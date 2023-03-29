Stena 9009 Review 2023 Update: Real Stena9009 Reviews With Before and After Results

If you are considering using Stena 9009 for cutting, this review will answer all of your questions. We will tell you what it is, what the ingredients are, how the cutting SARM actually works, any side effects and where to buy Stena-9009.

Stena 9009 Purchasing Information

CLICK TO VIEW STENA 9009 OFFERS

Available exclusively from the Crazy Bulk website. The supplement can be ordered in individual bottles or in multi save packs.

Stena9009 is also available as part of a cutting stack (combined with Cardarine GW501516 and Ostarine MK 2866). Stacking will speed up results with additional benefits such as greater lean muscle mass, more energy, quicker recovery and increased blood flow.

CLICK TO VIEW CUTTING STACK OFFERS

Stena 9009 Before and After Results

“I met James a year ago at the gym, struggling with his weight and feeling helpless. That's when he came across Stena 9009 SARM, a promising solution for losing body fat on cutting. After diligently researching its benefits and safety, he decided to give it a try. Within a few months, the transformation was remarkable. His body fat percentage dropped significantly while maintaining his muscle mass, leading to a leaner, toned physique. James' newfound confidence was contagious as he inspired everyone around him with his dedication to a healthier lifestyle. I, along with our gym community, am genuinely impressed by the powerful impact SR9009 had on James' journey to becoming the fittest version of himself.”

Stena 9009 is a fat burner and, as with most supplements of this type, it comes in the form of a pill. However, Stena 9009 has little in common with standard fat burners. It's a very specialized product intended for bodybuilders and other athletes who are willing to put in some quality time at the gym.

Although you could use Stena 9009 for normal weight loss, the supplement really comes into its own when it's used by bodybuilders during cutting.

Just in case you are not involved in the sport, it's probably best if we provide an explanation. Cutting cycles are periods when bodybuilders concentrate on burning fat and improving muscle definition instead of making serious muscle gains.

Stena 9009 provides some of the best natural fat burners available. It's a powerful product and, in addition to tweaking your metabolism for higher fat reduction, the formulation gives you extra energy to help you to train that bit harder.

In this review, we are going to take a look at Stena 9009 and the things it can do. As with all our reviews, we will include an in-depth evaluation of the ingredients and their abilities.

Unlike a lot of review sites, we prefer to disregard the hype and follow the science.

We encourage you to do the same and will provide links to relevant studies and data sources at the bottom of the page.

What Is Stenabolic (SR9009)?

Stenabolic SR9009 is a very specialized cutting SARM that bodybuilders use to shred excess body fat.

Stena 9009 is part of a range of high-potency bodybuilding supplements created by Crazy Bulk. It's designed to be a safe alternative to a popular bodybuilding drug called Stenabolic SR9009. It is one of the best legal SARMS to buy online or over the counter.

It's no secret that bodybuilders are often willing to take some pretty big risks to improve their physiques.

From the 70s onward many of the top bodybuilders were using steroids. Then, after the turn of the century, selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs came on the scene).

Although a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator) is allegedly somewhat safer than an anabolic steroid, all of them are experimental. There are risks and, as with steroids, people who test positive for SARMs get swift competition bans.

Stenabolic is not a steroid. It's not a SARM either but many people mistake it for one because it's such a common inclusion in SARMs cutting stacks.

Stenabolic is Rev-ErbA ligand agonist. Instead of binding with androgen receptors as steroids and SARMs do, it binds with a protein called Rev-ErbA. This enhances the protein's abilities, leading to dramatic improvements in physical endurance, muscle building, muscle coordination and stamina.

People using the drug also say it improves fat-burning ability without the need to overly focus on diet.

All the magic happens at the cellular level and has much to do with increases in mitochondria count.

Mitochondria are membrane-bound cell organelles that are responsible for generating most of the chemical energy within the cells. [1]

As an experimental drug, Stenabolic shows a lot of promise but research is ongoing and the level of risk it may present remains unknown.

