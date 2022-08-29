Qsymia Reviews: Phentermine and Topiramate Online Prescription and OTC

Are you struggling to lose weight? Have you tried numerous diets and exercise programs with no success? If so, then Qsymia may be the answer for you. Qsymia is a prescription weight loss medication that combines phentermine and topiramate. In this comprehensive guide, we will discuss everything you need to know, including how it works, side effects, dosage information, and how to get Qsymia online!

What is Qsymia

Qsymia is a weight-loss medication that was created by Vivus Inc. The drug is a combination of two existing medications: phentermine (an appetite suppressant) and topiramate (an anticonvulsant that is also used to treat migraines).

In clinical trials, Qsymia was found to be more effective than either of its component drugs when used alone. Qsymia is currently only available by prescription.

Best Qsymia Alternatives Without Prescription

Sometimes prescription weight loss pills are not the best solutions. Diet pills on prescription are usually pharmaceutical drugs and can cause side effects - some pretty nasty.

Here are the most effective natural diet pills that work similar to Qsymia - the following diet supplements are available direct from the manufacturer and over the counter

What Is In Qsymia

The formula is a chemically created combination of phentermine and topiramate.

Phentermine is a frequently prescribed appetite suppressant that has been around since the late 1950's.

It has had a checkered reputation during its existence with several side effects becoming known over the last half century. For this reason it is only available under GP supervision and via prescription.

Safety issues aside, Phentermine has proved to be a very effective appetite suppressant and lead to many, many sufferers of extreme obesity to be able to get their weight under control.

Topiramate, or Topamax, is an anti-seizure drug and can be used to prevent bouts of migraine headaches as well as seizures associated with epilepsy.

Here is a more detailed explanation on Phentermine and Topiramate, the two ingredients in Qsymia.

Phentermine

Phentermine is a medication that is used for the treatment of obesity. It belongs to a class of drugs called appetite suppressants. It is possible to obtain phentermine over the counter but only with a valid prescription.

Phentermine works by decreasing the appetite and increasing the amount of energy expenditure. It is usually prescribed for people who are obese or overweight, and who are unable to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

Phentermine should be used as part of a comprehensive weight-loss program that includes diet, exercise, and behavioral changes. People taking phentermine may experience side effects such as dry mouth, insomnia, and increased heart rate.

Phentermine is a powerful medication that can help people to lose weight, but it should be used with caution. It is the main weight loss ingredient in Qsymia.

Topiramate

Topiramate is primarily aimed at people who suffer from cognitive issues and seizures.

Topiramate is a medication that is used to treat seizures and migraines - anticonvulsant medication. It works by reducing the activity of certain chemicals in the brain that are involved in these conditions.

Topiramate is a medication that has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of obesity. It is also approved for the treatment of seizures and migraines. It is included in the Qsymia for this reason.

Topiramate works by preventing the body from absorbing carbohydrates, which reduces the amount of calories that are consumed. In addition, topiramate also increases feelings of fullness, making it easier to eat less.

Clinical trials have shown that people taking topiramate lose an average of 5-10% of their body weight over a period of 12 months. Topiramate is usually taken twice daily, and side effects may include dizziness, tiredness, and nausea.

Because it can cause birth defects, it is important to consult with a physician before taking this medication if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

Phentermine and Topiramate Combined to Create Qsymia

Phentermine and topiramate, sold under the brand name Qsymia among others, is an anti-obesity medication.

The combination of phentermine and topiramate was first approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012.

It is indicated for people with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2 or a BMI greater than 27 kg/m2 with at least one weight-related condition such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

Phentermine and topiramate is believed to work by suppressing appetite and increasing feelings of fullness. It is a controlled substance in the United States and Europe due to the risk of dependence and abuse.

Therapeutic doses of Phentermine and Topiramate have resulted in psychiatric adverse effects including aggression, suicide ideation, psychosis, and mania in clinical trials. These events were more common in those with a history of psychiatric disorders.

There have also been reports of behavioral changes, mood swings, anxiety, depression, and irritability in those taking Phentermine and Topiramate. It is important to carefully monitor patients taking this medication for any signs of psychiatric adverse effects.

How Does Qsymia Work

As mentioned above, Phentermine is the key ingredient of the two, it is an appetite suppressant that can help sufferers from obesity to help cut back and ultimately control their calorie intake.

Appetite suppressant can help users reach satiety quicker during a meal and keep hunger at bay for longer periods afterwards.

It does not take a genius to work out the relation between overeating and obesity. Appetite suppressants provide the physical will power that is often lacking.

Who is Qsymia Suitable For

It is recommended to be used by adults whose BMI is over 30 and also suffer from or with weight-related issues such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

It is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women. It is recommended to be used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Does Qsymia Cause Side Effects

Although the diet drug is reading itself for release into the marketplace that are a few causes for concern as to what the potential long term side effects could be.

There are some reasons to believe that side effects could include an increased or raised heart rate.

The FDA and the drugs manufacturer, both acknowledge that the completed formula trials were not specifically designed to properly take into account its cardiovascular risk.

Can I Buy Qsymia

Qsymia will be available at some point in 2013 - it will not however be available to buy over the counter in high street chemists and pharmacies such as Boots, nor will it be available to buy online. It is a drug and therefore only available by prescription.

Alternative Diet Pills That Are Available Now

What are the best appetite suppressant diet pills? Hunger pangs can make it very difficult to stick to a low calorie diet and eat less food.

That's why appetite suppressants were created and anyone who chooses the right product to control their hunger urges can find losing weight suddenly becomes a lot easier.

There are a lot of substandard appetite suppressing diet pills on the market though, and even prescription medication is often more trouble than it's worth because the chances of side effects is always quite high.

