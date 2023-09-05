Prosecutors & Paralegals: What They Do, and How They Can Transition into a Second Career like Caterina Petrolo

Prosecutors in Canada, much like in the US, are responsible for prosecuting offenses on behalf of the government. Cases that fall under federal or provincial jurisdiction, as well as municipal offenses, are all handled by public prosecutors. A crown attorney handles cases including those governed by the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Criminal Code, Income Tax Act, Fisheries Act, Excise Act, Customs Act, Canada Elections Act, Canadian Environmental Protection Act and Competition Act; municipal prosecutors handle traffic and parking offenses.

Beyond their responsibilities to research and prosecute cases, municipal prosecutors and crown attorneys can be called upon to aid law enforcement agencies and advise on federal legislation. They frequently work with police officers and a variety of law enforcement personnel in order to thoroughly prepare for their cases. Although prosecutors have traditionally lacked some of the oversight that other government agencies are subject to, they must act within the law. When a prosecutor does their job well, people are safer and criminals are brought to justice for their crimes.

In order to do their jobs successfully, prosecutors review police reports and complete their own research, which often includes interviewing police officers, victims, witnesses, and experts. They compile evidence from many sources and make a determination on if the evidence is sufficient enough to warrant a trial. Once a trial is secured, prosecutors will complete further research and identify candidates to testify in the case. Administrative tasks include drafting case motions, issuing subpoenas, and ordering lab reports; at trial, prosecutors then present all of their findings to a courtroom.

When appropriate, prosecutors will offer plea bargains, or plea deals, to defendants. There are several reasons why a prosecutor may agree to a plea bargain, the first being that they want the defendant’s help on another case. If the defendant is in a position to offer evidence or testimony on a bigger or more important case, they can trade their knowledge for a more lenient sentence. Another reason is that the plea bargain can eliminate the need for a trial, which is time-consuming, requires a lot of work, costs money, and may still not be successful. Especially in cases where a defendant might be acquitted due to technicalities, a plea bargain can ensure at least partial justice is served.

Prosecutors are highly educated, including a JD (Juris Doctorate) degree from a law school, internships, and passing the bar exam. In addition to the two days dedicated to the bar exams, almost all jurisdictions require a lawyer to pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), as well as a character assessment.

The best prosecutors possess certain character traits and developed skills, including an analytical nature, great interpersonal skills, extreme organization, and are talented and convincing public speakers, clear communicators, and critical thinkers.

Paralegals acting as municipal prosecutors are able to prosecute less serious offenses including parking, bylaw, fire code violations, health protection act matters, and traffic-related offenses.

How Paralegals Work with Prosecutors

Paralegals play an important role in the legal system, and often have many years of in-court experience. Working under prosecutors, paralegals are able to perform a variety of tasks, including research, creating client files, compiling court documents, drafting court documents to be filed, managing legal files, analyzing and interpreting legal precedents, drafting case summaries, analyzing legal issues, assisting with trials, working directly with clients, and handling all information pertaining to a case.

Although they do not require the same level of education as a prosecutor does, paralegals do require some amount of specialized education in order to proceed into their profession. There are several routes they may take. The first would be two years in a post-secondary program with specialization in social science, statistics, library/archival work or a law-related field; or a combination of education, training and/or experience that includes experience in editing material that will be available publicly. The second route would be a law clerk, paralegal, or legal technician program. The third route would be the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP), the Post-Secondary Co-op/Internship Program (CO-OP) or the Research Affiliate Program (RAP).

Many paralegals suffer from burnout, as law can be a highly stressful field to work in. Often, former paralegals look to move on to another career where their extensive experience and strong work ethics will be appreciated. Examples of these include administrative assistants, attorneys, banking, compliance specialists, contracts administrator, criminal justice positions, educators, financial services, human resources, law clerks, legal assistants, legal secretaries, legal transcribers, legal librarians, marketing directors, or legal software support or sales.

One Toronto Paralegal’s Story of Transitioning Careers

Caterina Petrolo spent years working as a paralegal and municipal prosecutor in Toronto before furthering her education in hopes of working as an activist on behalf of Canada’s Indigenous Peoples. Petrolo’s story began with her common-law partner, who was born to Aboriginal parents but put up for adoption.

In 1992, Petrolo’s partner filed for his official Certificate of Status, seeking to experience the many benefits of being part of his rightful Indigenous community. Incredibly, it would take him 28 years, and Petrolo’s help, in order to be issued his certificate.

As a paralegal and prosecutor, Cathy Petrolo was well-versed in complicated paperwork, creating organized filing systems, following up with government agencies, and being persistent in her quest for justice. But even she found herself deep in a 12-year battle that included mountains of red tape and being run in circles.

Although Caterina Petrolo ultimately prevailed in the case of her partner’s Certificate of Status, she was horrified by the near-impossible process required by the government. She left her legal work and returned to school at the University of Alberta to learn more about the cultures, communities, and present-day struggles of Indigenous peoples.

Petrolo hopes to be a voice for the voiceless and use her previous legal experience to bring attention and justice to this worthy cause. She is just one example of how paralegals and prosecutors can apply their education and extensive legal training to projects that they are more passionate about. Accustomed to working long hours and pursuing their cases in the face of adversity, both paralegals and prosecutors are in a great position to apply their talents elsewhere.