Safest Testosterone Booster Supplement, Safe Test Boosters Reviews and Buyers Guide

If you are considering buying a testosterone booster supplement there are two main considerations. Firstly, is the supplement effective - will it increase my testosterone levels?

The second consideration is safety. Luckily you do not need to compromise on either as this guide identifies the best and safest testosterone booster supplements available over the counter and online.

Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements Ranked by Effectiveness and Safety

Here's a quick roundup of the safest and most effective testosterone boosting supplements

Safe Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Testosterone boosters are one of the most popular types of supplements for men. Some women use them too, usually to improve muscle growth, but bearing in mind the fact testosterone is the male sex hormone, this is not generally a wise move.

As the name suggests, testosterone boosters improve your body's ability to produce testosterone. Men seek out this type of supplement for different reasons.

Some men want to boost testosterone to improve muscle growth and/or athletic capabilities. Other men use testosterone boosters to increase their libido, enhance sexual performance and fertility, or as a natural remedy for erectile dysfunction (ED).

Testosterone boosting supplements also help men feel younger and more energetic and even have the potential to aid clearer thinking. Needless to say, plenty of men choose to use testosterone booster supplements for these reasons too.

However, the main market for testosterone boosters is mostly split between two groups: bodybuilders and men who are suffering from low libido and/or sexual performance problems due to low testosterone.

Some testosterone boosters are formulated especially for bodybuilders. Others mainly aim to boost sexual potency. Supplements that fall into the latter group are often called male enhancement products.

Regardless of the primary aim, even the most basic testosterone boosters may help in all these areas. However, very specialized T boosting supplements often contain ingredients that offer additional support in the areas men need it most.

Are Testosterone Boosters Safe?

Although testosterone boosters offer many benefits, a lot of men question if they are safe. The answer to this question is yes. Testosterone boosters are safe. At least all of the best ones are. We'll introduce you to four of these shortly.

Safest and Best Testosterone Booster Supplements

In a moment, we are going to introduce you to four of the best natural testosterone boosters ever created. We had to evaluate and review dozens of supplements to find them. However, in order to make the grade, they didn't only have to work better than the other options, they also needed to be safe and side effect free.

Now we have revealed the identity of the movers and shakers, let's take a looks at some of the things that make these four testosterone boosters so good.

#1 - Testo Prime - Best Testosterone Booster for Low T

Powered by 12 safe and natural ingredients, Testo Prime is a testosterone booster that is primarily aimed at men who are feeling tired and worn out due to low testosterone and need something to help them regain feelings of youth and vitality.

Testo Prime is also popular with hard-training men who want to enjoy better workouts and beef up faster. Men who are using Testo Prime in this way, confirm its ability to deliver the goods. However, some of the other top testosterone boosters have more to offer in this area.

Nevertheless, if you want to train with greater intensity and look and feel better too, Testo Prime can help you to do it. It's equally good at boosting libido so. If low testosterone has put your passion on ration, Testo Prime will put things right.

Testo Prime Benefits

Strongest testosterone booster

Increases physical and mental energy

Support protein synthesis and fat loss

Improves motivation, confidence, and mood

Reduces stress

Improves muscle strength and physical endurance

Helps convert fat into energy

Enhances libido and sexual performance

Testo Prime Ingredients

The Testo Prime formulation provides 12 ingredients that work together in harmony to enrich your life and get your testosterone production back on track.

Panax Ginseng: A famous adaptogen herb and aphrodisiac. In addition to reducing stress and boosting fertility, ginseng is reputed to be a cure-all that boosts immunity and makes you less susceptible to disease. Research suggests many of ginseng's benefits may be due to compounds called ginsenosides [1]

Ashwagandha: An adaptogen herb that is a mainstay of traditional Indian medicine. Research shows it offers value in several areas including boosting testosterone, increasing libido and fertility, and supporting rapid gains in muscle mass.

D-Aspartic Acid: A safe and natural compound that triggers the release of luteinizing hormone. This, in turn, stimulates the testes to produce more testosterone.