Crazy Bulk Stena 9009 Vs Stenabolic (SR9009)

Stenabolic is a synthetic drug name. It's chemical-based and requires further study.

Stena 9009 is a supplement that provides natural ingredients that have proven capabilities as fat burners, energy providers, or both.

Stenabolic SR9009 is known to cause insomnia and other side effects. Stena 9009 has no known side effects but the benefits it provides are comparable with those attributed to Stenabolic.

Some people may find this hard to believe. It's all too easy to play down the value of compounds provided by nature and think they are no match for compounds thrown together in labs.

Nevertheless, Crazy Bulk has such faith in its Stenabolic alternative it provides a 60-day money-back guarantee. That gives you the chance to gain first-hand experience of the things Stena 9009 can do with absolutely nothing to lose.

CLICK FOR LATEST SR9009 OFFERS

Stena 9009 Results

Boosts energy and stamina

Melts excess body fat

Safest way for losing fat

Increases muscle growth

Good for preserving muscle mass

Increases endurance

Improves blood flow and blood sugar management

Manages blood cholesterol levels

Improves physical performance

Fights fatigue

How to Use Stena 9009

If you want to make the maximum amount of progress, it's best to continue using Stena 9009 for at least 2-3 months.

The dose is four capsules per day, taken with a large glass of water 30-45 minutes before you begin training.

You need to take Stena 9009 on your rest days as well. Although the timing is not so crucial, it's a good idea to try and keep things consistent by taking the supplement at the same time you normally would if you were going to train.

Stena 9009 Ingredient Profile

Each (4-capsule) serving of Stena 9009 provides 8 key ingredients:

Magnesium (375 mg)

Vitamin C (80 mg)

Vitamin B3 (16 mg)

Alpha lipoic acid (600 mg)

L-carnitine L-tartrate (600 mg)

L-citrulline (600 mg)

Beetroot 10:1 extract (200 mg)

Capsimax (100 mg)

How the Ingredients Work for Lean Muscle Mass and Excess Body Fat

Easily the most important part of the review, this is where we take a look under the bonnet and see what makes Stena 9009 tick. Here is how the natural ingredients in the formula burn excess fat and reveal lean muscle mass.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral that's integral to hundreds of biochemical reactions in the human body including energy metabolism, skeletal muscle, contraction, and protein formation.

Some studies suggest a possible link between magnesium and obesity but the value of using magnesium supplements for weight loss is questionable and research is ongoing.

Magnesium has greater value as a testosterone booster. Although it works in this way for most men, it appears to offer the most value to men who like to train hard.

The researchers in charge of one 4-week study compared the way magnesium supplements affected taekwondo athletes in comparison to men with sedentary lifestyles.

They gave the men in both groups magnesium supplements. In every case, the dose was based on the participant's weight - 10 mg of magnesium per kilogram of body weight.

As is generally the case with this type of study, there was also a control group. It was made up of taekwondo athletes.

The taekwondo athletes from both groups trained for 90-120 minutes per day. The only difference between them was the control group members were not given magnesium supplements.

Data from the study shows the supplement raised the testosterone levels of both of the key groups (in comparison to the placebo group). However, the increase in total testosterone was higher in the group of athletes who were training for 90-120 minutes per day. [2].

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an important nutrient that supports immune function and serves numerous other roles in the body. For instance, in its role as an antioxidant, vitamin C helps purge free radical toxins from the body, helping to prevent oxidative stress.

Free radicals have been linked to many health issues such as cataracts and cardiovascular disease.

Research shows free radical toxins can be produced in the body as a byproduct of physical stress and exercise. [3]

You need to go at it hard to make new fat cells produce them, but that's what most bodybuilders do. The vitamin C in Stena 9009 should compensate for this and help keep the free radicals under control.

