will review the various prescription only, generic and non prescription brands and tell you how to get Phentermine online and OTC.

Phentermine weight loss pills have been around for over a century, they have helped millions of people lose weight. It has evolved into arguably the most effective weight loss pill available.

Best Phentermine Online - Quick Look

The following brand is the most popular and most effective non-prescription Phentermine brand. It is available to buy online directly for the manufacturer without a doctor's prescription. It is suitable for long term use and not likely to cause side effects if used as recommended.

PhenQ - Appetite Suppressant and Fat Burner

The brand listed above is legal in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK.

Phentermine Reviews

There are two distinct variations of the weight loss pill.

Prescribed Phentermine - available by doctor consultation and subsequent prescription if your BMI is high enough (usually over 30). Prescription Phentermine is drug based and may cause side effects.

Natural Phentermine - this type is more readily available, does not require a prescription and can be purchased online or over the counter. It is not likely to cause side effects and the ingredients are natural.

PhenQ - Natural Phentermine

If you are looking for the best Phentermine substitute, stop your search. PhenQ was designed with you in mind and over 190,000 happy customers and real PhenQ reviews confirm that it works.

If you are someone who is presently scouring the web in the hopes of finding a way to buy Phentermine online without a prescription, you need to be cautious. Phentermine is an addictive drug and it may cause side effects.

That's why you need a doctor's prescription in most countries of the world.

Apart from the high risk of side effects, the worst thing about Phentermine is the way its potential has been exaggerated.

Contrary to popular belief, Phentermine does not always work and, even when it does, the amount of weight people are likely to lose is surprisingly low. This is because the drug is only capable of providing appetite suppression and most dieters need a pill that provides a lot more.

PhenQ offers a combination of benefits that includes appetite suppression and accelerated fat burning. But it's not just a diet pill that offers more support than Phentermine, PhenQ is designed to be side effect-free.

It's also very competitively priced and 100% legal, so it doesn't break the bank, you can use it without breaking the law, and there's no need to endanger your health.

Phentermine Before and After Results

Here are some before and after results of Phentermine.

“I was always bigger than the other kids at high school. I was always called names because of my weight, I have felt fat all my life.

When I got married I was a size 20 and weighed 210 lbs. I found my wedding photos when I was getting rid of some things and was horrified at how fat I was.

I decided to do something. I read some weight loss pill success stories and got motivated. It was the Phentermine reviews that really struck a chord with me. I ordered some natural PhenQ online. It was the best decision I have ever made (apart from getting married of course).

I lost 84 lbs in 6 months. I took the natural Phentermine weight loss pills, altered my eating habits to cut out junk food and made sure I did 10,000 steps a day. 10,1000 steps a day is not hard if you do things like take the stairs instead of the escalator and elevator and walk rather than drive if possible.

I am thrilled with my weight loss and new body. You can lose weight too if you start now and not tomorrow!”

“I have always been overweight and felt ashamed of my appearance. Strangers you to double take and I know they were calling me names behind my back.

I decided to take action. I read some Phentermine reviews and decided to try the PhenQ brand - it has been a real life saver for me.

In one year I have lost nearly half my body weight - I started at 252 lbs and in under 12 months I am now 15 lbs!

My weight loss was achieved by changing my diet and cutting out the snacks. I only ate snacks because I felt lousy about my weight. I also joined a gym and made new friends.

The biggest part was PhenQ - taking this natural diet pill every day really help me reduce my hunger and keep me focused”

“I have never really felt comfortable in my own skin, I have always been overweight. I have tried everything to diet and lose weight but I usually give up after a few weeks.

I read up on weight loss supplements and was impressed by reading some real Phentermine weight loss reviews and results. I felt inspired.

I ordered a 6 month package of PhenQ - I thought what the hell, I can always send them back as they had a long guarantee period.

I have not lost almost 25 lbs in 3 months. I have a way to go to reach my target weight but I feel I am well on my way in my weight loss journey”

What is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a prescription medication in pill form used for the short-term treatment of obesity. Phentermine is usually prescribed for people who are significantly overweight and have not been able to lose weight through diet and exercise alone. The most common brand is Adipex-P. There are certain restrictions for buying Adipex over the counter either at a pharmacy or a drug store

When Was the Weight Loss Pill First Introduced?

Phentermine was first introduced in the 1950s as a treatment for obesity. It was approved by the FDA in 1959 and has been used by millions of people since then.

Phentermine Weight Loss - How it Works?

Phentermine is an appetite suppressant that works by stimulating the release of norepinephrine, a hormone that suppresses appetite. Norepinephrine is responsible for the fight-or-flight response, which increases heart rate and blood pressure.

When norepinephrine is released, it signals the brain to reduce hunger. In addition to its appetite-suppressing effects, Phentermine also increases metabolism and thermogenesis, both of which help to burn fat.

Although Phentermine is an effective weight loss medication, it should only be used under the supervision of a healthcare provider.

How Much Weight Can I Lose With Phentermine?

Phentermine should not be used as a long-term solution for weight loss. It is meant to be used for a short period of time, typically no longer than 12 weeks.

People who take Phentermine may lose an average of 5% of their body weight over the course of 12 weeks. The amount of weight that can be lost will vary from person to person.

Some overweight people may lose more than 5% of their body weight, while others may lose less.

In order to lose weight, it is important to create a calorie deficit. This means that you need to burn more calories than you consume.

Phentermine helps you create a calorie deficit by suppressing your appetite. When you take the appetite suppressant, you will likely find that you are not as hungry as you normally are. This leads to eating less, which leads to weight loss

Who Is Phentermine For?

