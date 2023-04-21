Rent Out Your Seattle Home Stress-Free With the Help of Belong Home

Renting out your home can be an extremely stressful process. You must decide on rental fees, make improvements to your property, list your home on various platforms, and so forth. And even then, you have yet to find suitable tenants. Luckily, Belong is a company that will carry the burden of all these stress points on your behalf.

Belong’s Services

Belong is a property management company that serves the Seattle, Washington, and Santa Clarita Valley (Los Angeles) areas. They offer a hands-free experience to homeowners who want to relinquish the stress and responsibilities of renting out their properties. Belong also serves tenants looking for a suitable home to call their own.

Belong offers the following services to homeowners:

· Guaranteed rent each month or a year upfront – the choice is yours.

· The company’s technology-first approach uses actual market data and real-time interest from potential residents to get the highest possible rent for your property.

· Staging, cleaning, maintenance, and renovation services by in-house or vetted tradespeople, including a quality guarantee.

· Complete transparency regarding all related fees.

· Real 24/7 concierge-level support.

· Protection against evictions with up to $15,000 of legal fees covered.

· Professional moving services to help you move out of your property.

· Finance options are available for managing your cash flow and reaching long-term financial goals on your terms, including coverage during vacancies.

· A user-friendly website and mobile app designed to manage the entire renting experience, including a review of your monthly earnings and home updates.

· You can even transfer an existing rental lease onto Belong’s platform if a tenant lives in your home.

· Tenants are subject to a background-, income-, credit checks, and in-person interviews.

· You can get $1,000 for making a successful referral (terms and conditions apply).

Belong offers the following services to tenants:

· Maintenance and renovation services by either in-house or vetted tradespeople.

· Free state-of-the-art marketing and video tours.

· Real 24/7 concierge-level support, not just for emergencies.

· Professional moving services to help you move into the property.

· Tenants can convert to residents, i.e., if you pay rent on time, you can eventually build towards homeownership.

· A user-friendly website and mobile app designed to manage the renting experience.

Belong Comparison

Here is a summary of how Belong compares to other property management companies that service the Seattle area with regards to:

· 24/7 support

· Monthly management fee

· The charge for a vacancy

· Lease renewal charge

· Initial setup fee

· Online portal or app

· In-house tradespeople

· 3D/Virtual tour

· Evictions

Property Management Companies 24/7 Support Month Fee Vacancy Charge Lease Renewal Charge Setup Fee App In-house Traders 3D tour Evictions Belong Yes 8% No $0 $0 Yes Yes Yes (free) Tenants chosen by Belong: $15,000 of legal fees covered. Maple Leaf --- 10% --- 25% of a month’s income or $300 (greater applies) $300 Yes No Yes Legal fees charged to the owner: $75 per hour (billed in 15-minute increments). Haven Emergency only 10% --- --- Yes No No --- Dwellings Seattle Yes --- --- --- --- Yes --- No --- Mynd Yes $129 - $149 p/m --- $299 $0 Yes Yes Yes Protection Plan covers the court costs and legal fees up to $5,000. SJA Yes 7 - 9% --- 25% $350 Yes No No Tenants chosen by SJA: $1,000 of legal fees covered.

Belong’s Onboarding Process

Need help figuring out where to start? Here is a step-by-step outline of the most critical steps in the process of joining Belong:

Homeowners

· Step 1: Visit the Belonghome.com website and sign up as a homeowner.

· Step 2: Undergo a meeting with Belong’s Sales Development Representatives to ascertain whether you are a good fit for the company and its service offerings.

· Step 3: If suitable, you will be contacted by Belong’s Account Executive team, who will guide you through signing a property management agreement and scheduling a home inspection.

· Step 4: Belong will inspect your property, possibly making recommendations for improvement.

· Step 5: Belong’s pro team will complete the required work after reaching an agreement.

· Step 6: After completion of work, Belong’s Resident Growth team will list your property on their website and other third-party sites like Zillow, Trulia, HotPads, and Apartments.com.

· Step 7: Belong’s team will host tours for potential tenants, process applications, and finalize the lease agreements.

Tenants

· Step 1: Visit Belonghome.com and browse their listed rental properties.

· Step 2: If you see a property of interest, click ‘Apply’ or ‘Tour This Home.’ The latter will allow you to take a 3D virtual tour of the property to see its features.

· Step 3: Schedule a tour with one of Belong's Resident Onboarding Specialists on the home listing to see the property in person.

· Step 4: Once you are satisfied with the property, submit the required application, after which Belong’s team will conduct the necessary background-, credit-, and income checks.

· Step 5: If you are a suitable tenant, you will receive confirmation of your successful application.

· Step 6: Before moving into the property, the final steps will be paying the related fees and signing the lease.

Reviews of Belong: Strengths

Strong reviews of Belong (Seattle, Washington) pertain, especially to their high level of customer service.