A recent research paper, published in Science Daily (August 2020), suggests this important water-soluble vitamin may also be good for helping people who are over 50 to retain more of their muscle mass. [4]

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 is commonly known as niacin. Like other members of the B vitamin family, it provides invigoration by helping your body extract energy from food.

Vitamin B3 is a common inclusion in sports supplements and it's not only present here to boost energy.

By relaxing the walls of the blood vessels (vasodilation), vitamin B5 increases their diameters. This lowers blood pressure. It also improves circulation. [5]

When circulation to maintain muscles improves, the muscles have access to extra oxygen and nutrients. This enhances both workout capability and muscular healing.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is a compound that's naturally occurring in the human body, where it plays a key role in aerobic metabolism.

Among other things, your body uses ALA to help break down carbohydrates and extract their energy. It should work well alongside vitamin B3 as a performance enhancer.

ALA is an especially good addition to the Stena 9009 formulation because it also reduces muscle damage during training.

Data from a study involving 17 resistance and endurance-trained male athletes is highly supportive of this ability. It also suggests ALA can speed up muscle recovery. [6]

L-Carnitine L-Tartrate

This ingredient provides the amino acid L-carnitine. It offers many benefits that are appropriate to the goals of Crazy Bulk's Stenabolic sr 9009 alternative.

L-carnitine functions both as a fat burner and a performance enhancer by aiding fatty acid oxidation and energy metabolism.

Research suggests L-carnitine also increases maximum oxygen consumption and power output during exercise. At the same time as it is doing these things, it protects against muscle soreness and injury.

Some research suggests L-carnitine's ability to increase lean muscle mass while reducing fat cells may be especially potent in lean muscles of people who are aged 50 0r older. [7]

L-Citrulline

L-citrulline is a naturally occurring amino acid that's present in many foods. Watermelons are a particularly good source.

Like Vitamin B3, L-citrulline can enhance training capacity boost endurance and muscle healing by encouraging vasodilation. [8]

Beetroot 10:1 Extract

If you go back and take a look at the Stena 9009 ingredient profile, you will see four capsules provide 200 mg. At least that's how it appears. The truth is, you need to times that by 10 because Crazy Bulk is using a high potency 10:1 extract that's 10 times more powerful than standard beetroot extracts.

Beetroot is an excellent source of nitrates. That's why it's a key ingredient in so many pre-workout supplements. It's especially common in supplements that are marketed as nitrogen oxide (NO) boosters.

Beetroot's ability to improve nitrogen retention enhances anabolic muscle repair. It also increases vasodilation. Yep! There's that word again.

Stena 9009 provides not just one or two, but three of the best ingredients for improving vasodilation. Are you begging to understand why this Stenabolic alternative works so well?

Capsimax

This is one of our favorite ingredients. We don't mind telling you that. It's always good to see it.

Capsimax is a proprietary ingredient that's present in many of the top fat-burning supplements. It harnesses and enhances the natural fat-burning potential of capsicum peppers. It is great for burning stubborn body fat and preserving lean muscle tissue.

The peppers provide a compound called capsaicin. If you have ever bit into a chili pepper and felt the heat, you have first-hand experience of capsaicin in action.

Capsaicin is a hot property for excess fat loss too. It revs up metabolism, causing you to burn calories faster and lose weight. It also increases thermogenesis, making you lose fat and additional energy as heat.

Did you ever sweat while eating a chili con carne or curry? If so, now you know the reason why.

Capsimax uses a special delivery technology that locks away the fiery red pepper extract and does not release it before it reaches the gut. That's where nutrients and therapeutic compounds pass from the digestive organs into the body's blood flow.

By slowing the release of capsaicin, the Capsimax "Omnibead" technology enhances its potency while also protecting against gastric distress.

We have already mentioned capsaicin boosts metabolism and fat storage and burning. However, research shows it suppresses appetite as well.

