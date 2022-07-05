Should You Invest In Gold Or Oil?

Across the world, economies are struggling with stagnating economic activity, and rising inflation. This has led the World Bank to conclude that the world is headed toward 1970s style stagflation. Some economists even worry that stagflationary conditions will co-exist with a 2008-style debt crisis. During the 1970s, although stocks and bonds had positive returns, those returns were eaten away by inflation. In periods of rising inflation, by definition, the value of real assets rises. In the 1970s, the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index rose 21% per year throughout the decade. As stocks and bonds continue to tumble, investors are weighing whether they should invest in gold, the best performing asset of the 1970s, or oil, another top stagflation performer.

Gold in the 1970s

In the 1970s, gold rose 1346%, from $35.17 per ounce at the start of the year, to $512 per ounce at the end of the year.

Source: World Gold Council

Although gold hasn’t yet hit its stride, that should not worry investors. In the 2008 debt crisis, for instance, gold slumped 15% early in the year, before recovering in November of that year and going on a run that ended in September 2011, giving investors a 140% return for the period. What is important right now is for investors to have some exposure to gold.

Oil in the 1970s

The 1970s are often remembered for the OPEC oil embargo, and during the 1970s, the price of oil rose 870%.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED)

Oil is up over 31% year-to-date.

Diversify

Gold is, historically, the best hedge against stagflationary conditions, followed by the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index, which is up over 29% year-to-date.

Source: World Gold Council

We do not have data on instruments investors could have used in the 1970s to hold oil. Today, however, investors have access to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in physical oil through futures and options. Many, if not all, have matched or far exceeded the gains in the price of oil.

Diversification dictates that you shouldn’t put all your eggs in one basket. So, an investor should have a number of inflation hedges in their portfolio, investing, not just in gold, but also in oil, and in the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index , although an investor could invest in the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index and gold, given that oil is a part of the index. The important thing is to achieve some level of diversification. Then, if one of the stagflation safe havens did not perform, you would have something to counterbalance that.

Finally, investors should remain watchful of the broad market. We do not know for how long stagflation will be in place. There are reasons to believe that stagflation will not last as long as it did in the 1970s. That means that investors will have to have a more dynamic, flexible strategy that is adaptable to what may be a far more fluid period. The key will be whether or not inflation is simply a response to the pent-up demand of the pandemic era, in which case, this phase will be over within a few years, or, whether the government’s fiscal support and monetary policy has fueled an era of inflation, in which case, stagflation will be around for some time. Inflation numbers must be watched closely.