However, there are a few extremely good over the counter diet pills available to buy online, so we've put together a list that contains four of the best and all of them are distributed by manufacturers that offer a money back guarantee.

Best Alternatives to Qsymia Without Prescription

Here are the most effective non-prescription diet pills that work like Qsymia. The weight loss supplements listed below are completely natural and available to obtain either over the counter or more likely from the manufacturers website or online store.

PhenQ

PhenQ is an excellent appetite suppressing diet pill that offers dieters support in multiple ways. It's a kind of one pill that does all the supplements that's so versatile it's often said to be the equivalent of several products rolled into one. It works in a similar way to Qsymia but without the possible side effects.

An ever growing number of people have lost weight with PhenQ and countless customer reviews show they have managed to do so without feeling hungry.

The PhenQ formulation contains a number of impressive ingredients, one of which (A-Lacys Reset) is a powerful fat burner that also has the ability to improve muscle mass.

The product's reputation as an appetite suppressant is probably due to the presence of nopal. It's an ingredient sourced from a cactus called prickly pear and its use as a hunger controller predates diet pills and supplements.

Indian hunting parties used to chew on small pieces of cactus flesh to prevent the onset of hunger and help them to concentrate on the search for food.

Nopal is nothing if not versatile though. Researchers have discovered it's also a fat blocker, so if you are looking for a product that will control your hunger and give you the maximum amount of support across the board, you seriously need to consider buying some PhenQ.

PhenGold

PhenGold is an appetite suppressing diet pill that was created to replace the prescription drug Phentermine. The name sounds similar and the pills look the part too because they are white with specks of blue.

However, customer reviews written by people who stopped using Phentermine because they could no longer stand the side effects, and then switched to PhenGold, show the two products work in a similar way. PhenGold is another weight loss pill that works like Qsymia.

PhenGold appears to be the better option because it kills the appetite and also accelerates the speed at which users lose weight. This is probably only to be expected because PhenGold is designed to offer more than just hunger control. It also boosts the metabolism and helps the body to burn extra fat. Qsymia is not a fat burner.

The PhenGold formulation contains several good appetite suppressants, including citrus aurantium and cayenne pepper, both of which are also respected fat burners.

The active component in citrus aurantium is a chemical called synephrine.

Cayenne owes its abilities to the presence of capsaicin, which can also be obtained from chili peppers. Research shows capsaicin works well as an appetite suppressant, and several of the other ingredients have equally good credentials, so there is little wonder the product works so well.

Phentaslim

Phentaslim was also developed to be a Phentermine substitute, but it mimics the product in name only and does not have the distinctive blue specks. However, the lack of color is more than made up for in power. Phentaslim works in a similar way to Qsymia in so much it can help prevent overeating.

This is a Phentermine alternative that gives a little bit more by providing dieters with the kind of strong appetite suppression they need to keep them on the straight and narrow and combining it with accelerated fat burning abilities.

Phentaslim is also an energy giver that boosts mental clarity, burns off excess calories, and contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to improve health.

The Phentaslim formulation works so well, the product has already succeeded in impressing more than 101,000 customers and, as with most successful products, it's the quality of the ingredients that counts.

The pills provide a healthy dose of cayenne. There are also several forms of Vitamin B (for the metabolism), some guarana (for energy), and the presence of green tea will ensure better fat burning and provide antioxidants to help protect the body from disease.

Proactol XS

Proactol XS is a fat blocker that provides appetite suppression as an additional feature.It can can help reduce hunger and food craving in the same way Qsymia does.

Although the pills are primarily designed to limit the amount of dietary fat the body is able to absorb, customer reviews show the product is still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to controlling the urge to eat, so this is a fat blocking product that offers a little bit more.

Like the majority of fat blockers, Proactol XS traps dietary fat by binding with them. This is achieved because the pills contain chitosan. Qsymia doesn’t block fat.

The body is incapable of absorbing chitosan, so it passes through the digestive system untouched and exits the body with the stool. When it comes into contact with fat, chitosan absorbs it, causing it to become indigestible too.

This stops the fat from releasing any calories and the resulting chitosan-fat compound provides a feeling of satiety that quells the desire for food.

Chitosan is probably the most commonly used fat blocking ingredient in the world, but most fat blockers that contain chitosan use the form that is taken from the shells of crabs, lobsters, and other sea-sourced crustaceans.

The chitosan in Proactol XS comes from a species of fungus and chitosan of this type is known to be the most potent. This could explain why the product exerts such a strong appetite suppressing effect.

Qsymia Phentermine and Topiramate Conclusion and Summary

Qsymia is a combination of 2 pharmaceutical drugs; Phentermine and Topiramate.

Of the two ingredients it is Phentermine that is the weight loss agent. Topiramate is a medication that is used to treat seizures and migraines - anticonvulsant medication. It works by reducing the activity of certain chemicals in the brain that are involved in these conditions.

When these two medications (Phentermine-Topiramate) are combined, they work together to help people lose weight by suppressing appetite and increasing metabolism.

Phentermine works by stimulating the release of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that suppresses appetite. Topiramate, on the other hand, increases metabolism by affecting the way the body metabolizes glucose.

Together, these two medications (Qsymia) can be an effective treatment for people who are struggling to lose weight. However, it is important to note that Phentermine and Topiramate should only be used under the supervision of a doctor. These medications can have serious side effects if they are not used properly.

There are several commercial non-prescription weight loss pills that can significantly redice body weight.

PhenQ, PhenGold, Phentaslim and Proactol XS all contain natural ingredients and do not cause the side effects often associated with prescribed weight loss medicine.

If you are considering using Qsymia to help you lose weight and either concerned about the danger or side effects or not eligible for a prescription, PhenQ is a great alternative.