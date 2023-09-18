Provitalize Probiotics Reviews: Does it Work, Side Effects - Can Provitalize Treat Menopausal Symptoms and Weight Gain

Provitalize is a probiotic supplement for women. It's specially formulated to ease the symptoms of menopause, including menopause weight gain.

There are plenty of other supplements that can allegedly do similar things, but how does Provialize compare with the competition? That's what we are going to look at in this detailed Provitalize review.

We will begin by providing an overview of the Provitalize probiotic supplement and then look at important details such as ingredient ability, the cost of using Provitalzie, and its ability to provide good value for money.

Provitalize Review Summary

Provitalize is a probiotic supplement marketed to women for menopause symptoms like weight gain.

It contains probiotics like Lactobacillus gasseri and Bifidobacterium breve plus plant extracts like moringa and turmeric.

Some ingredients may help mildly with weight loss and hormone regulation, but Provitalize lacks key probiotics like Lactobacillus acidophilus that research shows effectively ease menopause and promote weight loss.

Reviews are mixed, suggesting inconsistent results. Provitalize costs about $50 - $70 per month. While safe for most, better probiotic formulations exist for menopause and weight management. Consult a doctor before using.

What Is Provitalize?

Provitalize is a supplement you take every day. Like most over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness products, it comes in the form of a pill. It provides a combination of live probiotic bacteria and plant extracts. The plant extracts are mainly present to support weight loss.

However, none of the botanical ingredients in Provitalize rank among the best natural weight-loss providers. This product could be greatly improved if the manufacturer were to modify the formula, removing the ingredients of lessear ability, and concentrating on providing a more diverse range of probiotic bacteria strains.

Provitalize Customer Reviews

Customer reviews placed at unbiased sources suggest Provitalize is a hit-and-miss product that may offer limited benefits to some users and do nothing at all for others and/or cause side effects.

Some positive customer reviews:

Some Provitalize negative customer reviews:

What Are Probiotic Bacteria?

Also known as "good bacteria," Probiotic bacteria are the tiny organisms that live in our gastrointestinal tract. They help us digest food and maintain healthy immune system function. Without them, we would not be able to break down many of the nutrients in our diet.

Not all probiotics are the same. Although most of them improve digestive function and overall gut health, only some of them can provide reductions in fat mass or offer benefits that will help be of value to women who are going through "the change." That's why the right choice of probiotics is so important.

The amount of probiotic strains found in the Provitalize probiotic blend is quite low compared to other products on the market. It only contains three strains. Only two of them are likely to help the supplement reach its primary goals.

Does Provitalize Help Women With Menopause Symptoms?

There isn't a great deal of research to back this up yet. However, we can make an educated guess that Provitalize may have some benefits for women in menopause. The probiotic strains found in the supplement are known to improve digestive health, and this could help ease symptoms like bloating and weight gain.

At the same time, one of the plant extracts in Provitalize may help with hormone regulation. This could provide improved relief from menopausal hot flashes and other symptoms.

Does Provitalize Really Promote Weight Loss?

The short answer to this question is it may have limited value, but it's worth bearing in mind that there are better supplements available if your primary goal is to lose weight.

However, over time the supplement may be able to help give your metabolism a boost and increase the effectiveness of other weight-loss strategies such as diet and exercise.

Is Provitalize Safe to Take?

Provitalize is generally safe for most people, but it's not suitable for pregnant women or nursing mothers. It may also interact with certain medications, so speak to your healthcare provider before taking this supplement if you take any prescription drugs.

What are the Ingredients In Provitalize?

Provitalize contains seven ingredients:

Lactobacillus gasseri

Bifidobacterium breve

Bifidobacterium lactis

Moringa leaf

Curry leaf

Turmeric root extract

Bioperine

Lactobacillus Gasseri

L. gasseri is a good inclusion. Research shows strains from this probiotic bacteria species can be effective in controlling the symptoms of menopause in middle-aged women. [1]

Admittedly, certain other probiotics offer greater value in this area but the presence of L. gasserii will still go some way to helping Provitalize achieve one of its primary aims.

Bifidobacterium Breve

B. breve is unlikely to offer any fat-burning benefits. Nor is it likely to be useful for alleviating menopausal symptoms. However, this probiotic can improve gut health in several ways.