Homeowners

Most Seattle-based homeowners who reviewed Belong were impressed by their prompt response to queries and payments and general hassle-free experience. The Belong team is often described as being ‘professional’ and ‘proactive’ in finding solutions to varied issues relating to the management of their properties.

Other pros include Belong’s ability to keep the tenants happy, the guaranteed rent that gives homeowners peace of mind, and their recommendations on property improvements to attract potential tenants.

The overall stand-out features for homeowners are Belong’s attractive package, which offers quality for money, and exceptional customer service.

Tenants

Tenants appreciate that they can experience a virtual 3D tour of properties before seeing them in person, saving them time.

Another time saver is Belong’s quick response rate concerning queries (even on a Sunday) and the application process, with tenants stating that they only waited a few days to receive the lease.

Tenants were impressed by Belong’s general customer service with a human (not a bot), including support in setting up utilities, quoting them as ‘friendly’ and ‘accessible.’ Setting up a viewing appointment to see the property in person is also easy.

Belong’s mobile app is another upside because it is easy to navigate and offers simple steps to request a repair, pay rent, etc.

Reviews of Belong: Downsides

Concerning Belong (Seattle, Washington) reviews pertain to maintenance/repair work, payment processing, and communication.

Homeowners

Generally, Belong was able to place tenants in properties promptly. Yet, one or two homeowners were disappointed by the timeline, citing they waited for ‘several weeks’ before their property was occupied. In Belong’s defense, their website does indicate an average waiting period of 19 days before homes are typically occupied.

An area for improvement is maintenance and repair work.

A few homeowners have reviewed Belong and expressed disappointment that the company allegedly charges a significant markup for repair work, even after receiving a discount from the vendor. This contrasts with Belong marketing their repair services at a 0% markup and stating on their website that they offer the ‘lowest rate possible.’

Some homeowners have also felt pressure from Belong to replace certain items, such as appliances, rather than finding alternative solutions or fixing the issue.

Tenants

Some tenants had similar experiences with Belong’s repair work process. In one case, tenants waited months before an HVAC problem was solved, which was a relatively straightforward job.

Another tenant stated that their waiting period for a dryer and an electrician to service lighting on the property extended to months, with one appliance remaining unfixed for the entire stay.

A different challenge posed to tenants was Belong’s limited payment options.

Some expressed through reviews online that they set up auto payments yet experienced difficulties with the process. The money did not reflect, so the tenants received late reminders. The tenants then contacted Belong's customer service reps, who needed help to provide suitable solutions.

Concerning this, some tenants experienced contact center representatives that needed to be more knowledgeable and suitably 'licensed' as only some of their questions were appropriately answered.

Some tenants also stated they were ‘misled’ by a rental advertisement and had to bear the burden of miscommunication between the company and the homeowner.

In this case, the tenants were notified (right before the move-in date) that the homeowner did not wish to rent out the property in question, even though it was advertised as a rental online. The notification came after weeks of application submissions, positive feedback, approval, and fee payments.

Belong Ratings

The following are published ratings for Belong:

· Scam Adviser: Trust score of 100/100, i.e., Belong is legit and safe to use.

· Better Business Bureau®: 3.89/5 (19 reviews)

· Zillow: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

· Expertise: Reputation of 4.3/5 and Professionalism of 5/5

Conclusion

Overall, homeowners and tenants/residents have been happy with Belong’s services. Although a few encountered specific challenges with Belong, this is not an exact reflection of the more positive experiences of the broader Belong community.

FAQs

What is Belong?

Belong is a property management service for residential properties in Seattle, Washington. They specialize in tenant placement and provide repairs, rent payments, and maintenance services.

Is Belong Home Well Funded?

Belong has raised a total of $138 Million in funding from 19 investors including Fifth Wall and Andreesen Horowitz.

Does Belong charge a markup on repair work?

Some homeowners have experienced a significant markup on repair work from Belong, even after receiving a discount from the vendor. However, this is only a universal experience for some users.

How are Belong’s ratings?

Generally good; Scam Adviser gave them a Trust score of 100/100, BBB® rated them 3.89/5 (19 reviews), Zillow 4.5/5 (30 reviews), and Expertise rated Belong with a Reputation of 4.3/5 and Professionalism of 5/5. Overall, the ratings appear to be in favor of Belong’s services.

What other challenges have tenants experienced while using Belong?

Some tenants have experienced limited payment options, lengthy waiting periods for repairs, pressure from Belong to replace certain items, and miscommunication between the company and homeowners, resulting in misinformation concerning properties advertised as rentable online. Additionally, some contact center representatives have been reported as needing more knowledge or licensing when providing customer support.

It is important to note that these challenges do not reflect the broader Belong community’s positive experiences. However, any issues should be discussed directly with Belong.