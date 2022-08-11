Shark Tank Hydroviv Water Filter Review: The Route to Better Quality Water

It is a sign of the times we are living in when you cannot even trust the water coming out of the taps in your own home. Having clean drinking water should be something everyone has easy access to, but sadly that is not the case.

These days having a water filter in your home is quickly becoming a basic necessity. Trusting your municipal water source is just not worth the risk of getting ill or developing a skin infection.

This review will focus on Hydroviv, a revolutionary water filter that has had a lot of positive feedback from consumers who purchased it ever since it was made famous on the hit TV Show, Shark Tank.

What Is a Hydroviv Water Filter?

A Hydroviv water filter is a unique filtration system that was designed by Chemistry expert, Eric Roy, to tackle a problem that is common in most Americans' homes; the issue of not having clean drinking water.

When talking about clean water, we are not simply referring to the physical attributes such as clarity, smell, and taste (although those are very important as well).

Hydroviv water filters go beyond that, by using multi-stage filtration to remove impurities, harmful chemicals, and heavy metals from the water.

The great thing about the filtration system used by Hydroviv is that it only removes the harmful elements while leaving all essential minerals intact. This ensures that you can enjoy healthier drinking water, instead of just a sterile liquid that will be of little benefit to your body.

What makes the Hydroviv water filter unique is that Eric Roy designed it specifically for the water quality in the city in which it is used.

That means Hydroviv filters from different locations will have different filtration systems that target the impurities and toxins that are unique to their areas.

The Key Components of This Water Filter

Hydroviv is what is referred to as an under sink water filter, due to the place where it is connected during installation. The entire system comes in a compact, streamlined, and fully assembled kit that is very easy to install or connect to your faucet.

Its most important components are the custom-made filters that are made differently for each location the filter is being used. Apart from that, Hydroviv comes with a few other features designed to produce great water pressure and make the whole system user-friendly.

Who Is Hydroviv For?

The developers of the Hydroviv water filtration system like to describe their product as being a filter designed for everyday use in ordinary American households.

While that is true, Hydroviv can also be used in commercial environments, schools, hospitals, and any other place that needs clean water.

The small and compact design means that the under-sink filter can be discreetly installed anywhere without getting in the way. All you need to do is make sure that you are purchasing a Hydroviv whose filter media has been adjusted to suit your location.

How Does This Filter Really Work?

One of the most crucial steps in developing a location-specific Hydroviv filter is to thoroughly test water samples from the local municipality until a clear profile of the impurities and essential minerals unique to that location is created.

The filtration system can then be optimized accordingly to enable it to achieve the best results possible. The following, are some of the pros and cons of a Hydroviv water filtration unit:

Advantages

· Specifically customized to target impurities and harmful chemicals in each particular location

· Meets the quality standards set by the National Science Foundation Standard (NSFS)

· It has an easy installation process

· Comes in a sleek, streamlined, and compact design

· Hydroviv offers a great warranty and 30-day return policy

· It can be used for all types of natural water sources

Disadvantages

· Compared to similar filtration systems, Hydroviv is expensive

· Some harmful elements, such as fluoride, easily pass through its filter media

Important Considerations Before Buying Water Filters

The fact that the Hydroviv water filter is a bit costly means that before buying it, you have to consider a few things first, such as:

· How badly do you really need a filter?

· What features are you looking for in a filtration system?

· Will Hydroviv be able to meet these demands?

· Are there other products on the market that are worth considering?

· What do other users say about their experience using Hydroviv?

· In the event of a breakdown, will you be able to afford to service it or buy new parts?

How Hydroviv Started

Back in 2014, the City of Flint, Michigan, experienced one of its worst cases of water contamination in recent history, after switching its water supply. This caused a public uproar over the need to ensure safe drinking water.

Eric Roy, who was avidly following the developments of the story, decided to do something about it. Using his knowledge of chemistry and water filtration systems, he came up with the idea of a dedicated water system that is designed to cater to the needs of specific locations.

That is how Hydroviv was born, and at that time, little did Eric Roy know that in a few years his invention will be bringing him in front of a national audience on the TV Show, Shark Tank.

Eric Roy’s Epic Hydroviv Presentation on Shark Tank

Eric’s fairytale journey brought him before some of the most successful business minds in the world, as he tried to convince the “Sharks” to invest $40,000 into his business.

By that time, Hydroviv had already been launched and was already making good sales through its online marketing and distribution platform.

The reason why Eric needed a sizeable investment was that he wanted to take Hydroviv to the next level by improving his marketing strategies, and for that, he needed the experience and deep pockets of at least one of the Shark Tank Judges.

While it was clear that all the judges were impressed with the invention, they were reluctant to invest, and it was only after a bit of persuasion from Eric, that one of them decided to invest in the company. Hydroviv has been featured in many positive reviews around the web such as the SFWeekly Hydroviv Reviews or this Hydroviv Water Filter Review.

