Signs Probiotics are Working - How do you Know if a Probiotic Works?

Probiotics are bacteria that live in the gut. The human gut is home to trillions of microscopic organisms. Some of them are deemed good because they optimize health but others (pathogens) cause disease. Probiotics are "good bacteria."

In fact, we humans would not be able to live without probiotic bacteria. Our guts support their continued existence and they support ours. It's a symbiotic relationship that benefits probiotic bacteria and humans alike.

Yourbiology Gut+ (Best Probiotic for Women) Biotics 8 (Best Probiotic for Men) Complete Probiotics Platinum (Good for People Mainly Seeking Improvements In Gut Health and Immune Function)

Some of the many benefits probiotics provide include improvements in digestion, healthier and more frequent bowel movements, and better immune function. Certain probiotic species can even assist with weight loss.

In addition to probiotics and pathogenic or bad bacteria, the human gut also houses other forms of microbial life including yeasts and viruses. This huge internal community has a name. It's called the gut microbiome and it plays such an important role in nutrition and health that scientists consider it a virtual organ. [1]

Unfortunately, many lifestyle choices and environmental factors, such as eating processed foods, using certain medications, and feeling under stress can throw the gut microbiota out of balance.

When this happens, the level of probiotic bacteria in the gut diminishes allowing pathogens to get the upper hand.

Common signs of disharmony between beneficial bacteria and harmful bacteria often include irregular bowel movements, abdominal pain, and digestive discomfort. This can lead to IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), digestive diseases, yeast infections and generally poor gut health.

Less obvious indications that something is wrong may include becoming more prone to illness and/or greater susceptibility to allergies.

Probiotic supplements have become extremely popular in recent years. These over-the-counter (OTC) immune health and wellness products provide daily top-ups of good bacteria to help maintain harmony inside the gut.

However, many people want to know how to tell if their probiotics are working. If you are one of those people, this article will help you to find the answer you seek.

New to Probiotics? Here's What You Need to Know

As with any other type of OTC supplement, some probiotics work better than others. If you want to avoid disappointment, caution is necessary when making your choice. Only buy probiotics that are produced by reputable companies and always look for money-back guarantees.

When you use high-quality probiotic brands, you may notice certain positive changes within the first 1-3 days. However, other benefits may take longer to become apparent.

The first signs your probiotics are working will likely include improvements in digestion and healthier bowel movements.

You will notice the signs of a healthy gut and better working digestive system.

If you notice you feel more energetic and find yourself less prone to fatigue, this could be another indication your probiotics are working.

You may also notice positive changes in your complexion and mood but benefits like these may take a little longer to kick in.

Let's not forget, probiotics work by restoring harmony to the gut microbiome. If things have already got very out of hand, they will have to work harder, meaning it may take a little longer to see some of the signs your probiotics are working.

However, if your existing gut flora is in pretty bad shape, when the benefits do kick in the improvements you notice may be more dramatic.

It's important to be patient and give your probiotics a chance to do their job. Over time you will notice the benefits they provide extend far beyond gut health and digestion.

Probiotic Supplements We Recommend

Based on their probiotic content, CFUs, and overall high quality, these are the three probiotic brands we recommend:

#1 - Yourbiology Gut Plus Pros & Cons

Pros

Designed for women

High-potency 40 billion CFU capsules

Provides prebiotic fiber

Reduces stress

Eliminates bloating

Balances vaginal flora

Improves elimination

Helps provide glowing skin

Supports improvements in weight management

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#2 - Biotics 8 Pros & Cons

Pros

Specially formulated for men

Provides 10 key probiotic strains (20 CFU)

Provides prebiotic fiber

Contains digestive enzymes to help enhance digestion

Boosts immune function

Helps reduce intestinal gas and bloating

Increases energy and mental focus

Provides Vitamin D to support testosterone production

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#3 - 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Pros

51 Billion CFU

Provides prebiotic fiber

Reduces occasional digestive upset

Enhances digestive health and nutrient absorption

Boost immunity

Supports healthier bowel movements

Reduces bloating and intestinal gas and stomach acid

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

9 Signs That Show Your Probiotics Are Working

#1. Better Digestion

Gut bacteria are key players in the digestive process. If your healthy gut barrier has become unbalanced, you may be experiencing abdominal pain, bloating, intestinal gas, or other forms of digestive discomfort. Taking probiotics treats acid reflux and other GERD type disorders.

