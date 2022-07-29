SpotOn Virtual Fence Review: Best GPS Dog Collar

Keeping your dog safe when it's outside can sometimes be challenging. This might not be the case for people who want to contain their pets in a small area. However, people who possess a more extensive area might find it overwhelming.

There is hope for such pet owners as the SpotOn Wireless Dog Fence comes in handy. The collar keeps dogs within their designated territory while at the same time not limiting their range of movement.

Dog owners want to do what's best for their best friends. Due to this, most companies in the dog market offer products that promise to make your pup healthier, happier, and better behaved. The SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence is proving to be the best producer of such products globally. The company also has a well-stated mission: To make sure dogs are free from invisible boundaries - but still safe.

The Spot-On dog collar is designed to make it easier for dog owners to take care of their pets and help foster a more rewarding relationship between the two. The creators are dog-product experts who had a dog owner at heart and made the best device that would keep the dogs safe while outside or in unknown locations. Having already been designers of night vision goggles for the military, the company clearly knows how to create long-lasting and high-quality products!

The SpotOn Collar promises to guarantee safety for pets and to keep a fence around areas of your choice. It's a groundbreaking device for pet owners and is equipped with a patented antenna that ensures a brilliant connection between the SpotOn global satellite network and the smart collar.

The SpotOn Droid device uses a smartphone app to set up a virtual fence anywhere within your property. The method is highly appreciated as it cuts the time and expenses spent on setting up the old-fashioned fence or wire boundaries in your yard.

An Overview of the SpotOn Virtual Fence

As earlier mentioned, SpotOn uses GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity to establish virtual fences for pet owners. The device is available for iOS and Android, making it a handy tool, especially when visiting family or traveling. Due to this device's availability on the go, it has more flexible applications than traditional dog fences, which are stationary and can be limited in the scope of the area they cover. My SpotOn allows me to take my dog to my parents' house without worrying that he'll wander off into road traffic.

When SpotOn customers purchase a SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence Collar, there's no need to worry about hidden charges. Instead, they choose the size that best fits their dog and carrier type, as each collar features a cool SIM card that works with specific carriers. So make sure you consider your choices before placing an order.

Listed below are some advantages and disadvantages of owning a SpotOn Virtual Fence for your furry friends.

Pros

The SpotOn has a high precision ability, thanks to the three-satellite linking technology that makes the device more effective in locating the dog in real-time.

Easy to set up and use

The collar is comfortable for all pet types as it is not heavy

A fully charged battery lasts longer, thus offering total reliability

Cons

Cellular connectivity is required (if there is no or poor coverage, it may be challenging to locate the dogs).

Comparatively high in price

Things to Consider Before Buying a Smart Fence

Every dog owner understands the importance of protecting their four-legged friends. No product does this job well for you other than the SpotOn Virtual fence collar. If you are a pet person who worries about your pet's location, this is your product.

Overall, this device is for anyone who owns a dog or puppy and spends time outdoors. Many people may not think it's necessary, but I assure you it can be beneficial. The collar has helped me prevent many scenarios that could have ended up with my pet being lost, which is why I always keep this small, helpful gadget on me!

However, this device might not come in handy if you stay in an area with poor cell coverage. Below are some aspects that one needs to always have in mind prior to purchasing the collar.

Invest in a Collar-Style Wireless Dog Fence that Comes with a Variety of Signal Settings: Some border collars only feature one degree of correction, which is insufficient for most canine breeds.

Static redress: Citronella and auditory tones are two common deterrents used in most types of dog fence collars. Pets may be kept away from the lawn and the swimming pool, but you will still need further deterrents. The SpotOn Collar is fitted with a harmless static shock that can be used to deter the pet, thus making the device a better choice.

Features and Benefits

It is vital for one to fully familiarize themselves with and also fully understand the features and benefits of the SpotOn Collar. Before understanding the benefits, it is still essential to know how it works.

How It Works

The SpotOn Collar is fully fitted with a smartphone app, a feature that eliminates the need to dig up underground wires. The app enables the user to create a virtual fence of any size within minutes. The moment I discovered this great feature, I was astounded!

The collar allows one to create fences of their own shape and size preference while saving them on their phone. This device's portability is an added advantage, as you can carry it around with you without experiencing any obstacles.