Fenugreek: Safe and natural, in addition to being one of the best testosterone boosters, fenugreek is also a key ingredient in many Indian dishes. Research shows fenugreek has a significant effect on serum testosterone levels in men. [2]

Green Tea Extract: Green tea is primarily used as a metabolism booster and fat burner. However, one of the antioxidants in green tea (epigallocatechin gallate) prevents loss of testosterone due to conversion to dihydrotestosterone(DHT).

Garlic Extract: The allicin in garlic enhances the cellular integrity of the testicles, leading to improvements in serum testosterone. [3]

Pomegranate Extract: The ellagic acid pomegranates clear the arteries, helping to improve circulation. Some natural Viagra alternatives use this ingredient to help pump up the penis with extra blood.

Vitamin D: A fat-soluble vitamin that boosts testosterone, supports immune response, and improves sperm quality.

Zinc: One of the most respected testosterone-boosting nutrients, like Vitamin D, zinc also enhances immune function and encourages the production of healthier sperm.

Vitamin B5: An energy-boosting vitamin that works hard to support healthy testicular function.

Vitamin B6: An popular energy drink ingredient, Vitamin B also improves tissue uptake of testosterone.

Black Pepper Extract: The piperine black pepper enhances nutrient absorption.

Testo Prime Pros & Cons

Pros

Safe and natural testosterone booster

Provides a diverse range of benefits

No known side effects

100% satisfaction lifetime guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

Not available in some countries

#2 - Testo Max - Best Testosterone Booster for Muscle Growth

Testo Max is another testosterone booster that is safe and effective and, like Testo Prime, it has no known side effects.

This option is a little different from the other three top testosterone boosters because it's designed to entice bodybuilders away from using Sustanon.

Sustanon is an injectable steroid that's approved as a treatment for low testosterone. It's a legitimate drug that's available via prescription.

Unfortunately, bodybuilders often obtain Sustanon illegally and use it as a muscle growth enhancer. Athletes from other fields of sport often abuse Sustanon in this way too.

The doses people use to enhance muscle growth and sporting performance are far higher than the dose the manufacturer recommends. That's one of the things that makes their Sustanon abuse so dangerous.

Sustanon abuse also suppresses normal testosterone production. This presents further problems. There can be many side effects and ongoing problems.

Testo Max is part of a range of high-potency oral supplements known as legal steroids. It provides all the same benefits Sustanon injections provide without any of the safety issues.

When you use Sustanon, you are forcing a synthetic hormone into your body. Testo Max does not do this. It helps your body to produce extra testosterone instead.

Testo Max Benefits

Provides a massive testosterone boost

No known side effects

Increases energy and physical stamina

Helps you to train harder

Supports rapid increases in muscle mass and strength

Accelerates muscle recovery

Supports fat burning

Increases libido

Enhances sexual performance

Safe and legal to use Sustanon alternative

Testo Max Ingredients

Vitamin B6: We've mentioned this ingredient before. It aids energy metabolism and improves tissue uptake of testosterone.

Vitamin D3: Another ingredient we are seeing for the second time, except this time it is in a slightly different form. Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is made from lanolin (wool fat). This makes it an unacceptable option for vegetarians and vegans.

Boron: Boron is an element. As such, it's a bit of a stretch to see it as a natural ingredient. However, it aids mineral absorption and appears to support improvements in muscle mass and bone density.

D-Aspartic Acid: As we mentioned earlier, D-aspartic acid is a forerunner to luteinizing hormone, which helps stimulate a man's testosterone-producing machinery.

Ginseng: Another good inclusion we've seen before. Ginseng boosts testosterone and provides numerous other benefits.

Nettle Leaf Extract: Not a testosterone booster but a testosterone protector. Nettle leaf provides compounds that keep your testosterone "free" by preventing it from binding with sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG).

Zinc + Magnesium: We already pointed out zinc is one of the best minerals for boosting testosterone. Magnesium is almost as good. Some testosterone boosting supplements provide one or the other but Testo Max has both. That's great because research indicates one may enhance the effect of the other. [4]

Fenugreek Extract: You've seen this ingredient before and you will see it again because fenugreek is one of the best ingredients for delivering a safe and effective testosterone boost. [2]

Vitamin K1: A testosterone-boosting vitamin that also aids blood clotting and wound healing.

