Scott Berkowitz’s RAINN Provides Summer Camp Safety Tips

In the midst of another long, hot summer, many parents are preparing to send their children off to camp. With 13% of families considering overnight camp and 39% exploring day camp options for their children, health and safety should be part of the decision-making process. The primary factors for choosing a camp are often location and cost, but the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network President Scott Berkowitz urges caregivers to consider safety concerns, including the risk of sexual abuse. To this end, RAINN provides several tips to help parents as they get set to pack their kids up for summer camp.

According to a 2020 survey by camp insurance providers Church Mutual, 45% of parents considering sending their children to summer camp were very concerned that those children could be sexually assaulted. And according to RAINN, half% of survivors who access the National Sexual Assault Hotline are under the age of 18. This makes proper safety and caution regarding summertime activities a vital part of any parent’s research.

RAINN and Scott Berkowitz: ‘Look Online’

Scott Berkowitz, RAINN president and founder, stresses the importance of carefully vetting camps with a rigorous screening process. “Look online for the camp’s safety policies and procedures,” Berkowitz recommends. Parents can ask any number of questions, including whether the camp requires background checks and how accusations of assault or inappropriate behavior are handled. Red flags can include a lack of information sharing with parents or arrangements where children aren’t able or permitted to contact their parents directly if necessary. Children should never be left alone with a solo adult staff member, and overnight facilities should include multiple adult counselors per sleeping cabin.

The RAINN president and advocate also emphasized the need for parents to have candid, albeit difficult, conversations with their children about appropriate and inappropriate behavior. Parents can empower their kids by explaining what boundaries should be in place and what they should do if they feel those lines have been crossed. “Tell your child to communicate even the smallest concern with you,” recommends Scott Berkowitz. “Let them know you are there to support them and help them work through their concerns. The key is to start these conversations early and have them often.”

RAINN has provided resources for victims of sexual assault, along with their loved ones, for nearly 30 years. Having helped over 4 million individuals during that time, the National Sexual Assault Hotline staff and volunteers have garnered vast experience coaching and supporting people who have experienced abuse. RAINN President Scott Berkowitz underscores that parents who do discover their child has become a victim should never blame themselves or their child. “Remember that the perpetrator is to blame,” Berkowitz emphasized. “Many perpetrators use secret-keeping or threats as a way of keeping children quiet about abuse. Remind your child frequently that they will not get in trouble for talking to you, no matter what they need to say.”

Parents can rely on resources and guides provided by RAINN. Foremost, remaining calm and supportive of the child is vital to the sharing and healing process. Parents who encourage their children to open up — and then validate those experiences — can help with the healing process.