If such issues have become a regular part of your daily life and they suddenly disappear, you can take it as an early sign your probiotics are working.

#2 Improvements in Bowel Health and Gut Health

When your healthy gut microbiome is no longer in harmony, you may become more prone to constipation or diarrhea.

Constipation often occurs due to decreases in intestinal mucus production. Certain probiotics are necessary for this task. By providing daily top-ups, probiotic supplements help keep things nicely lubricated.

When pathogens achieve an unhealthy predominance in the gut, it causes diarrhea. The probiotics in high-quality supplements overpower the pathogens, cutting off the problem at the source.

If you generally suffer from constipation, or have regular diarrhea, and begin noticing better stool consistency and healthier bowel movements, you can take it as another sign your probiotics are doing their job.

#3 Increased Energy

Your food provides the energy your body needs to keep you alive and fuel your activity. It also provides important nutrients. You need these as well but energy and nutrients have to pass through the intestinal walls to enter your blood.

When your gut microbiome is unbalanced, it can inhibit energy and nutrient absorption, causing fatigue. Many people who feel tired and lethargic due to this type of imbalance have no idea of the cause until they begin using probiotic supplements that set things right.

#4 Improved Immunity

Healthy immune function is reliant on a variety of nutrients including zinc and vitamins C and D. As we have already explained, before you can get the benefit of these nutrients, they need to pass through the intestinal walls.

When pathogen levels inside the gut become high enough to disrupt nutrient absorption, the immune system is unable to function at full capacity.

Research shows consuming probiotics can enhance immunity in additional ways as well, such as activating protective T cells and other important pathogen-fighting mechanisms. [2]

If your immunity is low and you are unsure of the reason, the problem may have its roots in your gut. When you no longer find yourself so susceptible to illness, you can take it as another probable indication that your probiotics are working.

#5 Improvements In Cognitive Function

Your brain and your gut microbiome keep in touch via the gut-brain axis. It's an unlikely and complicated scenario but it's also a scientifically proven fact. [3]

If your find it hard to concentrate or think clearly, have a poor memory, or other impairments in your cognitive abilities, it may be a sign that things are not right in your gut.

Although there could be alternative causes, if your cognitive abilities improve within a few months of starting to take probiotics, it's another way to know that they are working.

#6 Better Mood and Mental Health

Mood is another aspect of life that the gut microbiome affects via the gut-brain axis. It exerts this influence in several ways but most notably via serotonin.

Known as a "happiness hormone," serotonin doesn't only influence mood, it also helps regulate sleep and appetite. It's a busy bee and 95% of the serotonin in the body is produced in the gut. [4, 5]

So, if you begin taking probiotics and notice improvements in your mood, don't be surprised.

#7 Reductions In Anxiety and Stress

Acting via the gut-brain axis, by improving the state of your gut microbiome, probiotics can also help you to become less susceptible to anxiety and stress. [6]

#8 Fewer Sugar Cravings

Certain gut pathogens, such as Candida Albicans, can trigger cravings for sugar. It's a neat trick that helps support their continued survival.

Probiotic bacteria feed on prebiotic fiber but gut pathogens flourish on sugar. When your gut microbiome is already out of balance, consuming more of it is only going to make a bad situation worse.

However, when you consume high-quality multi-species probiotic supplements, like the ones we recommended earlier, it reinforces your gut's probiotic army so it can overpower the pathogens. When it does this, you are less likely to experience cravings for sugar.

So, if you used to be a die-hard sugar junkie and suddenly find you are not, guess what! That's another sign your probiotics are working.

#9 Weight Loss

Multiple research studies show a connection between probiotics and weight loss. That's probably not surprising once you realize the way gut pathogens can cause cravings for sugar.

However, although this area requires further research, probiotic bacteria appear to aid weight management in other ways as well.

Data from clinical studies show certain probiotic species are more abundant in thin people, while others have extra prominence in the guts of people who are overweight.

