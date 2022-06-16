Send a Gift to Your Brother: Nine Great Gift Ideas

If your brother’s birthday is coming up or he’s celebrating a major life milestone, you want to send a gift that’s meaningful, useful, and as special as he is. It can be intimidating to find the perfect gift, so even if you’re shopping last-minute, it’s not too late to find something that your brother will love. Take a look at some of these fantastic gift ideas, all of which are easy to send to your brother from afar.

Coffee Gadgets

If your brother is a coffee connoisseur and prefers to make his own coffee at just the right temperature, there are a number of coffee-themed gifts and gadgets at your disposal. You could get him artisan coffee beans, coffee-flavored alcohol, a new coffee machine, or, for an idea that’s especially unique, check out Ember Cup. This handy mug allows you to set your perfect drink temperature, keeping it thoroughly heated as you sip.

His Next Favorite Book

If your brother loves books, then send a gift that he can read! You can’t go wrong with a book—with so many authors to choose from, you can easily send him one of his favorite authors or a new release about a topic that he loves.

Plants or Succulents

If your brother is a plant dad or wants to become one, you can send a gift with succulents, herbs, and plants curated to his living style. Rooted is a great houseplant company with different planter sets. They have herb plants if you want to grow your own spice garden, pet-friendly plants, air-purifying plants, and, for beginners, succulents that are easily maintained.

Fresh, Specialty Desserts

What’s better than a birthday cake on your birthday? Well, maybe just a specialty dessert shipped from one of the many amazing bakeries that America has to offer. NYC’s Levain Bakery, Mac Lab Macarons, Mini Melanie, Baked By Melissa, Treat House, Dana’s Bakery, Milk Bar, and Insomnia Cookies are just a few incredible bakeries that offer shipping across the country. Your brother doesn’t have to be in New York City to sample a treat from Levain Bakery or Baked By Melissa—he can be practically anywhere around the country.

Art / Decor for His Home

If your brother loves home decor and interior design, or even if his walls are pretty bare and he could use some decoration, gift him a unique piece of artwork. There are plenty of artists on Etsy who make unique wood carvings or map art. These gorgeous prints from Prospect Print Co. reimagine iconic New York City restaurants in a way that will look gorgeous in your brother’s living room or kitchen.

New Headphones or Speakers

If your brother is tech-savvy or a music lover, he probably spends a lot of time with his headphones and speakers. If he’s in need of some new tech, AirPods Pro are a classic option. If he prefers the look of headphones to earbuds, Beats by Dre also makes some great wireless and soundproof headphones. Quality speakers are a must too, and if he travels often, you could gift him a travel-size speaker.

A Skillshare Class

If your brother is always talking about exploring and learning new skills but never seems to find time, a Skillshare class might be perfect for him. Skillshare is a learning platform that will give him access to photography, illustration, animation, writing, self-care, and language courses. Skillshare will allow your brother to learn from experts in different industries, so if he always talks about subjects that he wishes he had majored in or classes he wishes he had taken, this is a great opportunity to introduce him to those new ideas.

One-of-a-kind Sports Equipment

If your brother is a sports fanatic, you could find a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or hat printed with his favorite team or player. You could find out when his favorite team will be in town and surprise him with tickets. Or, for something with a more unique touch, check out these artistic basketballs and basketball hoops from round21. These gorgeous designs can double as an homage to your brother’s love of sports as well as a one-of-a-kind piece of decor for his home.

Nintendo Switch or PS5

If your brother loves video games, see if he has any particular consoles or games on his wishlist. The PS5 was previously sold out for months and is just recently coming back in stock, so that may still be on your brother’s wishlist. Consider contributing some funds towards a PS5 or some games that he can play once he gets it. Maybe your brother is a PC gamer—in which case, a computer monitor or some LED lights for his gaming setup could be a great idea. Finally, if your game-loving brother doesn’t have a Nintendo Switch yet, he would probably love one. Even if you’re no gaming expert yourself, the Nintendo Switch offers games that are friendly to beginners so the two of you can play together.

There are plenty of unique gifts for sporty brothers, techie brothers, artsy brothers, foodie brothers, and everything in between. Just make sure you consider his personality and interest in looking for a gift that’s worthy of your amazing (and lovingly annoying) brother.