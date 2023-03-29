Red Rock Secured Review: Making the Right IRA Investment Choice

Founded in 2009, Red Rock Secured is a private gold IRA company in El Segundo, California, that focuses on educating people on investing in precious metals and protecting their clients' retirement through strategic diversification in precious metals and gold.

Red Rock Secured: A Quick Overview

During economic turmoil, people consider gold and other precious metals a safe haven and move their savings away from the stock market. Red Rock Secured's ultimate goal is to safeguard the retirements of its clients through education, excellent customer service, and safe and high-quality products.

With strong values and integrity at its core, Red Rock Secured focuses on helping individuals achieve their investment growth and income objectives. The company uses value-oriented approaches to offer its clients the latest investment opportunities, ranging from gold, silver, and other precious metals and bullion to real estate investments, debt vehicles, and more.

Red Rock Secured also aims to educate investors on the best ways to protect their retirement by strategically diversifying in gold and precious metals. To achieve a stress-free, diverse, and healthy retirement portfolio, the gold IRA company encourages clients to reach out and speak with their experienced consultants.

Protection with "Never Zero" Policy

Red Rock Secured is a company that focuses on protecting its clients' investments and retirements. One of their key promises is their "never-zero" policy, which means that when clients invest with them, their portfolio will never go down to zero, ensuring their investments are secure. They even go so far as to protect their clients' gold coins with a lock.

Client Care at Its Core

The company values client care and invests in people. They prioritize their clients' investment security and promise high levels of communication built on trust and integrity.

Focusing on Knowledge

To help clients make informed investment decisions, Red Rock Secured offers historical data, knowledge, and investment education. The company recognizes that informed clients are the best clients.

Diversification to Reduce Investment Risk

Keeping your retirement protected requires a well-diversified mixture of investments. Red Rock Secured offers a strategic mix of investment products that will secure clients' retirements over the long term.

What Are the Products Red Rock Secured Offers?

Red Rock Secured provides its customers with IRA-eligible products, including coins, bullion, and premium offerings.

Types of Coins Offered at Red Rock Secured

Red Rock Secured has many different types of coins that they offer their customers, and these include the following:

2022 1.25 Ounce Silver Sovereign: Also an official legal tender of Saint Helena (part of the British Overseas Territory), the 1.25 Ounce Silver Sovereign features a beautiful shield incorporating elements of England, Ireland, and Scotland. With a weight of 1.25 troy ounces of .999 fine silver, this coin is larger and heavier than a standard one-ounce silver coin, making it a great addition to an investment portfolio.

2022 Quarter Ounce Gold Sovereign: Another beautiful coin produced by the Royal Mint of the United Kingdom, it features the same elements as the 2022 1.25-ounce silver sovereign. Although the coin is smaller than the silver sovereign coin, it is much more valuable due to the 1/4 troy ounce of .9999 fine gold.

2021 $10 ¼ Oz. Red-Tailed Hawk: Considered one of Canada's most treasured valuables, the 1/4 troy ounce of .9999 fine gold and a $10 value makes this coin a great addition to an investment portfolio for people wanting more diversification.

Canadian Gold Red-Tailed Hawk Coin: Made from a tenth ounce of .9999 pure 24k gold, the Canadian Gold Red-Tailed Hawk coin's metal content value is much more than its $5 face value.

Canadian Silver Red-Tailed Hawk Coin: This coin has a face value of $2, but its metal content value (½-ounce of .9999 pure argent silver) is much more than that, which makes it a valuable investment.

American Platinum Eagle Coin: Initially issued in 1997, the American Platinum Eagle Coin is also available in ½, ¼, and 1/10-ounce varieties, with the one-ounce coin carrying a face value of $100.

American Gold Eagle Coin: First issued in 1986, the American Gold Eagle Coin is the country's initial attempt at the standard gold bullion coin. There are ½, ¼, and 1/10-ounce varieties also available in the American Gold Eagle Coin, with the one-ounce coin carrying a face value of $50.

American Silver Eagle Coin: Made from an ounce of silver, the American Silver Eagle Coin features a walking liberty on one side and a heraldic eagle on the other. Although it carries a face value of $1, it is worth much more than that due to the metal content.

