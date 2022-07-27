You’re not alone if you’ve ever wondered whether or not you should wear underwear. After all, many of us know people who go to bed entirely in the nude, in general, or in our personal lives. While those who go to bed naked likely do this for comfort, are they potentially doing something wrong? Or are people who sleep in their underwear incorrect?

It’s hard to know which choice is the correct one, especially if we don’t have all the information we need to make an informed decision. So, should you wear underwear to bed? Or is bare better? If you’re interested in determining what you should wear while you sleep, keep reading to learn more.

Does Underwear Affect Airflow Down There?

The most important thing to remember when it comes to wearing underwear to bed is that the undergarment can affect airflow. And that’s pretty significant for several reasons, ranging from comfort to potential health issues.

While you should be essentially fine wearing under garb during the regular day—for example, under your pants, skirts, shorts, or dresses—having those garments on your body could prevent airflow from entering the area. Throughout longer periods, this can be a little dangerous for the flora in the underwear area.

Fungal growths are the most likely issue you’ll face if your underwear doesn’t allow for adequate airflow. This means that wearing the tighter versions of these undergarments can make you much more susceptible to something like a yeast infection. However, these risks are much less if you wear looser underwear, like a pair of boxers.

Moisture Can Lead to Fungal Growths

One of the main reasons that restricted airflow can be an issue is that it can lead to excess moisture being trapped in the area. This can come from sweat, especially if you feel warm throughout the night. Additionally, this can come from the moisture that is generated by the internal parts of the genitalia.

Another significant item to consider is the proximity of the anus. If any moisture from the anus makes contact with your genitalia, this is also a recipe for fungal growth. It can also be generally unsanitary, an additional concern for everyone to keep in mind.

Excessive Heat

While heat on its own is unlikely to lead to fungal growth, it can add to the aforementioned moisture issue and speed up any kind of growth that has started to form down below your waistband. So if you know that you are a little on the warm and sweaty side, or if you simply like to sleep with the heater on blast, it might not be best to wear underwear to bed.

If you’d like to reverse some of the hot air you might be trapped, try opening a window, turning on the air conditioning, opting for looser fit underwear, wearing no undergarments at all, or sleeping with lighter blankets. Any combination of these may help you prevent a fungus-related health issue, so be sure to utilize your favorites to avoid an extra trip to the drug store or the doctor’s office.

Underwear Can Cause Pain Down There

Did you know that wearing underwear to bed could potentially cause pain issues in the long term? And that pain can even become medically significant or downright dangerous. Some of this irritation can be classified as vaginitis, which also occurs as a result of fungal growths on occasion. Vaginitis is quite painful and can vary in intensity, so try to avoid it if you can.

Additionally, a tight waistband can result in some pain around your pelvis region, as well as your stomach. And depending on the structure of the underwear, this could also be an issue in your upper thighs or legs. These can also worsen existing pains in the area, making it more challenging to go about your day-to-day activities as necessary.

Therefore, it’s important to wear appropriately sized underwear for your body so the waistband doesn’t put too much pressure on you as you sleep. Further, getting looser fitting undergarments can be quite helpful for avoiding these pain issues.

It All Comes Down to Personal Preference

The information presented above would advise against wearing underwear when you go to sleep. So whether you opt for being completely naked or wearing loose-fitting pajama bottoms, you’re already on the right track.

However, if wearing underwear makes you feel more protected or comfortable, you can also take that option. While it isn’t advisable to wear tight-fitting underwear at night, there are plenty of looser-fitting options for you. As long as you aren’t at risk of any health issues and aren’t giving yourself any physical pain, wear whatever you would like!

The clothes you wear should ultimately come down to personal preferences, so feel free to get more comfortable with what you put on your body. Regardless, I hope the above information helps you make a better-informed choice for your overall health and safety.