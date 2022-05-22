Rad-140 SARMs – Rad 140 Testolone Benefits, Uses, Dosage, Side Effects, Before and After Results

RAD 140- FACTUAL TRUTH ABOUT TESTOLONE:
What is RAD 140?
Popularly known as Testolone, RAD 140 has engraved its position as a performance enhancing drug in the fitness community. In general, gym-goers perceive it as a substance that contributes to the growth of leaner muscles while building superhuman strength.
Click Here to Buy RAD 140 Online
Essentially, it is a novel selective Androgenic Receptor Modulator that was developed by Radius Health Incorporation. And so, the objective of its creation was solely therapeutic.
According to the experts, researchers aimed to use Testolone in androgen replacement therapy because of its capacity to address muscle and bone related loss led by several medical conditions. However, its anabolic effects were soon identified by bodybuilders that are constantly in quest of some support to rely on.
Testolone encourages an anabolic response through targeting and binding to the exclusive androgen receptors in muscles and bones. Androgens are hormones that possess comparable properties as testosterone. And so, activating these hormones favors the growth process of mass and strength enhancement.
RAD 140 currently possesses the status of research substance, which indicates that it is not an approved agent by FDA. However, as its mechanism bears no resemblance to steroidal androgens; its effects are fairly moderate and easy on the health. At present, you can easily buy and sell RAD 140 without putting yourself in a legal mess. However, World Anti Doping Agency has strictly prohibited its use to enhance athleticism in and out of competitions.
Click Here to Buy RAD 140 Online
How RAD 140 works?
RAD 140 stimulates anabolism through aiming, connecting, and activating androgen receptors. However, unlike anabolic steroids, this binding tends to be restricted to the AR present in muscles and bones.
Androgens are male sex hormones that perform like testosterone. And so, we can expect similar size enhancement, fat loss, and high-paced recovery as testosterone.
If we delve into human biology, we will learn that protein has a direct connection with the growth of muscles. Since strenuous trainings and recovery post workouts demand a high supply of protein, RAD 140 comes in handy by improving the efficiency of protein synthesis in the body.
Protein synthesis aids in producing protein that can rightly balance the demand with supply. Through regular supply, the body efficiently handles the workout stress while ensuring timely recovery of muscle fibers for regeneration.
Now the effects of RAD 140 do not conclude at a bigger frame as there is more to this drug! Basically, it strengthens the body’s capacity to burn fats for the production of energy against the use of muscles. It destroys the fat and calorie reservoirs and protects the muscles from unnecessary wasting. On a whole, it largely works to create a fat loss momentum to unveil a wider, defined musculature.
What are the benefits of RAD 140?
Testolone is known for its versatility and so, the agent does not yield results few in number. However, if we get to the crux of this supplement, it will lead us to recomposition! Yes, RAD 140 is a great tool to escalate the growth of muscles while shedding fats on an equal level. Besides, some of its promising effects are:
Crazy muscle gain
Rock hard, dense muscles
Fat-free mass and herculean strength
Fat burning and needed sculpting
Higher endurance and speedy recovery
Increased bone density and quality
Hulk-like ferocity in trainings
Manages post-workout slump
Multiplies power output and vascularity
Lighter mood and positivity
RAD 140 Before and After:
Ever since the time its performance enhancing effects came to the knowledge of fitness enthusiasts, RAD 140 is heaping praises. This applaud does not come from a specific group of people sharing a similar goal. But people following different routines for different set of targets.
For example, bodybuilders striving to slap on size feel that the substance is a very powerful addition in their regimen. It easily gets to the mass gaining dynamics and eases the dilemmas to switch on the muscle building mode. They further believe that the supplement is ideal for breaking plateaus that are not just frustrating, but discouraging as well.
Likewise, RAD 140 has received a great response from people in desperate need of muscle chiseling. According to them, the substance turns the body into a fat burning furnace, flattening up the areas difficult to address. Moreover, they feel that Testolone shapes up the muscles that sink under the thick layers of fats post bulking cycles. Buy SARMs Online 5 Best SARMs Brutal Force SARMs for Sale
Besides bulking and cutting, people believe RAD 140 ideally works for enhancing strength and endurance. Regardless of any fitness level, it gives them the edge to attain bigger and better!
