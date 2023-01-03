Retatrutide Alternative Over the Counter - Diet Pills Similar Retatrutide OTC

Ozempic, Wegovy, Moujaro, injections that support weight loss appear to be the new weight loss trends for 2023. The latest one to hit the headlines is called Retatrutide and, as with the three options I just mentioned, you need to inject it once a week.

Retatrutide is a drug developed by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. The same company is responsible for Moujaro but is more famous for being the inventor of Prozac.

Natural Alternatives to Retatrutide

Eli Lilly is presently conducting phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the drug's value for supporting weight loss and as type 2 diabetes treatment.

Although it's still early days, Retatrutide is getting a lot of attention. That's pretty much the norm though when anything new comes along that may be able to help people to lose weight.

I don't want to rain on anybody's parade but there are some very good reasons why it may be better for people to channel their excitement about Retatrutide and use an over-the- counter (OTC) diet pill alternative.

All these diabetic treatments that get so much press as weight loss wonders have something in common. They are all GLP-1 receptor agonists that improve insulin secretion, helping to regulate blood glucose.

They achieve these things by mimicking the behavior of a metabolic hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).

GLP-1 receptor agonists have many side effects. Appetite suppression is the one that gets the most attention. This ability is due to them delaying gastric emptying. [1]

However, research suggests GLP-1 receptor agonists have the potential to cause pancreatic and thyroid cancers as well. [2, 3]

It's incredible that so many media outlets make light of such a dangerous potential, even though options such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, which already have FDA approval, are circulated with black box warnings.

A black box warning is the strictest and most serious warning the FDA gives to medications. Its job is to draw attention to serious or life-threatening side effects or risks. [4]

If the FDA approves Retatrutide for diabetes or weight loss, it will probably be distributed with a black box warning as well.

Most media sites and websites that feature articles about Retatrutide won't tell you that. Instead, they say things like "the overall safety profile of Retatrutide is comparable to similar medications."

Really? That's great!

When you read things like that, it seems pretty benign but benign it is not. If black box warnings are part of the picture, the overall safety profile is actually pretty dire.

If the benefits outweigh the risks, medications are acceptable. In the case of type 2 diabetics, this may be the case. For the average person seeking weight loss, it probably is not.

In this article, I'm going to provide you with an honest idea of the things Retatrutide may be able to do⸺good and bad.

I'm also going to let you know about a couple of excellent Retatrutide alternatives that are available to buy over the counter. Both of them are diet pills that can help you to lose weight without suffering side effects or feeling a prick.

Best Over the Counter Alternatives to Retatrutide

If you need something to help you to lose weight without side effects, the two best options are PhenQ and Zotrim.

Both options can suppress appetite like Retatrutide but PhenQ offers a lot of additional benefits on top.

PhenQ - Natural Alternative to Retatrutide

CLICK to see PhenQ lowest price

PhenQ is a natural weight loss aid that was developed for people seeking a safe alternative to Phentermine. Like GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Semaglutide and Retatrutide, Phentermine is an appetite suppressant that has some very nasty side effects.

Since its launch in 2015, PhenQ has clocked up more than 190,000 satisfied customers. However, it's not only good for controlling hunger and cravings. PhenQ utilizes a multi-pronged approach to weight loss that speeds up fat loss while also tackling issues such as low energy and poor mood that make losing weight more challenging than it needs to be.

PhenQ Benefits

Suppresses hunger and cravings

Boosts energy

Helps you to burn fat faster

Inhibits fat cell creation

Enhances mood

60-day money-back guarantee

Ingredient Highlights

The PhenQ diet pill formulation consists of seven natural ingredients and several of them are appetite suppressants. Nopal and capsaicin are two of the most important ones.

Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is an edible cactus that's high in dietary fiber and nutrients. Extracts from its flesh also provide compounds that are very good for getting hunger under control.

Easily one of the best natural appetite suppressants in the world, nopal's value as a weight loss aid is well researched and there is plenty of proof that it works. [5, 6]

Capsaicin is a compound that's present in chili peppers. In addition to being good for controlling hunger, capsaicin also boosts metabolism. This increases energy expenditure, making it possible to burn more calories and fat than you could with diet and exercise alone.

Research shows capsaicin supports weight loss in several additional ways as well. [7]

L-carnitine and a-Lacys Reset are two more PhenQ ingredients that are worthy of mention.

L-carnitine is an amino acid that aids the processes that turn fat into energy. It also provides improvements in brain chemistry that help promote a happier state of mind. [8]

a-Lacys Reset is a proprietary ingredient that combines alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) with cysteine. Although it was originally developed to function as a high-potency antioxidant, a-Lacys Reset subsequently proved to have great value as a weight-loss aid.

In addition to accelerating fat loss, a-Lacys Reset supports modest improvements in muscle mass.

