PRETTY LITTER REVIEW: HEALTH MONITORING CAT LITTER DELIVERY SUBSCRIPTION

Pretty litter is a cat litter that uses special color-changing particles to help fight odor, keep cats happy, and check their health. The twist in this silica gel crystal litter allows it to trace in the urine of the cat the chemicals which helps you detect infections at their early stage or other disease.

A bag of this product will last for a month due to the high absorbency of the gel beads and the ability to fight odors. This product is similar to other cat litters that are made of silica gel, including popular brands like Fresh Steps or Frisco. This crystal litter is of high quality and works well for multiple cats. This relatively new brand is getting noticed because it uses color to monitor health.

We have scoured the web to bring you the best available pricing: Today’s Latest Price

Pretty Litter Brand

Pretty Litter is a brand created by CEO Daniel Rotman in 2015. It has been gaining popularity and has been featured on TV shows and in magazines. They offer a subscription-based service and using a special formula, they can provide a higher quality of cat litter.

Pretty Litter's formula is a proprietary blend of bentonite clay and zeolite. These two ingredients work together to absorb odor and moisture and to keep the litter itself dry and clump-free.

Pros of Pretty Litter

•It is a low-tracking litter that is less likely to stick to your cat's paws and be tracked around the house.

•It is highly absorbent and helps to keep the litter box of your cat clean and dry.

•It is made from natural materials and is biodegradable, making it more environmentally friendly than other types of litter.

•It is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose the perfect shade to match your home decor.

•It is very affordable, making it a great option for budget-conscious pet owners.

•Its monthly subscription option is delivered to your door.

•It is an odorless way to deal with your cat's waste.

•It tracks your cat's health by changing color when there is a problem.

Cons of Pretty Litter

Some of the cons of Pretty Litter brand include:

•The price of the product is quite high compared to other brands

•There have been reports of the litter not clumping as well as advertised

•Some users have reported that the fragrance of the litter is quite strong

•It can be messy if not used properly,

What to Consider Before Buying Pretty Litter

If you purchase the incorrect type of cat litter, it can lead to various issues to your cat and also to you. If your cat does not like the litter, it may refuse to use it. This is something that nobody wants to happen, so it's in everyone's best interest to make sure the cat likes the litter box. When choosing a cat litter, think about what problem you're trying to solve.

If the litter is not up to your standards, try a different brand. When the scent of a cat's urine is noticedI, it may be irritating the cat’s paws. It is important to create a comfortable and effective litter box setup for cats, as they are all unique creatures with their own preferences. Pretty Litter is a silica gel that is perfect for cats that prefer soft sand and for homes that need to combat unwanted odors.

Pretty Litter Health Monitoring Cat Litter Delivery Subscription: Best Available Pricing

Reason not to Choose Pretty Litter

It's important to note that it may not be a cost-effective option. When your goal is to save money, you probably won't find the cheapest cat litter by looking for it. Instead, you can opt to buy clay litter which is found to be cheaper. Be careful to avoid any that have large clumps, as they could pose a choking hazard.

Features of Pretty Litter and Its Benefits

1. It monitors Your Cat's Health using Color-Changing Particles

The main purpose of Pretty Litter is to help you keep track of your cat's health. The silica gel crystals in this product are pH-sensitive and when they absorb cat urine they tend to change color. This allows you to easily and quickly determine whether your cat has urinated in a particular area. Urinary tract infections and other issues with the bladder can cause changes to your cat's urine which is its chemical components.

Even a small change can be a sign of a health problem. This is beneficial as it allows you to identify problems early on, while they are still able to be treated. Cats often seem to hide their illnesses, so many health problems go unnoticed for a long time. You are taking care of your kitty by monitoring its urine using Pretty Litter. This will help you protect your kitty against health problems.

Meaning of Each Pretty Litter Color

•Olive Green or Dark Yellow - These colors indicate that the cat urine is within the healthy pH range. Your cat can be comfortable as long as you only see these colors.

•Dark Green or Blue - If there is too much alkaline present, it will result in these colors. This could be either an infection in the urinary tract or the beginning of kidney stones. If you see this colors you should consult a vet.

•Orange - Too much acid in the urine can cause it to turn orange. The colors may be indicative of a number of different things which are kidney diseases, including metabolic acidosis or kidney tubular acidosis.

•Red - If the Pretty Litter changes color to red, it is an indication that there may be blood in the urine. This may be indicative of a number of different health issues, from bladder stones to internal injuries. It is important for pet owners to be aware of any changes in their pet's health, and to address any potentially dangerous infections.