American Palladium Eagle Coin: First issued in 2017, the American Palladium Eagle Coin is one of the lowest-minted coins in the country, with only 70,000 produced in four years. It carries a $25 face value.

American Buffalo Coin: Issued in 2006, the coin is made from an ounce of gold and carries a face value of $50. It is also available in ½, ¼, and 1/10-ounce varieties.

90% Silver U.S. Coin or Junk Silver: Considered an attractive alternative to fractional silver pieces, the 90% Silver U.S. Coin or Junk Silver coins were minted before 1965 and included popular denominations such as dimes, quarters, and half-dollars.

Types of Premium Offerings Red Rock Secured Provides

Although the premium offerings are subject to availability, Red Rock Secured provides many different precious metals and coins under this category, some of which include the following:

1/4-Oz Gold Rose Crown Guinea

1/4-Oz Gold Canadian Arctic Fox

1964 JFK Half Dollar Circulated

Silver Peace $1 – Circulated

Types of Bullion Products Red Rock Secured Offers

Similar to the company's premium offerings, the bullion products are also subject to availability. Red Rock Secured has a wide list of bullion products that they deal in, some of which include the following:

1-Oz Gold Canadian Maple Leaf

Gold Bar 50-gram Valcambi CombiBar

1-Oz Silver South African Krugerrand

What Is a Gold IRA and How Is It Different from a Traditional IRA?

An IRA or individual retirement account is a form of pension that many financial institutions offer, and it provides tax advantages for retirement savings.

A precious metals IRA is a retirement account allowing individuals to invest their money in precious metals, such as physical gold, silver, platinum, palladium bullion, coins, or bars. A gold IRA is a retirement account where individuals can invest in physical gold to help them diversify their retirement savings.

The key difference between a Gold IRA and a traditional IRA is the type of assets an individual invests in. For example, a traditional IRA allows individuals to invest in CDs, stocks, bonds, and other investments, while a Gold IRA allows investment in physical gold.

Another key difference between the two is that brokerage houses or financial institutions manage funds invested in traditional IRAs while custodians specializing in administrating gold IRAs handle the purchase, sale, and storage of the precious metals.

How Does Purchasing Gold with Red Rock Secured Works?

Protecting your retirement with Red Rock Secured is a simple three-step process.

Step 1: Transfer

The custodian at Red Rock Secured will work closely with you and your bank to ensure a tax-free transfer of funds. You can start by contacting them here.

Step 2: Convert

Using your investment, Red Rock Secured will invest it in physical precious metals according to your investment needs.

Step 3: Shipping and Storage

After purchasing precious metals of your choice, Red Rock Secured will pay for shipping the metals to a secure storage facility which you can visit anytime.

How Does Red Rock Secured Store Your Gold?

When opening up a Red Rock gold IRA and investing in precious metals, one of the main concerns of investors is security. Red Rock Secured offers two types of IRA: depository or home delivery.

Let's look at how the depository IRA works when investing with Red Rock Secured.

The company has a high-security, private storage facility in the United States for individuals investing in Red Rock gold IRA. What's great about the security offered by the company is that every account is fully insured by Lloyd's of London.

When you invest with Red Rock Secured, a qualified custodian like Kingdom Trust handles the asset purchase and liquidation while you have 100% control over your account and investment. The IRA metals purchased by Red Rock Secured moves to a high-security storage facility with state-of-the-art security measures.

Your investment or precious metals are not part of the depository's balance sheet, so you don't have to worry about depository failure and seizures of assets in case of bankruptcy. You can visit the depository anytime to check your physical gold or other precious metals in person.

The home delivery IRA option is slightly different and may be suitable for investors who want easy access to their precious metals. When you choose the home delivery IRA option, Red Rock Secured will deliver your gold or other precious metals to your doorstep.

How Much Does Red Rock Secured Gold or Silver IRA Cost?

When investing in precious metals through a gold or silver IRA in the United States, there are certain costs that the investors must bear, which depend on the storage provider you choose and the quantity of precious metal.

