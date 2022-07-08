[SHOCKING EXPOSED] Eagle Eye Rangefinder: (Shark Tank) "Real Reviews" Shocking USA Report?

Nowadays, rangefinders have changed golf. First, they eliminated the role of the caddie who kept a yardage book and then gradually removed the dependence on yardage markers or other landmarks. It's rare for anyone to go out on the golf course without a rangefinder, whether they are doing so professionally or recreationally. Golfers of all levels are using apps, watches, rangefinders and launch monitors for getting to the green with fewer strokes. Today, we present the top Rangefinder that is called Eagle Eye Rangefinder and we think it will improve your game, especially if you're practicing and playing regularly. In this article, we'll examine the specifications and features of this device as well as its precautions.

What is Eagle Eye Rangefinder?

Eagle Eye Rangefinder is a precise rangefinder that takes accuracy to a new level. The slim layout of this device makes it super simple to carry around. Furthermore, the secure non-slip grip enhances the grip of your hand and it also reduces vibrations to ensure a stable viewing experience, no whatever your hands are. The Eagle Eye Rangefinder was built so that you don't need to guess how far you are from the hole. Its Pin Finder Technology is accurate from 1 yard to 800 yards away. You can hit each ball with accuracy and reduce your score.

How does it Work?

The primary function of this rangefinder for golf is to calculate the distance from where you're standing to the goal as precisely as possible. Utilizing your eyes as you would see through a scope, the Eagle Eye rangefinder magnifies the target and fires a laser beam at it to determine the exact distance. The pin is one of the most evident features of the Eagle Eye rangefinder because it utilizes Pin Finder Technology which precisely detects the thin flag in the background to make sure you have the right yardage. However, this device is extremely fast because the laser beam is moving at the same speed as the light, that's why you'll receive an accurate distance reading in only two minutes. If you're a serious golfer who participates in tournaments, then this equipment with a high accuracy rating is worth the extra price.

Technical Specifications:

Brand Name - EAGLE EYE

Manufacturer - My Golfing Store Inc

Category - Camera & Optic Accessories

Sports Type - Golf

Battery included - No

Dimensions of the item - 5.94 x 4.61x 2.83 inches

Water Resistant - Yes

Magnification Maximum - 6x

Package weight - 0.75 Pounds

Features:

Simple to use the device: Eagle Eye Rangefinder does not require any configuration. It can be used on the golf course immediately. Digitizing golf has become the norm. The sport is moving towards new technologies that will make golfers' lives easier. These technologies can be difficult to understand. The Eagle Eye is a practical and economical option.

Military-Grade Innovation: You can choose from the continuous scan, golf and speed modes throughthe ultra-clear and easy-to-read HD display. Eagle Eye also has a durable, dust-proof and water-resistant body.

Pin Sensor Finder Technology: The Eagle Eye Golf Rangefinder uses the most recent 2022 technology to measure 800 yards with a 99.9% accuracy rate. The rangefinder also features a slope calibration system that allows for precise uphill and downstream shots. The pin sensor is precise and can quickly identify overlapping subjects, hazards or wooded areas.

A budget-friendly alternative: There are many options, but they will cost you thousands of dollars. Eagle Eye Rangefinder will allow you to cut down on your costs. You can use it to pinpoint the distance and help you to choose the right club and swing with self-confidence as you drop the ball inside the hole.

Satisfaction Guarantee: The Company offers lifetime customer service and a 180-day refund policy. Please don't hesitate in contacting if you have any questions or concerns regarding the device.

Safety Tips:

You should choose a low-lying location and stay away from the other group members.

The safety specifications of the instrument manual must be followed when using this rangefinder for measuring distances.

To avoid irreversible damage, do not look directly at the laser port.

You should inspect the equipment frequently and remove any dirt, oil or mildew immediately.

To clean the eyepiece or laser transmission windows, a soft damp cloth is recommended.

To prevent equipment damage, it is not allowed to fall from high altitudes.

How to Use this Device?

Use the default mode when you need to quickly determine the distance between an object that has nothing other distractions. Simply focus on the eyepiece and then aim your rangefinder's crosshairs towards the object that you wish to verify the distance. Keep the rangefinder steady and press the power button at the top once. The screen on the display will display the distance to your chosen object in meters or yards.

Where to Buy?

It's very easy! Go to the official site of the product today and it'll take you to the secure checkout page where you need to fill in your details and the product will be delivered in 72 hours after the confirmation by the buyer. If you're not satisfied with the product and need to return your purchase at any time, contact the customer support team of the company and you will get a full refund within the first 180 days.

Final Conclusion:

Eagle Eye Rangefinder is an ideal choice for those looking to purchase the most effective rangefinder. It's very durable and made using the finest materials, so you'll enjoy it for a long time. This Rangefinder is equipped with advanced Image Stabilization and pin-sensor technology. This makes it ideal for senior golfers or any person with weak hands. This device will automatically lock to the goal (even when you're shaking your hands).) ... It gives anaccurate reading in just a few seconds. It's incredibly simple to use, regardless of whether it's your 50s or 60s, or 70s. It's even more effective if you've got the most fragile hands around. In the end, we suggest using Eagle Eye Rangefinder for every shot!

