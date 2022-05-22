SARMs For Sale - Best SARMs for Cutting in Bodybuilding Buy Best Sarms and Peptides Online

SARM stands for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators. They’ve been around for some time now, and have gained quite the following among bodybuilders and those in the fitness industry.
They are considered to be a much safer alternative to steroids and prohormones as they don’t have much of a side effect profile.
While steroids are notorious for having side effects such as acne and hair loss, SARMs are much more selective in their applications. They only work on specific receptors, hence you get the gains without the side effects.
Where Do I Buy SARMs?
If you’re getting confused in your search for the best SARMs sources, I don’t blame you. The industry isn’t regulated, and there are plenty of fake products on the market.
They might not work at all, or they might be loaded with prohormones, which is exactly what we were trying to get away from in the first place.
Thus, in order to help you sort out the legit and trustworthy from the pretenders, here’s an easy guide.
1. Check out customer reviews
Customer reviews should be the single most important deciding factor when you’re looking for the best place to buy SARMs. Now, some customer reviews can be fake, hence find a product which has a mixed bag of reviews – some of them which are positive and some of them which are negative.
This will at least guarantee that a large number of people have used the product before you and there are no major red flags. Stay clear from new companies that don’t have many customer reviews yet. Look for reviews that are in between good and bad as they will usually give you the most details.
2. Look for third-party lab test results
As is the norm in an industry which isn’t regulated, most trustworthy companies have their wares analyzed by a third-party lab. These labs test the purity of the product to ensure there are no adulterants.
The results for each product should readily be available on the company’s website. If you don’t see these lab results, don’t buy from them. You would ideally want a product that has 98% or higher purity.
3. The Website Interface
The website will be your first interaction with the product. If the website is sketchy, it’s clear that the manufacturers haven’t put in any effort at all and the same will be true for their products.
The website should be fairly easy to navigate and should have enough information about all the products. It should answer any questions you have. Point is if it looks shady, it probably is.
4. Payment Options
A good company will have plenty of payment options listed out. If they only offer cryptocurrency or accept just money orders, chances are they could be a scam.
The thing about these payment methods is, there is no paper trail nor any official receipts or documentation – hence if you get scammed, it’s highly likely you won’t get your money back.
Best places to buy SARMs
Without further ado, here is our list of the best place to buy SARMS today.
1. Proven Peptides
Based out of Orlando, Florida, Proven Peptides is one of the leaders in the SARMs race today, and it has several things going for it, which suggests it’s a good and reliable choice.
The Website
The website has plenty going for it. It’s colorful, easy to navigate, and has blogs and other information complementing all the products.
Each product has with it a host of information about the product, including a description, half-life, etc. It even has customer reviews, and most importantly, third party lab results.
Rest assured if you have any questions about the product, how to take it, etc, they will be answered on the website.
Product Quality And Variety
Going through their website, you’ll see they have all the most popular SARMs in a liquid solution. However, their best-sellers are Cardarine (GW-501516), MK-2866 (Ostarine) and YK-11.
You get to pick the size of your products and choose from 15ml, 30ml or 60ml. Thereby, you aren’t forced to purchase a super large vial, which will eventually go to waste.
Fortunately, the price tags on these peptides are not that high either. For example, the 30ml variant of the MK-2866 (Ostarine) comes in at $49.99.The highly popular RAD-140 (Testolone) is a little more expensive; $74.99 for the 30ml size. These prices are comparable to other sellers on the market and shouldn’t be much of an impediment.
Customer Service
A good company should always provide excellent customer service. Fortunately Proven Peptides has not only an email address but also a telephone number which you can call if you have any pressing needs. This is quite nifty as you don’t have to wait around to get replies to your emails.
They also have free shipping above $99, and best of all, they have a full money-back guarantee if you are not happy with your product.
Verdict
Proven Peptides, in my opinion, is one of the best places to buy SARMs as they score pretty high on all aspects. Even though there are some naysayers out there, the overwhelming majority of reviews for Proven Peptides are highly positive.