Where to Buy PhenQ

PhenQ is only available via the official website. However, the manufacturer offers rapid free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The PhenQ website also offers regular flash sales and special deals that provide additional value for money. For instance, when you order two bottles of PhenQ, you will get a third one free of charge. Order three instead and you will receive five.

That's not bad at all. Especially for such a powerful product. It's not unheard of for PhenQ customers to lose nine pounds in a month.

Zotrim - Herbal Alternative

CLICK to view Zotrim lowest price

Zotrim is a herbal diet pill that was launched more than 20 years ago and is still going strong. Although it's not as versatile as PhenQ, Zotrim is a powerful appetite suppressant that has outperformed prescription drugs in clinical trials.

Zotrim's ability to control hunger can also be backed up by 10 expert-approved research papers and five additional studies. Zotrim's credentials are second to none and it also has the backing of a 100-day money-back guarantee.

Although men can use it too, Zotrim is generally more popular with women and there are plenty of reports of incredible weight loss. For instance, one Zotrim user began her weight loss journey wearing a size 24 dress and ended it wearing a size 12.

Zotrim Benefits

Suppresses hunger and cravings

Helps you to avoid snacking

Ingredient Highlights

Zotrim diet pills are powered by six natural ingredients. The most important ones are guarana, yerba mate, and damiana.

Research from the University of Liverpool shows this herbal combination provides a "robust short-term effect on caloric intake." [9]

Data from a study conducted in Denmark is equally supportive of using guarana, yerba mate, and damiana to control appetite.

The study ran for 45 days and the herbal combination successfully delivered significant reductions in weight.

Data from the study also reveals the mechanisms involved. The three herbs increase satiety by delaying gastric emptying. [10]

As you may recall, GLP-1 receptor agonists do the same thing. The big difference is, guarana, yerba mate, and damiana delay gastric emptying without presenting any health risks.

The herbs' abilities allow Zotrim to be an excellent over the counter alternative to Retatrutide and, let's face it, choosing this option is a no-brainer.

Retatrutide suppresses appetite by delaying gastric emptying, but it has side effects. Zotrim does the same thing without side effects. Choosing the drug over the herbs does not make any sense.

Where to Buy Zotrim

Zotrim is another OTC alternative to Retatrutide that is only available via the manufacturer's website.

As with PhenQ, the manufacturer offers free rapid shipping. It's also possible to get three boxes of Zotrim for the price of two and five boxes for the price of three.

How Does Retatrutide Support Weight Loss?

As we have already pointed out, Retatrutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that promotes satiety by delaying gastric emptying.

However, the medication also acts on two additional hormones.

One of them is called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and it appears to be very good for managing blood sugar levels.

The other hormone is glucagon. A limited amount of evidence suggests it might enhance Retatrutide's ability to control hunger. It may also increase energy expenditure but, again, evidence of this is lacking.

According to Eli Lilly, Retatrutide's ability to manipulate the three aforementioned hormones should allow the medication to have greater potency than alternative options to treat obesity.

Preliminary analysis from phase 2 trials suggests that non-diabetics who have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher and inject Retatrutide may lose up to 24% of their body weight in as little as 48 weeks.

However, let's not forget this is only a preliminary analysis. There is still a long way to go before the medication is in a position to gain FDA approval as a weight loss aid.

Eli Lilly is still completing its data analysis of the phase 2 trial results. It plans to share the data, along with important safety information, at the 2023 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions conference. It's scheduled for June 23 to 26. A lot could happen between now and then.

Retatrutide Side Effects and Risks

Retatrutide weight loss drug is still in the experimental stage so there is no information available about the potential side effects.

However, we do know it is a GLP-1 receptor agonist and medications of this type always have risks. The potential to cause pancreatic and thyroid cancer is particularly worrying. [2, 3]

GLP-1 receptor agonists may also cause several other side effects:

Nausea/vomiting

Ingestion

Changes in bowel movement

Stomach pain

Gallbladder issues

Kidney failure

Bearing in mind the fact Retatrutide acts on other hormones as well, it may have additional side effects that have yet to come to light.

Retatrutide Summary

Retatrutide is an experimental drug that's presently under evaluation as a future prescription-only weight-loss medication and type 2 diabetes treatment. In time it could be suitable for both weight loss and diabetes.

Although the drug is getting a lot of media attention, it may never gain FDA approval. Even if it does, it will almost certainly be distributed with a black box warning pointing out the potential for organ harm.

Bearing in mind the drug is not presently available it's pointless trying to obtain it. I'm getting excited about it.

However, PhenQ and Zotrim are available and have been for a long time. They are easy to obtain and do not present health risks. Both these premium weight loss pills also have the backing of lengthy money-back guarantees.

If you need help to lose weight, we suggest you take your excitement about Retatrutide and choose one of these two natural alternatives instead.