Most people don't think about health monitoring when they buy cat litter, but maybe they should. When it comes to your cats health care Pretty Litter makes it easier. One should note that Pretty Litter cannot replace regular veterinary care which is mandatory. You should continue to go to the vet for checkups regularly. By doing this you prevent many of the infections which are not detected easily even by Pretty Litter.

2. It Keeps Your House Smelling Fresh as it has Excellent Odor Control

Cat urine without any doubt can be a strong and unpleasant smell. However, we still love our cats! Luckily, there are ways to help control the odor and keep your home smelling fresh. People have issues with the smells associated with cat litters and their litter boxes. Several products were tested for odor control and Pretty Litter was found to be one of the best. The litter was effective in masking smells, even with multiple cats.

Managing the odor of cat's urine in their litter boxes can have a number of positive benefits which include:

•It can help keep your home smelling fresh and clean.

•It can help prevent your cat from becoming attracted to other areas of your home as a place to relieve themselves.

•It can help reduce the risk of your cat developing respiratory problems or other health issues associated with breathing in dust and litter particles.

•It can make it more pleasant for you and your family to be around your cat.

•It may also help to keep other animals or young children from wanting to enter the litter box area and potentially making a mess.

•It can help keep your cat from becoming uncomfortable or stressed about using the litter box.

•It can also help reduce the amount of time you spend cleaning the litter box itself.

3. It Is Super Absorbent

Pretty Litter is absorbent. The crystals in the litter box did a good job at absorbing the urine when two cats were kept to share a box. The litter box could dehydrate solid waste quickly, keeping the box dry and clump-free. The cat and its owner both benefit from this positive effect.

A dry box will help keep your cat's paws clean and save you time on cleaning. Cats generally don't like wet or soggy sand because they don’t love how it feels, so it's important for owners to keep the litter box clean and fresh. Due to its absorbing nature there's no need to change Pretty Litter very often because it does a great job of absorbing everything.

Please note that Pretty Litter provides a measuring tool to ensure you're using the right amount of litter for optimal absorbency. It appeared to be working perfectly most of the time, but we noticed that the silica gel crystals were less effective after a month of it being used when one of the cats kept using the same spot.

4. It Is Soft and Gentle

Other regular litter can be harsh on the paws of your cat as they are rough. For example, clay litter can be a problem for many cats. The crystals of Pretty Litter which are of silica gel are fine and have a sand-like texture. Most cats that were introduced to Pretty Litter liked it and seemed to be comfortable. When your cat likes its litter, your life will be much easier.

When changing cat litter one should do it gradually, as some pets can find it confusing to make the change all at once. We tried this by adding Pretty Litter to another type of litter gradually. When mixed the litter still absorbed and fighted odor which means they were still effective. However, the colors were not as distinct as when they were separated.

5. Clay Free Litter Maintains the Litter Box Tidy

Silica gel is a litter that doesn't produce as much dust as clay litters, and it doesn't clump, making it easier to clean the litter box. If previously there was clumping litter and you had to scrape it from the bottom of the box, then this would be very beneficial. Pretty Litter saves users a lot of time when it comes to cleaning the litter box - something that everyone can appreciate!

When Pretty Litter was used first, there was an average amount of dust, causing it not to be considered dust-free litter. Although the dust was very fine and not harmful as compared to the one of clay litter. The dust wasn't too bad, but it was definitely present.You should be aware of that if you're bothered by dust in your home.

6. Monthly Subscription Delivered to you Which Is Convenient

Pretty Litter can be monthly subscribed for it to be delivered at your door step. This kind of subscription is a great way for busy cat owners to make sure they're never caught without enough litter! There are a variety of delivery options available.

You can choose the one that best fits your needs. You can subscribe to a monthly drop of the amount you need or a three-month subscription dropped every 12 weeks. This feature is beneficial because it provides convenience and eliminates the need for planning ahead to ensure you have enough of the product.

Prices for Pretty Litter

A bag of this litter costs $22 for one cat and is supposed to last a month. When you purchase multiple bags for many cats, you will receive a slight discount. The slight discount is normally $2. Two bags cost $40 each month, or enough litter for three cats for $60 per month. There are a lot of different ways to save money on your purchases, whether it be through coupons or promotions.

You can often find Pretty Litter products at lower prices in various stores which include chain stores. Although it costs more, this option is still more preferred than the other brand bags of the cat litter. This product comes with a satisfaction guarantee in which you return it within 30 days. You can get a refund if you return it within the first month.

