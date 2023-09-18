Repton School: Outstanding Hockey Programme, Provisions, and Partnerships

Repton School, an independent co-educational school in Derbyshire, has a legacy of charitable works that reaches back to Sir John Port, Repton’s founder. This spirit of inclusive education has seen Repton extend its outstanding hockey provisions to other schools.

Repton School has a history of hockey excellence, with a secure reputation as the number-one hockey school in England.

Repton School’s Unparalleled Hockey Programme

Hockey is one of six focus sports taught at Repton, and the School’s unparalleled hockey programme has resulted in success after success. Since 2005, the School has amassed 49 national titles and produced many professional hockey players.

Five Old Reptonians have competed at the Olympics, including:

Georgie Twigg, who contributed to the GB field hockey team’s bronze medal victory at the 2012 London Olympics. She continued her Olympic journey by representing the British hockey squad at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Shona McCallin, a member of the GB women’s hockey squad, who shared the field with Twigg at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. McCallin returned to the team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021.

Charlotte Stapenhorst, who represented Germany at both the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

School Fixtures

Repton’s 22 hockey squads (11 boys’ teams and 11 girls’ teams) regularly take part in inter-school matches and national competitions.

In 2022, the Repton boys’ and girls’ 1st XI squads started their academic year with a pre-season trip to South America. The Repton teams relished the opportunity to test their skills against U18 and U21 teams in Chile and Argentina.

Repton wins matches and titles across age groups: The girls’ U16A side has won the national cup two years in a row. Across the 2022-23 season, the boys’ U15A team won 9 of the 10 matches they played.

Besides Repton’s many hockey fixture victories, pupils regularly achieve personal success in the sport.

In October 2022, Repton’s 1st XI hockey captain Harry S represented GB in the Sultan of Johor Cup. In February 2023, junior England international hockey player and Repton’s 1st XI vice-captain Sienna D received the Hockey Writers’ Club U18 Youth Award.

Hockey Facilities and Coaching

A key contributing factor to Repton’s hockey achievements is the level of post-play analysis that occurs in the School’s dedicated team room. Pitch-side cameras allow for individual and team analysis, and this enables Repton teams to enhance their performance.

Repton’s coaching staff are another significant contributing factor to the School’s hockey success. Repton has an impressive roster of coaches and continues to add new talent to the team.

Former England and Great Britain (GB) hockey player Michael Hoare will join the School as its new head of performance hockey in September 2023. Meanwhile, Hoare’s former teammate and GB captain Adam Dixon will become Repton’s new director of hockey.

Then there are the School’s facilities: Pupils have access to the School’s Olympic-standard, water-based Astroturf pitches. Repton also has a strength and conditioning suite to ensure young players build the physical capabilities needed to perform at their best.

Additional Support for Talented Athletes

The hockey talent at Repton can’t be understated: Several Reptonians train with the England U21, U18, and U16 squads. These pupils receive additional support to make sure they can balance their academic studies with their sporting ambitions.

This specialist support continues as pupils move towards higher education pathways. Members of Repton’s higher education team use their global expertise to help pupils select the right course at the university that will best facilitate their sporting career.

Repton Hockey Stars Share Their Skills With Local Pupils

Through its community outreach programme, Repton has established partnerships with many local schools and groups. These partnerships allow Repton to offer access to its sporting facilities, enhance academic opportunities, and give career advice.

The outreach programme also encourages Reptonians to develop a sense of community-mindedness, perspective, and collaboration.

Last year, pupils from David Nieper Academy paid the School a visit to benefit from Repton’s sector-leading hockey programme. Repton Sixth Form pupils, some of whom are professional players, led hockey drills and delivered a question-and-answer (Q&A) session.

“It was a privilege to be able to introduce more young people to hockey and share my experiences of playing internationally so far,” said Repton Sixth Form pupil Lorenz. Besides playing for Repton, Lorenz has also played for Germany’s U21 team.

He added: “For many, it was their first time holding a hockey stick, but everyone quickly picked up the basics and we had a great afternoon teaching skills with the ball.”

During the Q&A session, Repton’s hockey stars shared their experiences of representing their countries and highlighted the benefits of playing sport.

About Repton School

Repton School, situated in the rural village of Repton, Derbyshire, is an independent day and boarding school for pupils aged 13-18. Reptonians enjoy a balanced education that encompasses academic, creative, and sporting endeavours.

The Good Schools Guide, a trusted source for parents seeking information about schools, has reviewed Repton and praised its commitment to academic excellence, rounded development, and innovation in education. The Guide highlights the School’s supportive and nurturing environment, dedicated teachers, and variety of extracurricular activities.

These extra-curricular activities cater to a range of creative, academic, and sporting interests. Allowing pupils to realise, explore, and pursue their interests and hobbies, these activities are often a source of personal development. As a full boarding school, extra-curricular activities also include weekend fun to inspire and engage pupils outside the school week.

Meanwhile, Repton School’s community outreach programme positively impacts the lives of local young people. The programme includes various initiatives, such as writing workshops, sports opportunities, and science masterclasses. Repton continues to further its involvement in Repton Village and foster strong partnerships with other Derbyshire schools.