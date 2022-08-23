SonoVive Supplement For Hearing Loss And Brain Health

Sonovive is a natural plant-based supplement to cure hearing loss problems and boost brain health through its ingredients. It is designed by a medical chemist known as Sam Olsen.

Grab SonoVive Capsules From The Official Website

As we get older, this hearing problem becomes a part of our life which ruin our social life, such as hearing music and sounds, and we cannot communicate easily.

Hearing loss is a common problem in old age around the world. The National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorder confirms that more than 30 million people are affected by it in the US. The reason behind hearing loss is old age, loud noise, and heredity.

Many supplements claim to restore hearing loss, but these supplements fail as they contain side effects that result in health issues. However, SonoVive is the best supplement today in the market; that includes all organic and natural ingredients with no side effects and works for all men and women above 18.

This supplement also boosts the brain and nervous system. SonoVive Ingredients contains Ginkgo Biloba and Bacopa Extract beneficial to cure hearing problems and boost memory.

In this SonoVive Review, you will find how this supplement differs from other hearing loss supplements. Further in this review, we will give complete product information on how it works. What are its ingredients? What is its Price? Its benefits, dosage information and side effect, if any.

[Limited Time Discount] Get SonoVive At Lowest Price Online

What Is SonoVive Supplement?

The creator of Sonovive is Sam Olsen, a medical chemist who uses his 40 years of experience to find this plant-based formula to treat tinnitus, which is a common problem in old age.

Sonovive Supplement also contains some ingredients that assist in increasing brain function and memorizing more things.

People suffering from hearing loss problem mostly spend their time at home; they lack social communication make it difficult for them to manage because they cannot listen to what people are saying and cannot respond to it.

These people always get ringing, roaring, and noises in their ears. However, after introducing these Sonovive Pills, it makes it easy for them to do all these things they want as these pills repair damaged inner ears with zero side effects.

Many people think those hearing problems come with age, but it is not valid. Hereditary factors and loud music also damage inner ears. For all this, Sonovive is the best remedy to take care of hearing health.

Sonovive Capsule is made under the strict guidelines of the FDA and maintains the standard set by Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to make these pills safe for humans.

Types Of Hearing Loss

There are two types of hearing problems.

Conductive Hear Loss:

This is a common hearing loss problem when the sound does not pass from the outer ear to the middle ear, making it difficult for people to hear. In this problem, soft sound cannot be heard easily, whereas loud noise can be hearable easily. That's why we increase our volume when we talk to an aged person so they can hear the voice clearly. This problem can be curable with simple medication and surgical procedures.

According to the Sonovive Reviews, many people treat this kind of hearing problem with SonoVive capsules.

Sensorineural Hear Loss:

This hearing loss is severe due to damage to the auditory nerve or inner ear, making this problem permanent for their whole life. It cannot be curable with medication or surgical procedures.

How SonoVive Capsules Work For You?

Before coming to how SonoVive works, we must know how the science of people's hearing works.

When the sound waves from the outer ear come into the ear, they move through the ear canal to reach the eardrums. When these sound waves hit the eardrums, the vibration occurs then these vibrations move through the three ear bones in the middle ear.

These three ear bones increase the vibration output and send it to the cochlea. The cochlea function is to detect the sound's pitch, which then converts it to electric signals and sends it to the brain. The brain interprets these electric signals and then people can understand these sounds.

A hearing problem occurs when one of the ear or brain parts get damaged. Therefore, Sonovive came into being to repair the damaged part of the ear or brain through which hearing problem occurs.

Sonovive provides necessary nutrients and vitamins to the ear or brain organ to regenerate cells that get damaged due to tinnitus problems.

Skip The Review, Get SonoVive Capsules To Start Improving Your Hearing and Brain Function

Sonovive Natural Ingredients

In this section, we will learn how each ingredient of Sonovive works.

Ginkgo Biloba

The main ingredient of Sonovive is Ginkgo Biloba, a tree native to China and used in many antibiotics pills to treat cough, flu, nausea, diarrhea, and gonorrhea. It is now primarily used to increase memory and brain function.

Ginkgo Biloba also reduces depression and fights against inflammation to reduce pain in the body.

Many studies have been conducted on Ginkgo Biloba to prove that it will enhance eye vision and hearing.

St John’s Wort

St John’s Wort has been extracted from the yellow flower of Hypericum Perfuctum, whose plant is native to Europe and is star-shaped. It is mainly used to heal wound areas and relax muscles to repair damaged nerves.

This St John’s Wort oil is used in Sonovive Ingredients to repair the damaged nerve in the ear or brain.

It also increases chemical reactions in the brain organ, such as dopamine and serotonin. These chemical reactions are responsible for human mood swings.

Bacopa Monnieri

Bacopa is a plant herb native to Southern and Eastern India and used in Ayurvedic Medicine. Bacopa, also known as Brahmi and water hyssop.

It increases brain chemicals, including thinking, memorizing, visualization, and learning. It also shields the brain from Alzheimer's disease and hypertension.

This herb contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to heal wounds and injuries quickly by removing toxins from the body.

L-Glutamine

L-Glutamine is the amino acid found in the human body plentiful.

