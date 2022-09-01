Roman Sledziejowski on Overcoming Adversity

In 2021, Roman Sledziejowski returned to Savant Strategies, the firm he co-founded back in 2013, as Vice Chairman. Savant Strategies provides management consulting services to middle market companies primarily in Latin America, Europe, and South Africa.

Born in Poland, and growing up in New York, Roman dreamed of a career in financial services. While most of his high school classmates were partying and playing sports after school, at the age of 17, Roman took a part-time job working for the investment bank Salomon Smith Barney, Member of Travelers Group where he worked throughout his final year of high school.

After graduating from high school as the class valedictorian, he began his studies at Columbia University in the field of Economics. He was the captain of the school’s varsity soccer team in High School, playing as striker, and was awarded the most valuable player (MVP) distinction three years in a row. He also competed on his school’s varsity track and field team at various competitions throughout the State of New York.

He followed his dream to Wall Street and at the age of 18 he became the youngest National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) licensed stock broker in United States and began working full time as an Investment Associate at Smith Barney, Member of Citigroup.

Success and achievement followed Roman throughout most of his professional career. The 2007–2009 global financial crisis and Roman’s investment company TWS Financial suffered devastating losses. Lehman Brothers, at the time the fourth-largest investment bank, filed for bankruptcy and the stock markets buckled under the weight of forced mergers and rumors of government rescues and bailouts.

In the years that followed the financial crisis, Roman Sledziejowski along with several colleagues he met through the years decided to bring their knowledge and experience toward helping other businesses navigate challenging times.

We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Roman and he was able to share some insights with our readers.

Among the people you’ve worked with, who do you admire and why?

While I did have an opportunity over the years to work with some outstanding individuals, I must say that I have the greatest admiration for my very first boss at Salomon Smith Barney, Steve Beninati. I am yet to meet anyone with the same level of enthusiasm, professionalism, fairness and relentless drive to excel. Having worked with Steve for several years my admiration for him as a person only grew as time went on. Steve has a very unique, genuinely positive attitude towards life and work in spite of any obstacles that may arise. An amazing person all around whom I always admired greatly.

What are you better at than most anyone else? What is your superpower?

Resilience, patience and calmness under pressure are probably my greatest strengths. These qualities helped me tremendously at various points in my life, especially when dealing with great adversities. I am a rather calm person in general and rarely allow my emotions to get the upper hand, however, when I am confronted with an adversity my ability to think clearly and calmly rises to a whole different level. It is a rather unique quality which I possess and it helped me tremendously at various points in my life.

Tell us about a topic you have taken it upon yourself to learn about.

I am fascinated with the field of Artificial Intelligence, especially as it relates to business applications and achieving increased levels of efficiency as a result. This is an extremely interesting field which seems to be just sprouting at this time, but future potential is truly exponential. I have been devoting quite a bit of time to studying this field and observing concrete AI solutions at work in various business sectors.