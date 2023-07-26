Seven Different Branches of Psychology: Which Is Right for You?

There are a lot of different branches of psychology, so it is important that you learn about each one if you are planning on becoming a psychology student. You can then find the right education program to help you forge a career in the area of psychology that you are most passionate about.

Get started by considering the following seven different branches of psychology.

1. Behavioral Psychology

Behavioral psychology is one of the most recognized branches of psychology.

As a behavioral psychologist, your work would revolve around studying human behavior. For example, you might assess reactions to various stimuli, study learning and conditioning, or view behavior through the lens of its impact on health.

Pursuing a degree in this area often means rigorous academic work and extensive field study.

You will require an innate curiosity about human interaction. More specifically, if you seek a deeper understanding of why people act the way they do and want to help them adjust unhealthy behaviors, then studying behavioral psychology may be your best option.

And a behavioral psychology Ph.D. could provide you with the opportunity to delve into advanced research. You will then be able to pursue a number of careers, such as becoming a research psychologist, a licensed clinical social worker, or a sports psychologist.

2. Cognitive Psychology

An interest in mental processes such as memory, perception, thought process, and problem-solving may lead you toward cognitive psychology.

Cognitive psychologists conduct in-depth research into how people understand the world around them.

If patterns in reasoning or problem-solving intrigue you, cognitive psychology is worth exploring.

In this branch of study, you are most likely going to work with patients who have difficulties related to memory retention and sensory processes.

3. Social Psychology

If you find yourself intrigued by human interaction, relationship dynamics, or cultural influences, social psychology could be a worthwhile focus.

This branch dwells on how individual thought processes or behaviors are impacted by the surrounding social environment.

As a social psychologist, your work could range from examining the effects of peer pressure to understanding the roots of prejudice and bias. You may also explore intriguing aspects like the influence of group behavior or interpersonal attraction.

4. Forensic Psychology

Are you captivated by crime shows and investigations? If the answer is yes, then take a closer look at forensic psychology.

Forensic psychologists play an essential role in aiding legal proceedings. They assess competency to stand trial, provide expert testimonies, or offer psychological profiling services.

Besides helping solve crimes or rehabilitate criminals, you might be analyzing the motivation behind criminal activity for crime prevention purposes.

So, if combining your love for human behavior study and law sounds enticing, forensic psychology should be on top of your list.

5. Industrial/Organizational Psychology

The field of industrial/organizational psychology focuses on workplace behavior and how to improve the quality of work life. It seeks to increase workplace productivity while ensuring the mental and physical well-being of employees.

If organizational dynamics, management principles, and employee motivation intrigue you, this branch of psychology might be the perfect fit.

6. Health Psychology

Health psychologists study how biological, social, and psychological factors can influence health and illness. They are often involved in public policy planning or working to promote healthy behaviors.

To take this path, you should have an interest in medical matters as well as psychology.

7. Developmental Psychology

Lastly, if human growth across lifespans intrigues you, then developmental psychology could be the right option for you.

This branch encompasses several big themes like cognitive development, language acquisition, and socialization.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right branch of psychology to study should heavily depend on your specific interests and passions.

And by understanding what each discipline entails, you can better determine which area to study.

So, spend time researching the above branches of psychology in more detail and look up other potential areas of study, and think about which branch you would most enjoy studying, to determine which path is right for you.