These amino acids can be found in protein-rich food from many plants, vegetables, and animal meat. It makes strong muscles and increases neurotransmitter production. It helps protein synthesis and fuels the immune system to fight against harmful bacteria in the gut microbiome.

People take glutamine when their immune system weakens, primarily due to burns or surgery.

Each Sonovive Capsule contains 150mg of L-Glutamine to provide fuel to the white blood cells.

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine is a fatty substance called phospholipid that protects brain cells and carries messages between them. Many studies claim that memory gets weak with age, so Phosphatidylserine is crucial for maintaining memory and mind active.

Sonovive includes 125mg of phosphatidylserine to improve memory and mind health. It reduces the risk of memory loss and brain nerve damage, a common problem in old age. A 2017 study also proves this fatty substance can enhance exercise performance and mood.

Vinpocetine

Vinpocetine is an artificial chemical made by a man similar to a periwinkle plant called Vinca minor. It contains nootropic substances to enhance blood flow in the brain organ and protect brain cells from getting injured.

Many people use Vinpocetine to boost memory, dementia, hearing loss, and stroke. The recommended dosage is 5mg, but SonoVive contains only 2mg of Vinpocetine, so overdosage can adversely affect your health.

Huperzine A

Huperzine A comes from the Chinese plant called Huperzia selago. It is used to treat memory and thinking diseases called acetylcholine.

Many people with Alzheimer's use Huperzine A to improve memory and brain function.

This Huperzine A is used in Sonovive to treat ear infections, anxiety, depression, and other hearing loss problems.

Acetyl L-Carnitine

Acetyl L-Carnitine is made with L-Carnitine in the body, which involves making fat into energy. Acetyl L-Carnitine has improved memory enhancement, thinking skills, and learning ability. It also reduces stress, depression symptoms, and nerve damage problem in diabetics patient.

Acetyl L-Carnitine also provides energy, stamina, and repair damaged tissue due to regular exercise or workouts.

No such scientific evidence to prove whether Acetyl L-Carnitine works or not.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Sonovive is a dietary supplement with all-natural ingredients of plant and herbs extract.

It is the best alternative to cure hearing loss problems.

Sonovive capsules are much cheaper than the cost of surgery or medical treatment for hearing loss.

This supplement flushes all the harmful bacteria from the body so that digestion functions do not slow down.

It also improves the brain and memory functions.

These Sonovive pills are made under the guidance of medical doctors.

It works for all men and women above 18 years old.

Sonovive also enhances mental health and reduces anxiety and depression.

All Sonovive Ingredients are scientifically and clinically proven to be safer to use.

You must buy Sonovive from the official product page to get a genuine product.

The manufacturer is giving a good discount on buying a bigger package.

The company offers a 60-day full money-back guarantee to their customers that if they don't like the product, they can apply for a full refund.

Cons

Sonovive can only be available on the official page.

You have to wait for the product to be physically delivered to your home address.

It is not for children under 18 and not for pregnant or nursing women.

If you have any health disease or taking medication, would consult a doctor for its usage.

Customer Dosage And Usage Guideline

Every bottle of Sonovive contains 30 pills, enough for one month's supply. The recommended dosage is 1 Sonovive pill daily with water or other beverage except for alcohol which is not suitable for health.

The company recommends its customers to use it for 3 to 6 months to get full benefits for their whole life.

Don't increase the recommended dosage to faster the result. It may affect other health problems like skin irritation, sunburn, vomiting, stomach pain, headache, and much more.

Taking these pills regularly without skipping any dose may faster the result.

The woman who is expected or conceiving should avoid it.

Same with people who have allergic to plants or herbs cannot use this supplement as it worsens their health issues.

All people are different in age, gender, and lifestyle and the result may also vary. According to The Sonovive Reviews, it takes up to 3 to 6 months to recover fully from hearing loss issues.

Where To Buy Sonovive

Many fraudulent products are selling online with the same label, so to get a genuine product, you must buy from SonoVive official page, as they are giving discounts on purchasing bulk quantities. Grab this offer before stock ends.

The Price of Sonovive, according to the official page, is as follows:

Buy one bottle of SonoVive at $69 for a 30-day supply + free shipping in the USA

Buy three bottles of SonoVive at $59 each, equaling ($177) for 90 day's supply + free shipping in the USA

Buy six bottles of SonoVive at $49 each, equaling ($294) for 180 day's supply + free shipping in the USA

All package includes one-time payment, no subscription, or any other upgrading fees.

If you are ordering it outside the USA, then pay the cost of shipping and handling fees which you can save by buying a 90 to 180 days supply.

You have to wait for the product to be physically available on your doorstep, which takes one week for delivery.

The company also facilitates its customer by following 60 days refund policy, so you have two months to try this product and if you still don't want it, go to the official website and apply for a refund. The company will pay back the total amount without asking a single question. This refund policy only applies when you buy it from their Official Website of Sonovive.

Final Verdict

By reading this Sonovive Review, you know that Sonovive is the most potent hearing loss supplement on the market, and that's why it is a fast-selling product.

If you still have any doubt in your mind that it works or not, then read the Sonovive Reviews on their official page and other reliable platforms to clear your doubt.

At last, if you make up your mind to use it, buy it from their Official Sonovive Store using the link below for a maximum discounted price.

Buy SonoVive Supplement From Their Official Store At Discounted Rate