What is the dosage of RAD 140?
The tolerance level of men is evidently different from that of women. Therefore, the prescribed dosage of RAD 140 varies in men and women. Now if you are new to the drug, initiate the cycle using 20mg every 24-36 hours.
Once you feel your body has easily tolerated and begun to respond, gear up for 30mg instead. On the other hand, the suggested dose for women is 10mg a day. A dosage that goes up to 10mg a day may not go well.
Ideally, your cycle should end at 6 weeks but you can further stretch it to 12 weeks, if need be. Besides, there is a possibility that a dosage over 5mg for 8 weeks or more would trigger the need for PCT. Once you complete Post Cycle Therapy, do not repeat any cycle unless a much-needed break of 3 weeks.
Click Here to Buy RAD 140 Online
What are the pros and cons?
The pros of RAD 140 are:
Supports bulking and cutting
Extreme strength and endurance
Ultra lean, iron-hard muscles
Prevents age-related cognitive weakening
Less androgenic repercussions
Best stacks with Ligandrol and MK-677
The cons of RAD 140 are:
It is a research drug
It causes nausea and mood swings
It may require PCT for suppressing sex hormones
Final words:
On a whole, RAD 140 is what you may need for a perfect, beach ready physique. Once you promise not to overdose or extend your cycles unnecessarily, you can literally go a long way with it!
Frequently Asked Questions
❓What Is RAD140?
RAD140 is a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator). It promotes great muscle gains and fat loss as well as incredible strength gains.
❓How Does RAD140 Work?
RAD140 works similarly to the way that steroids work. The difference is that it is selective, it chooses the androgen receptor it binds to and therefore could cause a lot less side effects than steroids.
❓What Is The Proper RAD140 Dosage?
The proper dosage is 5-30mg a day. Research shows that a 5mg dosage is 80-90% as effective as a 30mg dosage.
❓What Is RAD140’S Half-Life?
Based on the studies done, we know that it has a half-life of 24 hours. This means that we should take a dosage every 24 hours for the best results.
Does RAD 140 Have Any Side Effects?
Most research suggests that RAD 140, otherwise known as Testolone, is very safe. In fact, according to the chemistry, it has an anabolic ratio of 90:1. This means that it's 90% as strong as pure steroids, but only has 1% of the side effects.
As someone who has taken RAD 140 numerous times, I can personally attest to its safety. I haven't had any side effects while taking RAD 140, and still experienced an incredible amount of muscle gain and fat loss while on it.
❓ How Soon Does RAD 140 Start Working?
Most SARMs work very quickly, and this includes RAD 140. You'll start to feel it working within just 48-72 hours of taking it, and it will reach its full effects after about a month.
The first thing you'll notice is an increase in strength, which will happen quite rapidly. I noticed a huge burst in strength within just 48 hours of taking my first dosage of RAD 140. After this, you'll start to notice rapid muscle gain and rapid fat loss.
❓ What's The Best RAD 140 Dosage?
Most research suggests that RAD 140 is safe in dosages up to 30mg per day, although some people choose to take less. It's recommended that you start off by taking 15mg of RAD 140 per day to assess your tolerance.
From here, if you want to build more muscle and get faster results, you can try taking 30mg of RAD 140 per day. This is usually enough for most people, as RAD 140 is a very powerful SARM, and a dosage of 30mg/day would lead to very good results.
❓ Is RAD 140 The Strongest SARM In 2020?
Absolutely. Due to its anabolic ratio of 90:1, RAD 140 is often called the "strongest SARM" on the market. It's basically 90% as effective as taking pure testosterone enanthate, but only has 1% of the side effects as steroids normally would.
As someone who's taken RAD 140 several times before, I can personally attest to its effectiveness. In just 2 months of taking RAD 140, I ended up gaining 21 pounds of muscle and losing 12 pounds of fat, which completely transformed my physique.
❓ How To Take RAD 140?
RAD 140, as with all other SARMs, is taken orally. If you get it in pill or powdered form, it's relatively easy to take. If you get your RAD 140 in liquid form, it's also fairly easy to take, but may require a little bit of math to calculate your dosage.