The idea is a plus as it makes the tool one of the best currently on the market, effectively keeping most dogs in check. Another fantastic factor about the collar is that one does not need to install any software or programs when putting up the virtual fence.

The SpotOn dog collar was designed to withstand extreme conditions and deliver comfort wherever your dog may be. With a waterproof rating of IP67, water will not get inside the collar or damage its insides. It is also worth noting that there is an up-front charge and a monthly subscription fee.

However, this should not scare you away as it is cheaper than most of its competitors, and you will get your money's worth the moment you start using it.

Virtual Fence

This review of the SpotOn fence will be irrelevant if I don't mention its capability of creating virtual barriers. With this intelligent collar, one can create 1000 fence posts and walls of different shapes and sizes without breaking a bone.

Simply stroll around your fence where you intend the virtual wall to activate. If you wish the dog to be at the front side of your front yard or back yard, you must walk in those specific areas while having the SpotOn fully functioning and turned on. The virtual is automatically programmed onto the collar, covering your targeted area.

Once the area is virtually fenced, it emits a quick beep to discourage your dog from crossing the created boundary. An additional painless static shock that deters the dog is also fitted on the collar. There is no need for an alarm as the feature is fitted explicitly for training purposes.

Training Process (for Dog Owners and Pets)

You can quickly train your dogs to respond consistently to the beep emitted by your SpotOn Collar. Simply reward them with treats when they turn or walk away from the noise. To start, you may want to work on this in conjunction with a leash.

GPS Tracking for All Terrain Types

It is necessary to discuss GPS monitoring in this fence review. Most people generally use the SpotOn Collar for their yards and other similar places in the neighborhood. On the other hand, if you like adventuring, that option is also available to you. The three-point satellite navigation system is one of the features that users may take advantage of. It enables you to track your dog pretty much anywhere you go. First, you should go outside the space and switch on the collar. This is the method that I used, and the location feature works anytime you have cellular service available.

True Portability

SpotOn comes with a fantastic feature called True Portability. You can use this if you are out and about. It's even more beneficial when traveling as you won't need a leash. I found that exceptional too when I took my dog camping. When I was through constructing the boundary, I fastened the collar securely around my four-legged pal, and from that point on, he never ventured too far from the area. The fence worked well!

Activity Tracking

This product provides activity tracking, but you'll have to activate the function before use. It has a range of about 10 feet for tracking your pet. If you want to know where your dog is at all times, let them wear the SpotOn Collar even when the virtual fence feature is not activated. The feature works exceptionally well; thus, you won't worry about losing your pet while out chasing a squirrel.

Battery

The battery life of the SpotOn Collar is something you will most definitely value. When you purchase the collar, it is advisable to let the battery charge for twenty-four hours before using it. When you do this, you won't have to worry about it failing to function when you need it. When you return home and don't need the collar anymore, just plug it in to charge!

Easy to Install

One of the most appealing features of this intelligent tracker is how simple and convenient it is to set up. There's no need to dig around your floorboards or install wires for this system to work properly. This is because it's contained within the collar and works seamlessly with the free app accessible on your smartphone.

Simple Concept

Wires buried in the ground are an antiquated technology that does not perform well enough. You want to ensure your dog is always protected, and the SpotOn Dog Collar provides a simple concept to assist you in achieving this objective. Additionally, the GPS tracking capabilities of this collar are a significant ad on. Instead of relying on the leash, build your fence and decide what safety means works for you.

Warranty Included

When you purchase a SpotOn collar, you will get your money's worth. The fact that it comes with a warranty is one of its many appealing features. You can wait up to 45 days before deciding whether or not it is suitable for your dog. After that, you have a full year to request a refund for the product if anything is wrong with it. I like that the manufacturers stand behind their products; knowing that helped me feel more at ease while shopping on their website for my dog.

Completely Self-Contained

The fact that a dog enjoys moving freely around the home is not a problem with this product. I appreciate that it is a self-contained collar, which means that everything is housed inside it. I did not need to install any program or do anything else! If SpotOn looks like the product that will work best for your dog, be sure to check out their official website.