Bioperine: The top brand of black pepper extract, Bioperine is standardized to be at least 95% piperine.

Testo Max Pros & Cons

Pros

Helps boost testosterone naturally

Safe and legal alternative to Sustanon

Provides a variety of testosterone-related benefits

No known side effects

One of the best options for bodybuilding

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

Unsuitable for Vegans

#3 - Prime Male - Best Testosterone Booster for Erectile Dysfunction

In addition to being one of the safest testosterone boosting supplements, Prime Male is also one of the most effective. It's so good it has earned an endorsement from the Hollywood he-man Dolph Lundgren, who says Prime Male is great and gives it a fervent recommendation.

Dolph is over 60 years old. That makes him an appropriate choice for a brand ambassador because Prime Male is primarily aimed at older men who are being held back by low testosterone.

If fatigue has become a problem, your libido has crashed, or your physical/sexual performance has taken a dive, Prime Male is one of the best natural testosterone boosters to use.

Although results may vary a little from one "prime male" to the next, this product can deliver a 42% boost in as little as 12 days.

Prime Male Benefits

Boosts testosterone

Increases energy and fights fatigue

Enhances libido and sexual performance

Improves muscle growth and training capacity

Delivers rapid increases in strength

Helps you to burn belly fat and lose weight

Controls blood pressure

Helps you to attain and maintain optimum cardiovascular health

Enhances mood and self-confidence

Improves memory and cognitive function

Prime Male Ingredients

The Prime Male testosterone-boosting formulation consists of 12 ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Korean Ginseng

Ashwagandha Extract

Nettle Root

Boron

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Black pepper extract

Luteolin

You will notice we have seen most of these before and, like Testo Max, Prime Male even has that efficacious pairing of magnesium and zinc. [4]

There is no mystery as to why all the best testosterone boosters contain inclusions pulled from the same pool of ingredients. All the leading manufacturers want to produce products that work so well that men will keep coming back for more. Using ingredients such as Korean (Panax) ginseng and fenugreek, etc. is the best way to do it.

There are alternative testosterone boosters but many of them can cause negative effects. Reputable manufacturers avoid them because they want their testosterone boosters to be safe and side effect free.

Although most of the ingredients are the same, the inclusion rates are not. A bit more of one ingredient or a little less of another can make a great deal of difference to the way individual formulations perform. This one is tweaked to be most effective for aging males.

However, as you may have noticed, Prime Male contains an ingredient we have not already covered - luteolin.

Luteolin is a flavonoid that's naturally occurring in citrus fruits. It's a great fit for the aims of the Prime Male formulation because research indicates it may have the ability to delay hypogonadism (low testosterone) in aging males. [5]

Also called gonad deficiency, hypogonadism is a condition that hinders the gonads' ability to produce testosterone and similar androgen hormones. The main symptom is low sex drive. [6]

Note:

The FAQs on the official website state Prime Male is vegan friendly. It's not. Although the capsule casing is made from vegetable cellulose, the formulation provides Vitamin D3 taken from sheep's wool.

Prime Male Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides a potent combination of natural testosterone boosters

Supports male sexual health

Raises natural testosterone production

Specially formulated for older men

Provides multiple benefits

No known side effects

Cons

Only available from the official website.

Unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians

No money-back guarantee

#4 - TestoFuel - Testosterone Booster for Muscle Mass

As with Testo Max, Testo Fuel is primarily designed to enhance muscle growth and lean muscle mass. If you love to train but hate to run out of steam in the gym, Testo Fuel can help, and like the other three safest testosterone supplements, it's a safe option to choose.

TestoFuel is a good supplement for increasing healthy testosterone levels for hard-training men of all ages. You don't have to be into bodybuilding or sports to use it though. You will still notice all the benefits associated with higher testosterone levels even if you never turn up to train.

This is another testosterone booster that boasts a celebrity endorsement. Robby “The Black Prince” Robinson uses TestoFuel and cannot find enough good things to say about it.

