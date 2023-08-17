Protecting Yourself Against Video Conferencing App Cyberattacks

Whether you use video conferencing software as part of a traditional in-seat class or you attend the University of Washington entirely online, there's a good chance that you're at risk for at least some sort of cyberattack that targets this ubiquitous type of program. These kinds of attacks are becoming increasingly common on college campuses across the entire country and they're even starting to become a real problem in the commercial sector.

Fortunately, there's quite a bit you can do to reduce your attack surface and make your experience much safer. The number one thing you'll want to do is update your program if you haven't done so recently. Over30% of all companies surveyed claimed that they experienced at least one attack against their conferencing software in 2021, and it's likely that many of them were using outdated versions of their preferred chat applications.

Students who are struggling to get their conferencing software up-to-date should get in touch with information services for help. There's also a few other tips they can employ to keep things running smoothly.

Staying Safe While in a Video Chat

Chances are that if you're only ever using a video conferencing app for school, you won't have to worry about giving information out to a complete stranger. Those who do use these programs on a recreational basis will want to keep the same basic security tips they've always used in mind. Don't turn information over to strangers and never give out your password to someone no matter how trustworthy they might seem.

Biometric controls might seem more secure than passwords, but video conferencing programs are always capturing an image of your face. If your account gets compromised for whatever reason, then attackers already have an image to unlock it. Set a strong conventional password if at all possible and change it on a regular basis.

Sophisticatedpassword phishing schemes will often target college students and other individuals thought by bad actors to be particularly vulnerable. That makes password hygiene one of the more important aspects of videoconferencing safety.

Computer security expertHari Ravichandran once told NPR interviewers that he advises against all forms of password sharing, even for applications not tied to conferencing software. Though it can certainly help people get around the cost of subscribing to multiple services, they can never be sure just how secure others will be with their information.

Disconnecting from the Social Networks

Usually when someone says that they want to distance themselves from social media, they're talking about leaving Facebook or Instagram for a time. Digital security specialists recommend a different form, however, where people disconnect their social media accounts from the other apps they use. Considering than an entire industry exists to monitorsocial media threats, the reason for removing links between conferencing programs and social apps is probably self-evident.

Some specialists have recommended that students who need to use a social media account for school or work create a separate one apart from those they rely on to communicate with friends and family. By segmenting different uses, people can reduce the risk that any single cyberattack would spread to everything they do online. Those who manage their own online spaces may want to ramp up theirsocial media moderation workflows to stop bad actors from gaining legitimate access to people's accounts.

When Things are Too Good to Be True

Videoconferencing and chat applications usually do have a genuinely free tier, but users of those platforms will often shill low-cost subscriptions to outside services that normally would cost quite a bit of money. Users are urged to be extremely skeptical of any promises of this sort. Offers for insurance grants anddigital investment products made through a video chat application stand a high chance of putting online users in serious danger.

Take a moment to think about any offer you're ever faced with. If it sounds like it's too good to be true, then it probably is. Even those who don't make any mistakes could still be in danger, however, so it's also a good idea to perform regular searches to ensure that your information isn't in jeopardy.

Opportunistic attacks, like those that publicized the details of3.5 million citizens in Oregon, take advantage of network holes that users have little control over. Keep an eye out for any strange messages or friend requests from people you don't recognize. Taking just a few moments each day to check over your accounts can ensure you don't have to waste days getting everything sorted out again in the future.