Whether you're looking to invest in silver coins, gold bullion, or other precious metals, there are no fees or costs mentioned on Red Rock Secured's website, but they say that 90% of their customers are eligible for "No Fees for Life." There are no rollover fees for helping you transfer your funds from an existing IRA or a 401k to Red Rock Secured's precious metal IRA, and there is no maintenance fee.

However, a Red Rock Secured precious metal IRA may have custodial or storage fees. You must speak to their representative about costs before opening an IRA account.

The company's costs or fees are investor-friendly compared to other gold and silver IRA companies.

Why Should You Invest Your Hard-earned Money in Precious Metal IRA?

You may believe cash is king, but that's not true when holding cash, especially during tough economic periods. Here are a few reasons why you may want to consider investing in a precious metal IRA:

Diversification: If you have already invested in stocks and other financial assets, opening up a precious metal IRA account can help diversify your investment portfolio. Remember the saying, "don't keep your eggs in one basket?". When there is economic uncertainty, the stock market is the first to bleed, and having a precious metal IRA helps you invest in precious metals to cushion your financial losses. Hedge against inflation: During high inflationary periods, the value of most precious metals rises, which is why it is an excellent hedge against inflation. A gold IRA company can protect your retirement savings during economic turmoil by investing in physical gold. Safe-have asset: When there is economic downfall or geopolitical instability, the local currency takes a hit. However, precious metals like gold or silver remain stable during tough times, which is why they're often considered a safe haven for investors. Long-term store: Precious metals are an excellent investment as their intrinsic value does not decrease over the long run. Opening up a gold IRA can help provide a long-term store of value for retirement savings and protect it against market downturns and economic instability.

Although opening up a precious metal IRA can be a great way to protect your retirement savings, it does come with risks, just like any other investment. It would be best to speak to a Red Rock Secured consultant to learn more about the risks and how to minimize them when opening up a precious metal IRA account.

Why Should You Consider Investing in a Red Rock Secured Gold IRA?

As of writing this review, there are 162 positive reviews from Red Rock Secured customers on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. On ConsumerAffairs, an American customer review and consumer news platform, 135 customers have left positive feedback bringing Red Rock Secured ratings up to 4.9 out of 5.

You may have questions and concerns when opening up a precious metal IRA account. According to the customer testimonials, Red Rock Secured is fantastic at giving its customers updates and resolving their concerns.

"I was overwhelmed with not only his knowledge but also his ability to explain the ins and outs of buying precious metals" - One of the many positive Red Rock Secured reviews left by customers that praise the company's customer service, expertise, and how the company goes above and beyond to help customers open up gold IRAs.

How Can You Start Investing with Red Rock Secured?

If you want to protect your retirement savings and open up an account with Red Rock Secured or have questions, contact them for a free one-on-one session or fill out the online form on their website for a representative to reach out to you.

Frequently Asked Questions About Red Rock Secured

Are the Representatives at Red Rock Secured Considered Investment Advisors?

The representatives are not financial or investment advisors but knowledgeable professionals who can provide information about investing in precious metals.

Does Red Rock Secured Have a Gold Buyback Program?

Red Rock Secured offers a no-questions-asked buyback program for precious metals. If you need to sell your silver or gold quickly, the company will purchase your investment without any fees.

Does Red Rock Secured Offer Non-traditional Investment Options?

Red Rock Secured offers a variety of silver and gold investments, as well as non-traditional investments such as debt vehicles and real estate. Contact a representative to learn more about their latest investment opportunities.

Can Red Rock Secured Ship Gold Purchases to Your Address?

Yes, the company can ship your order to your address, but it would require a signature upon delivery. It applies to all orders delivered in the 50 states.

What Is Red Rock Secured's Return policy?

After confirming your first transaction, you have seven calendar days to cancel your order. However, if Red Rock Secured confirms your order, you cannot cancel it unless according to any requirements mentioned in your state laws.

Final Verdict: Is Red Rock Secured a Great Gold IRA Company to Open an IRA Account?

When opening an IRA account at any financial institution, the company must have a strong reputation and excellent customer service. Red Rock Secured and its consultants have a stellar reputation for educating its clients and assisting them whenever required. The company has many products you can add to your portfolio, and they're the only ones offering in-home storage on gold IRAs.