A former Mr Universe and Mr Olympia, Robby is now over 70 years old. He still trains hard, looks lean and ripped, and says TestoFuel helps him to keep in shape and to increase testosterone production.

Testo Fuel Benefits

Naturally increases testosterone

Helps support healthy testosterone levels

Increases energy and stamina

Enhances strength and muscle growth

Reduces body fat

Improves mood

Boosts self-esteem

TestoFuel Ingredients

A slightly simpler formulation, TestoFuel is "fueled" by eight safe and natural testosterone boosters. Again, you should be familiar with most of them by now.

Ginseng

Fenugreek Seed

Oyster Extract

D-Aspartic Acid

Magnesium

Vitamin K2

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

Magnesium, zinc, fenugreek, ginseng, all of the best and safest testosterone booster pills are present and TestoFuel teams them with oyster extract. That's an ingredient we haven't covered yet.

There is a good chance you know this already but many people eat oysters as an aphrodisiac. A lot of men will tell you this can be a very uplifting experience.

The relationship between oysters and libido is not surprising once you realize oyster flesh is an excellent source of zinc.

TestoFuel already contains zinc but there is another good reason for including oyster extract in this testosterone supplement.

High-demand exercise has been shown to lower testosterone, sperm count, and sperm viability and motility. Research shows oyster provides peptides that can prevent these things from happening.

In short, oyster has protective capabilities that make it a very good inclusion for a testosterone booster for people who like to train hard. [7]

Testo Fuel Pros & Cons

Pros

Boost testosterone levels naturally

Specially formulated to enhance training capacity and muscle growth

No known side effects

Cons

Only available from the official website.

Unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians

No money-back guarantee

‘Are testosterone boosters safe?”

What Makes a Testosterone Supplement Safe?

When it comes to testosterone supplements, there are a few key things to look for that will ensure you're taking a safe and effective product.

First, make sure the supplement is backed by scientific research. This ensures that the ingredients in the supplement have been proven to be effective in boosting testosterone levels.

Second, check the dosage of the ingredients. Some ingredients are more potent than others, so it's important to make sure you're taking the right amount. too much of an ingredient can lead to side effects.

Finally, make sure the supplement is free of harmful additives and fillers. Many testosterone booster supplements on the market today contain harmful chemicals that can offset the benefits of the ingredients.

By choosing a testosterone supplement that is backed by science and made with pure, potent ingredients, you can be confident you're taking a safe and effective product.

Are Testosterone Injections Safe?

Testosterone injections are hormones that help to build muscle mass, increase strength, and promote the development of masculine characteristics.

The hormone is produced naturally by the body, but it can also be synthesized in a laboratory. Testosterone injections are typically used to treat male hypogonadism, a condition in which the body does not produce enough of the hormone.

These injections can also be used to improve athletic performance or to counteract the effects of aging.

Testosterone injections are usually given intramuscularly, meaning that they are injected directly into the muscles.

The hormone is then absorbed into the bloodstream, where it circulated throughout the body. Testosterone injections should only be given by a doctor or other medical professional. Improper administration of testosterone injections can cause serious side effects, including cardiovascular problems, liver damage, and blood clots.

When used correctly, however, testosterone injections can be an effective way to improve health and well-being.

Latest Clinical Data on Testosterone Supplements Safety

Here is the latest clinical data and evidence on the safety of testosterone boosting supplements

Dietary Supplement Safety: Risk vs Reward for Athletes - March 2022

Testosterone Supplements vs Injections

Testosterone supplements and injections are both popular methods for increasing testosterone levels.

Testosterone is a hormone that plays a key role in male development and is responsible for the development of secondary sex characteristics, such as facial hair and a deeper voice. It also helps to regulate muscle mass and bone density.

Low levels of testosterone can cause a number of problems, including fatigue, depression, and sexual dysfunction.

Testosterone supplements are available in pill form or as a topical gel. They work by increasing the body's production of testosterone.

Injections of testosterone are also available. These work by directly delivering the hormone into the bloodstream. Testosterone injections are usually given intramuscularly, meaning they are injected into a muscle, such as the buttocks or thigh.