Social Proof and Real Customer Reviews

I did a lot of searching on the internet to find any good reviews of the SpotOn Virtual Fence. These dog owners claim that the virtual smart fence works as it should. It's helpful to hear what others say about a product before you buy it.

SpotOn Alternatives

The SpotOn Virtual Fence has helped me tremendously, and I'm sure it will also help others. However, I understand the need for further alternatives. If the SpotOn System doesn't work for you, one of the options listed below could be a better fit.

Best Overall Dog Collar - Halo 2+ Collar

TheHalo Canine Collar is an all in one gadget. It comes with features such as a virtual confinement system, a dog fence, a GPS tracker, and an activity tracker. Dogs learn how to remember the limits you set for them by doing continuous practice through the device.

In this case, a Wi-Fi connection isn't required since the collar stores all the information about limits along the wireless fence. You'll get a kit with a flexible collar strap, contact blanks, an outdoor beacon, four contact tips, and a USB-C cable to charge.

Cesar Millan, a famous expert on canine behavior, invented this pet containment device. Through a series of beeping sounds, he teaches the dog to understand prohibited boundaries. Halo Wireless Fence also uses static technology, which further guides the dog on where to be.

Pros

• Halo will monitor where your pet is at all times and whether or not they are active or not. By tracking the frequency with which the beacons are activated, you will be able to note the effectiveness of the training via the beacons set and how often they go off.

• It features GPS position tracking, which means that even if you are in an area with no internet or mobile phone connection, you will still be able to check on your dog through the set perimeter.

• You can design your smart fence by simply walking around the perimeter of your yard with the collar switched on. You might also confine your pet using the app's settings. Since no wires are involved, it is simpler and tidier to put up than a conventional fence.

• You may start a training session designed by Cesar Milan after installing the app. The training will last for 21 days. Lessons in premium training packages involve live instruction from instructors. In addition, you will have access to dog training professionals for personalized assistance.

• You will quickly be notified of your dog's escape if it exits the secure area while ignoring the warning levels set. You can monitor your dog's progress in obedience training by checking the app to see how many preventive warnings they have gotten and from which locations.

Cons

• The hardware and application cost $999, and an annual membership fee ranges from $32 to $365, depending on the training program chosen.

• The Halo is available in two colors and has a quick-release plastic clasp. If your dog has a habit of chewing on things, you may need to replace them after a while.

• If you have a gold plan, it will cost you between $399 and $499 to replace the collar. However, this varies depending on the amount of coverage you have.

• Beeps, buzzes, and static feedback are some corrective alerts that pet owners may configure. The static electrical pulse, which is optional, is intended to have an impact similar to that of a "tap on the shoulder," drawing your dog's attention away from the wireless fence. However, the dog might react aggressively on activation of the static mode.

Things to Consider Before Purchasing the Halo GPS Dog Collar

The most outstanding candidates for the Halo are conscientious pet owners who want to give their animals lots of areas to roam about in their homes. But they also want to teach their four-legged companion new tricks.

If you find Cesar Millan's dog training method appealing to you, you will like the training he provides in the app.

The collar is available in three sizes ranging from 11 to 30 inches. For this gadget to be safe and functional, the dog must be at least five months old and weigh more than 20 pounds.

The training component of this containment system is of the utmost significance. Another GPS technology, such as the Fi Smart Dog Collar, could be a better solution for pet owners who don't have the time to engage with their dogs in interpreting corrective input.

Advantages and Features

Hardware: The collar is resistant to water and has also been tested for usage in salty environments. Beacons must be installed inside and outside the user's home. Both training and the creation of portable safe zones are accomplished with the aid of the beacons.

Tracking and containment: This approach calls for installing beacons rather than underground cables. GPS position tracking and customizable geofence notifications can be customized to meet your needs.

Activity and behavior: Like the SpotOn, Halo monitors your pet's movements and behaviors, such as whether they are active or sleeping, and maintains tabs on their whereabouts. By tracking the frequency with which the beacons are activated, you will be able to evaluate the efficacy of the warning and training.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the SpotOn virtual fence is one of the best products currently on the market. From its ability to stock up on real-time GPS tracking to the fact that it can offer real-time alerts for your dog's location or even when they leave a restricted zone, it is indeed value for money.