Managing Your Subscription

You can make changes easily on your Pretty Litter subscription. You can easily manage your subscription by adding, changing, or canceling bags, delivery schedules, and other features with just a few clicks, so you don't have to worry about being stuck with a particular order.

Click here to learn more about starting a worry-free Pretty litter Subscription: Learn More

7. It Is Easily Scooped as It is Light

Carrying bags of cat litter which are bulky is not a favorite task for anyone and can be quite difficult for some people. Pretty Litter has made cat owners not to worry about that. It is surprising to see how light the bag is! The stuff is very light because it is made of silica gel.

Silica gel has a very low density, so it isn't heavy. This product is perfect for older cat owners who have a difficult time scooping and changing the litter.

8. Its Hygiene Is Environment Friendly

When compared to standard brands Pretty litter is considered less harmful, even though recycled natural litter is more eco-friendly. This product is safe to use and will not release any harmful chemicals or dust.

Pretty Litter is not compostable. The silica gel crystals won't decompose quickly because they do not biodegrade easily, so they're not a good option for composting. It's important not to flush Pretty Litter down the toilet, as this can cause problems. Scoop out any waste which is solid and flush it, but when it comes to the litter dispose it in the trash can instead.

9. It Is Vet Approved for Your Cats Health

Pretty Litter is safe to use according to licensed veterinarians. The product was invented and designed by scientists together with vets to make sure it is safe for your kitty’s health and comfort.

Benefits of Using Pretty Litters Compared to Other Cat Litters

•Pretty Litter is a biodegradable crystal cat litter, it is more environmentally friendly than other types of cat litter.

•Pretty Litter is more absorbent than other types of cat litter, which means it will help to keep the litter box of your cat clean and dry.

•Pretty Litter is also less likely to track than other types of cat litter, so you won't have to worry about your cat tracking it all over your house.

•Pretty Litter is a much lighter-weight litter, so it is easier to scoop and clean out of the litter box.

•Pretty Litter is a clumping litter, so it is easier to remove waste from the litter box.

•Pretty Litter is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose the perfect color for the litter box.

•Pretty Litter compared to other cat litters that it is said to be more effective at covering up smells

Opinion from Others

Research says Pretty Litter is a popular choice for cat care among website and forum users and is highly trusted by reputable sources. The majority of people believe Pretty Litter is a great product. There are some people with different opinions, but they are in the minority. Check some other Pretty litter reviews such as this one here: The Complete Pretty Litter Review

You can get the best available pricing on Pretty Litter here: Latest Specials

Possible Alternatives for Pretty Litter

Although there are no exact alternatives to Pretty Litter that match it exactly, there are cat litters which have similar features that may be the exact thing you're looking for. This are some other options you might want to consider which include:

Alpha Paw Cat Litter – This is a less expensive monitoring of health option. When you're interested in the health monitoring capabilities of Pretty Litter but the price is too high, Alpha Paw may be a good solution for you. The two products which are Pretty litter and Alpha Paw Cat Litter are very similar, as they have the color-changing aspect with fine soft feel.

Although the price range is not that much, a bag of Alpha Paw has more, which makes it a better deal each month. This product is not well known with cat owners. One should research about it before making a decision, as some reviewers have noted that it can be quite dusty.

Respiratory Relief Crystals of Dr. Elsey - The only difference between this litter and Pretty Litter is it does not have the same color. This crystals are just like Pretty Litter in that they control odor, have a fine texture and are highly adsorbent. This bag is much cheaper than Pretty Litter similar bags, offering for almost the same price more than twice the size and it is cheaper by only a few dollars.

Fresh Step Crystals - Cat owners who are looking for a brand of crystal litter that is well-known for its absorbency and it is easily cleaned should have in mind Fresh Step. The litter doesn't change color, although it's heavier compared to Pretty Litter it's well known to many cat owners. One advantage this has over Pretty Litter is that it produces less dust, which can be helpful for users with asthma or who are affected by dust.

Conclusion

Every cat owner wishes to have a healthy and happy cat, this can be made possible with the help of Pretty Litter. We are very pleased with this product and believe it to be superior to other brands on the market and has been proven to be superior when used compared to other brands.

When you use Pretty Litter compared to other cat litters it is said to be more absorbent, to control odor better, and to be low-tracking.

Additionally, Pretty Litter is delivered monthly in pre-portioned, individual bags, which some find to be more convenient than having to purchase cat litter regularly.

Although looking for a comfortable litter for your cat which is easy to keep up with can be difficult, however Pretty Litter is considered the best option. You can sign up for Pretty Litter directly through their website. By doing so, you will be able to purchase it and see if it meets your needs.