2. Chemyo
Chemyo, based entirely in the USA, specializes in making SARMs for lab use. As a result, they practice several precautions, and their products pass through several quality control checks. This makes it one of the safer choices when it comes to buying SARMs.
The Website
The website has a professional look and feel to it. It is designed to look like a company that sells lab-ware and not an e-commerce marketplace. Fortunately, their entire catalog is visible on the homepage itself.
All of the products display a ton of information along with highly detailed third party lab results. You might get a little confused with all the scientific names and notations, but bear in mind, these products, at least according to them, are intended for lab use, which is why there is also a lack of customer reviews.
Product Quality And Variety
They have eight different types of SARM solutions, which include the most popular types, like MK-677, MK-2866, RAD140, etc. All of these are available in 50ml bottles with varying concentrations. Unfortunately, you don’t have any other options in choosing a bottle size or a different strength. All these bottles are available in the $40 to $70 range, which is really cheap for the quantity.
They also have a RU58841 Powder which they claim is of 99% Purity. You can get 5 grams of this powder for $69.00
If you want to save even more money, you can get one of their value packs, which are basically two bottles of different types of SARMs. In this deal, you save an additional 10%. As far as value for money goes, Chemyo is pretty hard to beat.
Customer Service
They have both an email address and a phone number with which you can contact them. Shipping is free above $150, and orders will usually reach you between 2 to 4 business days.
Unfortunately, there is no moneyback guarantee, and the customer service assumes you will not use it on yourself, but instead, it will be used in a laboratory.
Verdict
Chemyo is an excellent choice because quantity-wise, their bottles provide much more SARM than the usual industry standard and their products are cheap to boot. The high concentrations ensure they are some of the best SARMs on the market today.
3. Swiss Chems
Swiss Chems is undoubtedly one of the leaders in the SARMs industry, and they hold themselves to a far higher standard than most other competitors on the market today.
The Website
Going to the website, you’ll see that it is a treasure trove of information as each product in their website has a huge amount of information about it, including details such as how the chemical is made, how to take the product, what to expect after taking it, all the effects and possible side effects, etc. No other website has so much information about its products.
You’ll also notice that Swiss Chems doesn’t just sell SARMs, they sell CBD, peptides and Male enhancement pills as well. Their wide range of products ensures they keep a strict eye on their quality control.
Product Quality And Variety
Swiss Chems sell two types of SARMs – in injectable vials and tablets. The reason you should prefer tablets over SARM in liquid form is because you get an accurate idea of the dosage as every tablet is of precise dosage.
They stock pretty much all the different types of SARMs in two sizes – 60 tabs or 100 tabs. They all have third party lab results published along with them. The price tags on SARMs here might be a little higher, but the superior quality is definitely worth it, in my opinion.
Customer Service
They have a live chat and email address, so it’s pretty easy to get in touch with them. If you have any issues, rest assured they will help you out to the best of their abilities.
They ship within 5 business days in the US and you can live-track your order with an online link. The best feature of this company is that they offer a variety of payment methods, which include credit cards and debit cards. So you know for a fact, they are totally trustworthy.
Verdict
Swiss Chems is definitely one of the best SARMs sources available today. Even though it might seem expensive, the quality is top-notch, and the availability of capsules ensures you get the correct dosage every time.
SARMS4YOU
Although it has been our favourite shop for a long time, we are forced to change our recommendation. In recent months, contact with them has become difficult, parcels are delayed, and there is a lot of negative feedback on the effectiveness of their products. I apologize to all the people who bought their products in recent months based on my recommendation.
Final Words
SARMs aren’t fully regulated yet, and so you need to put in extra effort to research a particular company before ordering from them. If you order from less than reputable companies, not only can you get scammed but you might also get severe side effects because the contents of the product weren’t as advertised.
Always choose a reliable company when ordering SARMs online, even if it costs a little more. Or simply select one of the companies reviewed above as they have been tried and tested and are a pretty safe bet.