Thankfully, with SARMs such as RAD 140, you don't have to use any needles. They're all taken orally, and are typically taken right before you hit the gym, at the same time every day (even on rest days).
❓ What Should You Stack With RAD 140?
RAD 140 is a very powerful SARM that works great with Ostarine, Ligandrol, YK-11, and other SARMs. What you decide to stack RAD 140 with will depend on if you're trying to do a bulk or a cut.
For bulking, stacking RAD 140 with Ostarine and YK-11. If you're trying to run a cut, however, you can consider stacking it with Cardarine, which has been shown to improve endurance, and maybe some Ligandrol, too.
❓ How Much Muscle Do You Gain On RAD 140?
It's hard to say how much muscle you will gain on RAD 140, because a lot of it depends on your genetics, diet, and workout routine. On my cycle of RAD 140 however, I ended up gaining 21 pounds of muscle and losing 12 pounds of fat in just 60 days.
If you decide to stack RAD 140 with other SARMs, you might experience even greater results. Keep in mind that these results are only possible with a good workout routine and a great diet, though. You still have to put in the work.
❓What is the Half Life of RAD 140 (Testolone)?
Based on pharmacokinetic samples, RAD 140’s half life is 60 hours [9].
However, daily dosing remains a common protocol among users, who initially estimated its half life to be around 20 hours.
❓ Is RAD 140 Good For Bodybuilding?
Absolutely. Many bodybuilders take Testolone for increasing muscle mass and lean body mass. An animal study has also shown that RAD 140 possesses bodybuilding effects.
❓ Does RAD 140 Cause Fat Burning?
While plenty of users claim that Testolone RAD 140 causes fat loss, empirical evidence is lacking.
❓ Can RAD 140 Cause Gyno?
There aren't any reports of RAD 140 causing gynecomastia.
In fact, this is one of many factors that distinguish RAD 140 from steroids and testosterone therapy, both of which cause gyno.
❓ Is RAD 140 Safe?
In a phase 1 human study involving postmenopausal women with breast cancer, RAD 140 was shown to possess an acceptable safety profile.
❓At what time should I take Testolone?
SARM should preferably be used in the morning at least 10-15 minutes before breakfast – this ensures optimal absorption.
❓How to use RAD-140 in the form of a solution?
The label should state how much product is dissolved in ml of solution. In case of water solutions, sprinkle an appropriate amount of agent onto the juice/tea/water. In case of oily solutions, sprinkle it onto a piece of bread or directly into the mouth.
❓For how long is RAD-140 detected in the body?
Testolone remains detectable for approximately 30 days after discontinuation.
❓How long till effects kick in?
First effects can be seen in the first week. However, the biggest increases in strength and mass are observed from the 3rd week of the cycle.
❓What results can I expect with first RAD-140 cycle?
The effects of the cycle depend not only on the substance itself but also on our commitment to training and diet. Under optimal conditions, we can expect 3-5kg of lean mass over a 6-8 week cycle.
❓Does RAD-140 cause acne?
In most cases not. However, it is worth mentioning that SARMs can affect the production of growth hormone and testosterone, causing problems associated with an abnormal balance of hormones. Personally, despite the huge inclination to acne, I have never observed SARMs influence its intensity in any way.
❓Does RAD-140 cause hair loss?
The mechanism of action and the research carried out do not give any reason to believe that tesolone can cause baldness. Some individuals say it does, but most of them have used SARMs from unverified sources. I also know from the autopsy that by focusing too much on a side effect, we often have the impression that we are affected. I myself have often been paranoid when using steroids, but I still have NW1.
❓Which SARM is better than RAD-140 or LGD-4033?
Both SARMs are very similar to each other. RAD-140 is slightly stronger. Nevertheless, if I were to use them alone, I would choose LGD-4033.
❓Is RAD-140 legal?
Testolone is legal in most countries of the world, including the United States. However, it is placed on the WADA list, so it cannot be used by professionals.
❓Does RAD-140 require PCT?
PCT is not required for this substance, but I still recommend using it. It allows us to keep more gained muscles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.