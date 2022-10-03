Reputation Management: Can Online Reputation Filter Down To The High Street?

[https://unsplash.com/photos/mZk3lQzf0Xo]

Word of mouth is an important factor in the success of any company. Especially for B2C, where survival thrives upon footfall and good customer experiences; your greatest asset can easily become your greatest obstacle.

Or, at least, it can if your reputation management is not up to scratch. Even if you’re a B2C company on the high street, the merging of digital and physical consumerism is closer than it ever has been before, meaning one can undeniably have a knock-on effect for the other.

The Asset And The Obstacle

The integrity of your company is reliant on your marketing, communication, branding, PR and transparency; if one of these five areas fails, then your reputation online and on the high street suffers as a result.

This is mostly because all of these areas lead to one big picture. They provide the paint strokes which create a self-portrait of your company and its values, messages and accountability. These are crucial attributes which will only help you if your own customer base suddenly becomes an obstacle.

Malcom Smith And X

Let’s imagine for a moment that you have received a bad review which is beginning to snowball. Other customers are inherently more inclined to side with fellow consumers rather than a faceless business which is your company. Relatability is in the nature of the human psyche. It is also the very thing which can damage your B2C company if you have not put steps in place to counteract it.

Say, for instance, a client named Malcom Smith leaves a bad online review for your business named “X”. There are, of course, two sides to every story. But a fellow consumer is always going to be more inclined to side with Malcom Smith than they are with X. Malcom Smith is a person. He has a name, an identity, a shared experience. X is unreachable. If something is unreachable, that makes it very hard to trust over something that is.

The Painted Picture

This is how online reputation filters into the high street. As mentioned previously, there is hardly a divide anymore between what people see online and what people believe in reality. Research has shown that a single bad review can result in 30 less customers providing footfall for your company. The more those reviews grow, the less footfall there is.

So what can you do to help yourself against Malcom Smith? Well, one of the most effective tactics is finding a company that can put in the hard graft for you. Percepto reputation management, for instance, is built upon managing a company's reputation and safeguarding against issues that may become a detriment. As mentioned previously, marketing, communication, branding, PR and transparency are all traits that can help you paint a picture of your company, and Percepto controls and maintains every one. This, in turn, will help to ensure that X is reachable and reliable enough for everyone to trust.

Clear Identity

One of the most integral areas that reputation management deals with is your social media presence. From marketing to transparency, every one of the five attributes which are crucial to your company can coexist and be put into action through social media. Compared to 2.07 billion users in 2015, over the last few years, social media users have doubled to a massive 4.70 billion. In this way, practically all of your consumer base will be reachable on one of the major social media platforms, making it the perfect place for you to make yourself reachable too.

Not only can you utilise the sites to provide links to blogs, updates and new products, but you can also use them to relay the messages, the values and the faces behind your company. You can give your organisation an identity which will gradually build your reputation, helping current and potential consumers to trust and believe in you if anything goes wrong down the line.

Conclusion

It is important, however, that you have help with all this. Although you might think you have what it takes to create your company’s self portrait, nothing in business is ever really that easy. A strong and reliable reputation management company like Percepto is there to help you with everything covered in this article, as well as all the areas that you haven’t even thought about yet.

With any business, having the ability to ask for help and keep aspects like this at the forefront of your attention is a big step forward when it comes to longevity. Your consumers are your greatest asset, so try to keep them that way. Make sure that they are kept on side and that they trust in your image. With a bit of help, your reputation will be enough to ward off as many Malcom Smith’s that come your way.