Research shows strains from this species can help make the gut lining stronger, reducing the risk of gut disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). [2]

Bifidobacterium Lactis

A more appropriate inclusion than the previous one, B. lactis has strong associations with fat loss. Best of all, there is also plenty of scientific evidence to support using B. lactis for weight reduction.

The results of one study are particularly interesting because they show B. lactis bacteria strains were effective for targeting visceral fat (belly fat). [3]

Moringa Leaf

Moringa leaf is a good source of Vitamin C. It also provides many other essential nutrients. A limited amount of research suggests supplements that provide Moringa leaf extract may help make losing weight easier, but it's certainly not capable of hanging with any of the top natural weight loss providers.

None of the top-ranking weight loss supplements contain Moringa. But why would they? There are so many more powerful fat burners available for them to use.

Curry Leaf

Also known as the curry tree, Murraya koenigii is a small evergreen tree. It leaves a key component of many Asian dishes.

Curry leaves contain several active compounds including rutin, quercetin, and beta-sitosterol.

Although curry leaves are associated with several health benefits including, antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal activity, they are unlikely to relieve the symptoms of menopausal women, improve the fat-burning process, or offer weight management support in other areas.

Turmeric Root Extract + Bioperine

This is an efficacious pairing, so we will deal with these two ingredients together.

Turmeric provides curcumin, which has been shown to support good health in several ways. It's especially good for managing inflammation and has value as a natural remedy for arthritis.

Some research suggests curcumin may help regulate female hormones. Most of the problems women experience during menopause are due to hormonal disruptions so if curcumin can help in this way, it will certainly add value to the Provitalize formula.

However, at the moment, nothing is clear-cut. The spice's ability to control the symptoms of menopause requires additional in-depth study.

Curcumin's value as a weight loss supplement ingredient also requires further study but some research suggests it may support body fat reductions. [4]

If it were not for the presence of Bioperine, none of the aforementioned details would be worth mentioning. The human digestive organs struggle to digest curcumin. Whenever we consume it, most of it is wasted.

However, black pepper provides piperine. It enhances nutrient absorption. Research shows piperine can be particularly good for enhancing curcumin absorption. Clinical data suggests it can increase it by up to 2,000%. [5]

Normal black pepper is less than 10% piperine. Bioperine is standardized to be 95% piperine so turmeric and Bioperine are a winning combination.

Key Ingredients We Would Have Liked to Have Seen

Provitalize does contain a few good ingredients. However, the overall quality of these ingredients is not as good as it could be.

This is a supplement designed to control the symptoms of menopause but the choice of probiotics leaves much to be desired. Although L. gasseri has the ability to help in this area, in this case, it has to go it alone. It's also worth noting that alternative probiotic species have more to offer.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus acidophilus has far greater value as a treatment for menopausal symptoms and weight loss. The researchers in charge of one study were so impressed by its abilities they suggested it be used as a safe alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT). [6]

You can't get a better endorsement than that, yet Provitalize fails to provide any strains from this important probiotic bacteria species. A versatile probiotic, L. acidophilus also helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. This is another notable point because menopause increases the risk of high cholesterol in women.

The choice of plant extracts also leaves much to be desired. We cannot fault the turmeric-Bioperine combo but Moringa and curry leaves only offer questionable value. As we already pointed out, none of the top diet pills use either one.

Green Tea

Green would have been a much better choice than Moringa or curry leaves. Countless studies prove it has value as a thermogenic fat burner and slimming pill ingredient. It's one of the best natural ingredients for supporting weight loss.

Cayenne

Cayenne pepper extract would have been even better than green tea.

Like green tea, this ingredient's ability to help with weight loss has been evaluated and proven in numerous clinical trials.

Research shows cayenne also produces favorable changes in the gut microbiome. All things considered, cayenne would have been a much better choice than curry or Morninga leaf.

However, instead of trying to prop up a probiotic formula that has questionable value by adding non-probiotic ingredients, it would have been better if the manufacturer had opted to add one or two more of the more versatile probiotic strains.

Several probiotics have been shown to work well for weight loss and/or treating issues relating to menopause. Overall, the Provitalize formulation as a whole, leaves much to be desired. Does it have value? Absolutely, but there are alternative options that offer a lot more.

Provitalize Usage Guidelines

As is the case with all dietary supplements, Provitalize will offer the best results when you use it alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise.

