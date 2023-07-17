Scott Keever SEO is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in both Cincinnati, OH and Tampa, Florida, known for helping businesses dominate Google rankings. With a decade of experience, the company has successfully tailored customized campaigns for businesses of all sizes and budgets. Their comprehensive range of services includes local SEO, web design, social media management, and reputation management.

The company's recent achievement, the 2023 National Excellence Award from Upcity, further solidifies its position as a leading digital marketing firm. Upcity, an online resource for small businesses, recognizes Scott Keever SEO for their unwavering commitment to delivering results for their clients and surpassing their competition.

As a member of Forbes Councils, Scott Keever SEO's founder and CEO ensures that their strategies stay up-to-date with the ever-changing landscape of search engine optimization. As a result, their clients enjoy a highly competitive edge in today's digital world.

Scott Keever SEO: A Closer Look

Company Background

Scott Keever SEO is a digital marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The company has been recognized for its outstanding performance and customer service, having recently won the 2023 National Excellence Award from Upcity and the Local Excellence Award for Tampa. Founded by Scott Keever, the agency has earned a reputation for providing customized search engine optimization (SEO) strategies that help businesses dominate Google search results.

Services Offered

This award-winning SEO company offers a wide range of services to businesses of various sizes and budgets, including:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Scott Keever SEO creates tailored strategies to improve their clients' website rankings in search engines, driving higher organic traffic and increased visibility.

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Management: The agency also manages clients' PPC campaigns, helping to optimize advertising spend and maximize return on investment.

Web Design and Development: The Scott Keever team designs and builds custom websites, ensuring they are user-friendly, visually appealing, and optimized for search engines.

Social Media Marketing: They also take care of clients' social media presence, crafting engaging content and campaigns to boost brand awareness and customer engagement.

Reputation Management: Scott and his team help high net worth individuals and high profile celebrities with their online reputation.

With a decade of experience in the industry and a result-driven approach, Scott Keever SEO has been able to establish itself as a trusted digital marketing agency, committed to helping businesses achieve their online goals.

Award Winning Strategies

Organic Search Optimization

Scott Keever SEO's award-winning digital marketing approach emphasizes the importance of organic search optimization. They leverage their expertise in keyword research, on-page optimization, and technical SEO to help clients rank higher in search engines. By focusing on creating high-quality content that targets relevant keywords and optimizing website structure and performance, the agency consistently drives traffic and improves online visibility for its clients.

Paid Advertising Management

Alongside their organic search optimization services, Scott Keever SEO excels in paid advertising management. They create and manage pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns that target specific keywords and demographics, ensuring optimal ad placements and maximizing return on investment for their clients. With a deep understanding of various ad platforms such as Google Ads and Facebook Ads, the agency crafts custom PPC strategies that meet the unique needs of each business.

Social Media Marketing

Scott Keever SEO understands the importance of a strong social media presence for modern businesses. They create customized social media marketing strategies to increase brand awareness, foster customer engagement, and ultimately drive traffic to their clients' websites. By leveraging popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, the agency enables businesses to build their online reputation and expand their reach to a broader audience.

Exploring Success Stories

Client Testimonials

Over the years, Scott Keever SEO has helped countless businesses succeed in their online marketing efforts. Here, we'll take a look at some of the enthusiastic feedback that clients have shared about their experience working with Scott Keever SEO:

A business owner from the healthcare industry says: "Scott's expertise in SEO has significantly improved our Google rankings, and our website now consistently generates high-quality leads."

Another client from a tech startup mentions that the team at Scott Keever SEO "demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in understanding our industry and optimizing our online presence."

Case Studies

Along with client testimonials, several case studies showcase the effectiveness of Scott Keever SEO's strategies. Here are two examples of how the agency's techniques have propelled clients' online success:

Case Study 1: Local Business Expansion A small, locally-owned business experienced a surge in online visibility and customer inquiries after working with Scott Keever SEO. The marketing agency implemented targeted local SEO strategies to optimize the business's online presence, increasing its Google rankings and enabling it to effectively compete with larger companies in the area.

Case Study 2: E-Commerce Success An e-commerce company was struggling to generate traffic and sales on its website. Scott Keever SEO stepped in and created a highly customized SEO campaign, focusing on high-converting keywords and optimizing the website's user experience. As a result, the company experienced a significant boost in organic traffic, leading to increased sales and overall business growth.

Why Choose Scott Keever SEO

Experienced and Certified Team

Scott Keever SEO is a well-established digital marketing agency with a proven track record of delivering results. The team comprises highly skilled professionals with extensive industry experience. Their dedication to staying up to date with the latest trends and techniques in SEO, web design, social media management, and reputation management ensures that Scott Keever SEO is able to offer the best solutions to help businesses dominate Google search results.

By working with Scott Keever SEO, clients can be confident that they are partnering with a knowledgeable and experienced team that is focused on their success.

Customized Solutions

Scott Keever SEO believes in delivering bespoke strategies tailored to each client's unique needs and goals. With a decade of experience, they have the expertise to craft customized marketing campaigns for businesses of all sizes and budgets. They take the time to thoroughly research and understand their clients’ objectives and industries, ensuring maximum results and ROI.

This individualized approach sets Scott Keever SEO apart from other digital marketing agencies, as their strategies are designed to be flexible, adapting to ever-changing online landscapes while staying true to each client's specific requirements. By offering customized solutions, Scott Keever SEO is able to help businesses achieve and sustain long-term success in the digital space.

Frequently Asked Questions

What services does Scott Keever SEO Agency offer?

Scott Keever SEO Agency offers a wide range of services to help businesses improve their online visibility and drive more leads. These services include local SEO, web design, social media management, and reputation management.

How does Scott Keever's SEO expertise deliver award-winning results?

Scott Keever's SEO expertise focuses on understanding the client's business goals and tailoring a custom strategy to achieve them. By using proven, data-driven SEO techniques, Scott Keever SEO ensures that the client's website is optimized for search engines, resulting in increased rankings and traffic.

What industries has Scott Keever Marketing Agency successfully worked with?

Scott Keever Marketing Agency has successfully worked with various industries, including local businesses competing with larger competitors. By adopting a customer-centric approach, the agency is able to provide industry-specific strategies to help clients dominate their local markets.

What sets Scott Keever SEO apart from other marketing agencies?

The primary factor that sets Scott Keever SEO apart from other marketing agencies is their commitment to delivering outstanding results and excellent customer service. They focus on understanding the client's needs and delivering tailored solutions that prioritize the client's goals.

How can Scott Keever SEO help improve my website's search rankings?

Scott Keever SEO uses a mix of on-page and off-page optimization techniques to improve a website's search rankings. By targeting the most relevant keywords and optimizing the website for user experience, they ensure that a site is both findable and engaging for potential customers.

What is the typical client experience working with Scott Keever Marketing Agency?

Clients working with Scott Keever Marketing Agency can expect a personalized experience with regular communication. The agency prioritizes understanding the client's business objectives and developing custom strategies to achieve them. Clients can expect to see consistent improvements in online visibility, increased leads, and overall better search results.