In order to qualify for a Phentermine prescription, an individual must be considered obese. Obesity is determined by a number of factors, including body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, and body fat percentage.

Individuals with a BMI of 30 or higher are considered obese, as are those with a waist circumference of 40 inches or more (for men) or 35 inches or more (for women). Those with a body fat percentage of 25% or higher (for men) or 32% or higher (for women) are also considered obese.

In addition to meeting these criteria, individuals must also have failed to lose weight through diet and exercise alone before being considered for Phentermine treatment. If you think you may qualify for a Phentermine prescription, speak to your doctor about whether this medication is right for you.

Latest Clinical Study Results

Obesity pillars roundtable: Phentermine – Past, present, and future - ScienceDirect, Volume 3, September 2022, 100024

Is phentermine / topiramate ER with lifestyle modifications effective in achieving weight loss in obese patients with comorbidities? - Published 2022

Phentermine and Topiramate for the Treatment of Adolescent Obesity - Published April 30, 2022

Phentermine Brands - Prescription

Here are some of the most common brands including generics:

Prescription only Phentermine

Adipex

Ionamin

Duromine

Suprenza

Atti-Plex P

Fastin

Phentercot

Phentride

Pro-Fast

Most Popular Phentermine Over the Counter Brands

PhenQ

PhenGold

Phen24

Phentaslim

Phentermine Over the Counter - Non Prescription

There are certain brands that are available without a prescription. These brands contain natural ingredients and are less likely to cause side effects, addiction or have interactions without prescribed medication.

Phentermine Dosage - How to Use

15 mg (generic brands)

30 mg (generic brands)

37.5 mg (Adipex-P - most common dosage)

Phentermine is a medication that is used for weight loss. It is an appetite suppressant that affects the central nervous system. Phentermine is used together with diet and exercise to treat obesity, especially in people with risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. The diet pill should be used for only a short time, such as a few weeks, and should not be taken with other appetite suppressants.

The dosage of phentermine depends on the individual person and their response to the medication. The recommended starting dose is 15-30 mg per day, taken before breakfast or 1-2 hours after breakfast.

If you are taking extended-release phentermine (Ionamin), the recommended starting dose is 30 mg per day, taken as half a tablet (15 mg) before breakfast or 1-2 hours after breakfast for 14 days.

This can then be increased to 60 mg per day if needed. If you are taking immediate-release phentermine (Adipex-P), the recommended starting dose is 37.5 mg per day, taken before breakfast or 1-2 hours after breakfast.

The dosage can be increased to 75 mg per day if needed. Phentermine should not be taken for more than 12 weeks at a time.

If you have not lost at least 5% of your body weight after 12 weeks of treatment with phentermine, you should stop taking the medication and talk to your doctor about other options for weight loss.

Side Effects and Cautions

Phentermine is a weight loss medication that is typically only prescribed to obese patients who have not been able to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

Phentermine works by suppressing appetite and increasing energy levels, making it easier for patients to stick to their diet and exercise regimen.

Like all medications, Phentermine has a number of potential side effects. These include dry mouth, insomnia, headaches, dizziness, and irritability. In rare cases, more serious side effects such as heart palpitations or chest pain may occur.

Can I Buy Phentermine In Store or Over the Counter?

You can get Phentermine over the counter in store with a valid prescription from a doctor or qualified healthcare professional.

Where Can I Get Phentermine?

You can make an appointment with your doctor. Your doctor will decide if you are within the qualifying range. As stated above - Individuals with a BMI of 30 or higher are considered obese, as are those with a waist circumference of 40 inches or more (for men) or 35 inches or more (for women).

With a valid prescription you can order Phentermine from a pharmacy or an authorised drug store.

You can also get Phentermine online (the natural alternative). PhenQ is a great example of a natural alternative.

FAQs

What Is the Difference Between Suprenza, Metermine, and Duromine?

Metermine and Duromine are identical, they are Phentermine generic brands. The only difference is the name on the box. Both options are produced in capsule format and come in three strength options (15mg, 30mg, 40mg). Suprenza is a diet tablet and the options available are 15mg, 30mg, and 37.5mg.

The only advantage it has over Metermine and Duromine comes courtesy of the fact that the tablets dissolve in the mouth and do not need to be taken with water or swallowed whole. This makes Suprenza appealing to people who have difficulty swallowing capsules, but it can irritate the mucosa of the mouth cavity. This makes the tablets unsuitable for people with disorders of the mouth cavity and/or tongue.

Is Phentermine the Same as Adipex?

Adipex and phentermine are two medications that are used for weight loss. Both medications are appetite suppressants that work by affecting the central nervous system. Adipex is the brand name for a medication that contains the active ingredient phentermine hydrochloride, while phentermine is a generic medication that contains the same active ingredient. Both medications are effective at helping people lose weight, but they have different side effects and risks. Adipex is more likely to cause dry mouth, constipation, and headache, while phentermine is more likely to cause dizziness, insomnia, and irritability. Both medications can be addictive and should only be used under the supervision of a physician.

Phentermine Reviews Summary

I hope this Phentermine review will help you decide which route to take; the prescription Phentermine or the more natural alternative.

If you do decide to explore the prescribed Phentermine weight loss pill route be sure to go through the correct process and visit your doctor or healthcare professional. Do not attempt to buy drug bases Phentermine 37.5 mg online without a prescription.

If you decide on the natural alternative route then PhenQ is a great choice of Phentermine brand. PhenQ suppresses appetite, burns fat and also blocks new dietary fat from the food you eat.