The dose is two capsules per day. You take them with water, first thing in the morning. People with experience using Provitalize say it works best if you take the capsules on an empty stomach. However, it's also acceptable to take the capsules after breakfast. This may be the best way to go for people who have unusually sensible stomachs.

In addition to using the supplement for improved gut health, weight loss, and controlling menopause symptoms, some women use it to follow up a course of antibiotics.

Antibiotics do not discern between good and bad bacteria strains, they target all bacteria and they always shoot to kill so there are good arguments for using probiotic supplements to restore equilibrium in the gut microbiome.

When you are using Provilaize in this way, the manufacturer suggests upping the dose to four capsules per day. Doing so could help the gut microbiome to heal faster. However, it will double the cost of using the supplement.

Provitalize Side Effects

Probiotics do not usually cause side effects. However, a minority of people may experience indigestion, intestinal gas, and/or other gastrointestinal side effects during the early stages of use. When this happens, side effects such as these generally fade and disappear as the body adjusts to the ongoing changes in the gut microbiome.

Turmeric and Bioperine are unlikely to cause side effects. Both ingredients aid the digestive process. In fact, turmeric has a longstanding reputation as a natural remedy for upset stomach.

However, Moringa and curry leaves need to be treated with special caution. Both are known to cause stomach upsets in certain people. A minority of individuals are allergic to these ingredients. If you experience swollen lips, breathing difficulties, or any other symptom that suggests an allergic reaction, discontinue using the supplement and seek medical advice immediately.

Curry leaves can also cause water retention, resulting in weight gain and puffy skin. This puffiness may be especially pronounced around the ankles.

High doses of curry leaf extract also have the potential to cause problems with low blood pressure. Again, if you experience dizziness, faintness, or other signs of low blood pressure stop using the supplement immediately.

Moringa is not suitable for women who are pregnant or nursing a child. It can also react badly with certain medications.

All in all, it may have been best if the manufacturer had decided to improve the probiotic formula instead of introducing additional, non-probiotic, ingredients to try and make Provitalize more powerful.

Where to Buy Provitalize

Provitalize is available from numerous sources including Amazon, Walmart, and the official website. Prices can vary but it usually works out at around $50 for a one-month supply. That's not an outrageous price but there are other probiotic supplements that offer more bang for your buck.

If you decide to buy Provitalize make sure you look for deals and discount codes that can reduce the price. Also, make sure you are buying from a trusted source. Counterfeit or diluted versions of Provitalize do exist and some users may have experienced side effects after using such products.

We advise people to buy their supplements directly from the manufacturer's website if possible. That way, you will be more likely to get a genuine product and the manufacturer will back up their guarantee. If you don't like what Provitalize does for you, or it causes side effects, you can return the unused portion and get your money back.

Whether you buy from Amazon or any other third-party retailer make sure the seller has a good reputation and is willing to accept returns if the product fails to meet your expectations.

Provitalze Refund Policy

The manufacturer's website displays a promise of a 90-day money-back guarantee. You have to visit the site's terms and conditions page to discover it's not valid unless you have purchased three bottles and used the product daily over that period.

A guarantee like that is nothing short of pathetic. Anyone who buys this supplement and has to stop using it due to side effects will have to just accept their money is gone.

Provitalize Review Conclusion

Provitalize is a probiotic supplement that may have some value as an aid to weight loss and/or controlling the symptoms of menopause. However, the formulation leaves much to be desired and you could get better results from alternatives.

The customer reviews are mixed and the return policy is not very good. If you decide to buy Provitalize make sure you look for deals and discounts that can reduce the cost and only buy from sellers you can trust.

It may be best to avoid Provitalize altogether. There are better probiotic supplements out there with more impressive formulas, stronger customer reviews, and better return policies.

Additional Note: If you are looking for an effective probiotic supplement, we strongly recommend ProBiology Gut+. Like Provitalize, it's formulated especially for women but, although it contains probiotics that are good for weight loss and reducing menopause symptoms, it offers value in many additional areas too, making it suitable for women of all ages.

Unlike Provitalize, YourBiology Gut+ does not need to rely on additional ingredients. It only provides probiotic bacteria, along with some prebiotic fiber to help it to thrive.

The YourBiology Gut+ formula includes L. acidophilus. You may recall researchers recommend this probiotic as a natural alternative to HRT. [6]

In addition to a better formula, YourBiology Gut+ also has a better refund policy. All customers get a 60-day money-back guarantee, including those who only buy one bottle.