Features and Benefits of Hydroviv Water Filters

The Hydroviv water filtration system is a state-of-the-art filter that offers users a wide range of great features, such as:

· Easy Installation

Even though the science behind the Hydroviv filtration system is complicated, the final product itself has been designed to be installed by anyone with basic plumbing knowledge. It comes with a manual, including a step-by-step guide, meaning there is no need to consider hiring any professionals at an added cost.

· Multi-Stage Filtration System

Multi-stage filtration is considered the industry standard when it comes to good-quality household filters. This is why this system comes with many pre-installed filter cartridges that work simultaneously to guarantee the highest levels of purity.

· Made From Quality Material

When you buy a Hydroviv filter, you know you are making a long-term investment, because it is made from rigid and long-lasting polymers that will withstand corrosion even after years of use. As long as you get the filter serviced regularly, and replace the cartridges at the appointed time, it will last you a very long time.

· Great Discharge Pressure

One thing that used to put customers off buying filters for their taps and showers was that it would reduce the discharge pressure, sometimes to a trickle. However, with Hydroviv, as long as the incoming pressure is average or better, you will not notice any decline in flow rate.

· Shower Head Compatibility

It would be very annoying to struggle to find a compatible unit every time you replace a shower head, which is why the standard size for showerhead connections across the US is a half-inch NPT. The developers of Hydroviv were well aware of this and designed their filters to be compatible with that particular size.

· Produces Great Water Quality

The main reason you are investing in a water filter in the first place is to make sure you and your family have access to better quality water. When you install the Hydroviv filter on your taps, you will immediately notice an improvement in water clarity, smell, and taste.

· Top-of-the-range Performance

Compared to other filters in its class, Hydroviv is one of the best filters available on the market. Its special features, such as using a customized filtration system, make it a worthwhile investment and go a long way to justifying its higher-than-average price tag.

· Easy Refrigerator Installation

If you are purchasing the Hydroviv filter for use on your fridge, then you do not need to worry about installation because the user manual comes with all the instructions that make it easy. The design is also compact, which allows it to be placed discreetly on top of your fridge.

· Attractive Warranty Package

Hydroviv offers a great warranty if you are not fully satisfied with your filter. You can even choose to return the product to the store where you bought it within 30 days, and they will refund your money, no questions asked!

Hydroviv Alternatives Worth Considering

No matter how good a product may sound, it is always worthwhile to consider other alternatives so that your chosen product will be able to meet all your needs.

In that regard, we have chosen three unique products that offer similar features to Hydroviv.

1. Tyent Water Ionizers - Alkaline Water Filter

While Hydroviv is a relatively new player in the game, Tyent Water Ionizers have been around for many years and is considered by many to be the industry standard. It does the job of removing impurities very well while leaving all the healthy minerals untouched.

The filters are made of good long-lasting quality material. When using it you even forget that it is there, thanks to the great flow rate it maintains. Tyent provides the best alkaline drinking water and they are recommended by celebrities and health experts alike.

Hydroviv Versus Tyent

Essential minerals are left intact in both filters, but Tyent produces the best alkaline drinking water. That does come at a price however. The Tyent water filter costs significantly more. So for the best deal we would go with the Hydroviv. You can learn more about Tyent here: Tyent Water Filter Review or Tyent Water Ionizer Reviews. There is also a great guide on the best water ionizers here.

2. Frizzlife Water Filters - Official Site

Choosing between Frizzlife and Hydroviv is a difficult task because the similarities far outnumber the differences. Both are relatively new companies that endeavor to create a high-quality products made of robust materials.

In terms of water quality, Frizzlife meets the standards of the National Science Foundation Standard (NSFS).

Hydroviv Versus Frizzlife

They are both easy to install and feature a multi-stage filtration system that produces great quality drinking water. However, the only area where Frizzlife trumps Hydroviv is in terms of cost, with the former being a lot more affordable.

This difference in cost is likely because Hydroviv goes a step further by making sure that its filtration system is custom-built for the location it is being used in. Check out this Frizzlife water filter review for more information.

3. iSpring Water Filtration System - Shop Today

One thing that immediately sets iSpring apart is its filtration system, which places more emphasis on reverse osmosis than any other method.

It is claimed that this method can remove 1,000 different types of impurities from your drinking water, which puts it on the same level as the other filters here.

While reverse osmosis is a bit more outdated than other methods commonly used today, it is still endorsed by the National Science Foundation Standard (NSFS), meaning you can rest assured that the water you are getting is of the highest purity.

Hydroviv Versus iSpring

Either of these filters will be able to produce the desired results, making them both good choices for household use.

While they differ in their filtration systems, with iSpring preferring to use reverse osmosis, this should not be an issue because it does not in any way affect the functionality of the product.

Conclusion

Very soon, none of us will have any choice but to purchase a household filter for our homes if we want to stay protected from water-borne illnesses and skin infections. The continued decline of our environment will make sure of that.

Hydroviv is a good option for anyone who wants the best for his family. Say goodbye to foul-smelling, bad tasting water by using one of the best water filtration systems on the market.