Both testosterone supplements and injections have benefits and risks. Some of the potential benefits of testosterone supplementation include increased energy levels, improved mood, and increased muscle mass.

However, there is also a risk of side effects, such as acne, aggression, and mood swings. Testosterone injections are generally considered to be more effective than supplements, but they also come with a greater risk of side effects. As with any decision regarding treatment, it is important to speak with a doctor to weigh the risks

What is Testosterone - A Quick Testosterone 101

We could cut to the chase and reveal the safest and most effective testosterone supplements right now. That's probably all you really want to know anyway.

However, it may make things easier if we provide a brief explanation of what testosterone is and why it's important. If you don't want this, please feel free to skip ahead.

Testosterone is both a hormone and a steroid. In its role as an androgen hormone, testosterone turns little boys into men and helps adult men retain masculine traits.

In its role as a steroid, testosterone is a key player in protein synthesis and muscle growth. The anabolic steroids bodybuilders use for boosting muscle growth, take over the role of testosterone. By doing this, they can increase muscle mass quickly. They can also cause a great many problems but there is no need to delve too deeply into that here - we have an article on safe steroids that covers the topic in greater detail.

Male testosterone levels peak during adolescence, helping to fuel the changes that are such an important aspect of this part of a man's life, such as finally becoming able to grow a mustache.

Unfortunately, after adolescence, testosterone production begins to recede. Year after year, the average man produces less and less.

When testosterone levels drop too low, it can have some very undesirable effects. One of them is loss of muscle mass. That's particularly undesirable for bodybuilders and men with other athletic pursuits.

Other symptoms of low testosterone include:

Depression

Fatigue

Moodiness

Low-sex drive

Erectile dysfunction

Impaired fertility

Decreased sense of well-being

Poor memory and concentration

Weight gain

Weakening of the bones

Breast development (gynecomastia)

The list above is far from complete but it illustrates the many important roles testosterone plays in the body.

Safe Testosterone Boosting Supplement Reference Sources

1. Biological Activities of Ginseng and Its Application to Human Health: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK92776/

2. Effect of Fenugreek Extract Supplement on Testosterone Levels in Male: A Meta-Analysis of Clinical Trials: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32048383/

3. Retention of Testicular Integrity and Testosterone Levels Upon Ingestion of Garlic Cloves (Allium sativum) In the Sprague-Dawley Rat: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2221169115303518

4. Effects of a Novel Zinc-Magnesium Formulation on Hormones and Strength: https://www.asep.org/asep/asep/BrillaV2.PDF

5. Improvement of Testicular Steroidogenesis Using Flavonoids and Isoflavonoids for Prevention of Late-Onset Male Hypogonadism: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7139932/

6. Low Sex Drive (Hypogonadism): https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15216-low-sex-drive-hypogonadism

7. Oyster Peptide Prevents the Occurrence of Exercise-Hypogonadal Male Condition by Improving the Function of Pituitary Gonadal Axis in Male Rats: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33565168/

Safest Testosterone Supplements Final Thoughts

We began this article by assuring you safe and powerful testosterone boosters exist. We also pointed out some supplement manufacturers are marketing products that have questionable value and may cause side effects.

The fact that you have taken the time to validate or dispel the safety concerns relating to testosterone boosters suggests you may be interested in using this type of product.

Because we are aware of how difficult it can be to find a testosterone booster that is both safe and effective, we have also provided information about the four best options available. All of them work, none of them have any known side, and two of them have celebrity endorsements.

Depending on the reasons behind your quest for a good testosterone booster, certain options may be more appealing than others.

For instance, if you are struggling with fatigue, low libido, or similar symptoms of low testosterone, you may feel more drawn towards Testo Prime or Prime Male. If building a strong, muscular physique is your primary goal, Testo Max and Testo Fuel may have a greater pull.

In preparing this article, we are not trying to say that one option is better than the other. Each one has slightly different values in certain areas. As with buying a pair of shoes, you are the only one who can decide which option fits best.

However, after taking a look at the competition, Testo Prime, Testo Max, Prime Male, and TestoFuel stand out as the four testosterone boosters that work best. They rank among the safest testosterone supplements as well.