As we have already mentioned, there is still much to learn. Nevertheless, certain probiotic species, including Lactobacillus paracasei, appear to help regulate metabolism, making it easier for people to work towards their weight management goals. [7]

If you suddenly stop gaining weight or find it becomes easier to lose it, that can be another pretty good indication your probiotics are working.

3 Things That May Prevent Probiotics from Working Properly

Now you are familiar with the signs that show your probiotics are working, it's time to take a look at some of the reasons they may not.

#1 Not Using the Supplement Correctly

It's surprising how many people buy probiotics or other OTC health and wellness supplements and begin using them without reading the instructions. Don't make that mistake. The usage guidelines manufacturers provide ensure you take the correct dosage at the best times.

If the dose you are taking is lower than it should be, it's very likely your probiotics won't work. However, if it's too high, you may experience side effects. And if the manufacturer recommends taking the supplement on an empty stomach or warns against chewing the pills, you can be sure there will be a good reason for it. Just follow the guidelines and you can't go wrong.

#2 Improper Storage

These days, most of the best probiotic supplements are shelf-stable but there are plenty that are not.

In order to work, this type of supplement needs to deliver live probiotics to the gut. They offer no benefit when they are dead.

Shelf-stable supplements do not require refrigeration but probiotics that are not shelf-stable do. If the bacteria inside do not remain chilled they will die.

It's not just home storage that's an issue either. Probiotic supplements that are not shelf-stable need to be kept in chilled storage and be delivered via refrigerated transport.

So, if your probiotics are not working, and you know you are storing them correctly, it's likely the bacteria have died during storage or transit.

#3 Poor Product Quality

Although all the top supplement companies place great focus on producing high-quality products, there are plenty more that do not. It's not always easy to avoid less reputable suppliers but, when manufacturers guarantee satisfaction, it's always a good sign.

How to Choose the Correct Probiotic Supplement

Some probiotics are more appropriate for some people than others. There are a lot of different brands available and it can be difficult finding the one that best fits your needs.

However, Yourbiology Gut+ is a good option that works well for most women. Yourbiology Gut+ is suited for menopausal women or women over 50 in general.

While Biotics 8 is the best probiotic for men. Choosing the option that matches your gender is a good way to find a high-quality probiotic that works.

If you want to go your own way though, here are some of the points you will need to consider.

Probiotic Diversity:

It's always best to choose a supplement that provides four or more species of probiotic bacteria. Ideally, the species should be predominantly from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families of bacteria. Species from these two families are among the most researched. They are also among the most popular probiotic options because they have such enviable reputations for supporting good health.

Clinical Proof:

It's easy to make claims about specific probiotics and the supplements that contain them. Talk is cheap. Look for clinical proof.

Prebiotic Fiber:

All the best probiotic supplements have prebiotic fiber in them. There's not much point in trapping live bacteria inside pills if you don't provide them with food. As far as the total mass goes, the prebiotic fiber content will be far greater than the probiotic content. Bacteria exist on a microbial level, when the supplement reaches the gut, the prebiotic content will feed the existing probiotic colonies as well.

How To Make Sure Probiotics Work

To get the best results for your chosen probiotic product, you will need to read and follow the instructions to the letter. It's no good just winging it, but we have mentioned this before.

If you are taking medications, you may have to modify your dosing schedule accordingly. Especially if you are presently using antibiotics.

Although using probiotics alongside antibiotics can help prevent issues such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, you need to leave a gap of at least three hours between the medicine and the supplement. If you don't, the antibiotic will nuke most of your fresh probiotics.

This will cause both the medicine and the supplement to become less effective. As with many things in life, timing is everything.

Depending on the product you choose, if you want the probiotics to work, you may need to be very careful about storage. Shelf-stable options are simple, but the alternative options will need to spend their time in the refrigerator.

Finally, take a look at the date on the bottle. If you have purchased your probiotics from a reputable supplier, there should be a decent date life. However, if you have sourced your supplement via Amazon, eBay, or similar sites you may get a nasty surprise.

There's a lot to be said for purchasing probiotics directly from the manufacturer. It can save a lot of heartache. Especially when you deal with manufacturers that offer satisfaction guarantees.