Numerous studies prove the value of red (chili) pepper capsaicin as a fat burner and appetite suppressant. However, research published in Bioscience Reports shows the compound supports fat loss in other ways as well. One of them is modulating gut health. Another is activating brown adipose tissue (BAT). [9]

Stena 9009 Customer Reviews (Real Reviews)

Customer reviews for this Stema 9009 are very good. People praise the product for its ability to burn fat and increase energy and the company for its integrity.

“I like the fact that the formula contains Capsimax® because I’ve seen the research and it's a killer ingredient for fat loss. I’m wearing a size 40” hoping to drop down to a 36” or even 34” real soon.”

“I saw my energy levels increasing and by the second week I was feeling leaner and more hyped to workout. I would definitely buy it again.”

“If you hit a plateau with your fat loss or cutting... or you’re an old fart like me, this will kick start your metabolism into gear. I started taking Stena SR9009 and it made it easier to do intermittent fasting... and that’s when I lost around 10 lbs of excess body fat. Crazy good product.”

Known Side Effects

Stena 9009 does not have any known side effects.

Where to Buy Stena 9009 - Purchasing Options and Considerations

CLICK TO VIEW STENA 9009 OFFER

Like all Crazy Bulk products, Stena 9009 is only available via the company website. Crazy Bulk does not distribute its products via any other channels.

However, despite soaring energy prices pushing up production costs, Crazy Bulk has still managed to keep its prices surprisingly low.

At the time of this review, it was possible to buy a 30-day supply (120 capsules) of Stena 9009 for just $69.99.

How long it will be able to maintain such a low price is anybody's guess. There could be a lot to be said for ordering a few extra bottles and paying less now instead of waiting and (possibly) paying more later.

Many Crazy Bulk customers buy several bottles at a time anyway. This has always been the case because the company has a couple of good special deals:

Buy 2 bottles of Stena 9009 and get a 3rd bottle free

Buy 3 bottles of Stena 9009 and get 2 free bottles

One of the good things about this company is it always offers free shipping. Another good thing is the Crazy Bulk money-back guarantee.

Sometimes when you visit the Crazy Bulk website there is a countdown timer at the bottom and an announcement about a flash sale. These are occasional promotions that offer all customers a discount. This can be up to 20%.

The Crazy Bulk flash sales only run for 24 hours so, if you are lucky enough to get the chance to take advantage of one, it's best to strike while the iron is hot.

Research Sources

1. Mitochondria: https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Mitochondria

2. Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Testosterone Levels of Athletes and Sedentary Subjects at Rest and After Exhaustion: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20352370/

3. Free Radicals in Exhaustive Physical Exercise: Mechanism of Production, and Protection by Antioxidants: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11327321/

4. How Vitamin C Could Help Over 50S Retain Muscle Mass: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826200709.htm

5. Does Nicotinic Acid (Niacin) Lower Blood Pressure?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2705821/

6. The Effects of Alpha Lipoic Acid on Muscle Strength Recovery After a Single and a Short-Term Chronic Supplementation - A Study in Healthy Well-Trained Individuals After Intensive Resistance and Endurance Training: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33261642/

7. L-Carnitine Supplementation in Recovery after Exercise: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5872767/

8. Effects of Citrulline Supplementation on Exercise Performance in Humans: A Review of the Current Literature: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31977835/

9. Dietary Capsaicin and Its Anti-obesity Potency: From Mechanism to Clinical Implications: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5426284/

Stena 9009 Review Summary and Conclusion

If you are looking for a powerful fat burner to use in cutting cycles, Stena 9009 is one of the options available to you. If you have taken the time to read our ingredient evaluations and to "follow the science" by using the links at the bottom of the page, by now, you should understand what makes it so good.

However, this option undoubtedly offers the most benefit to people who spend a lot of time training. Some of the ingredients have been shown to be particularly effective when used alongside exercise.

If bodybuilding is your game, Stena 9009 is an excellent option for use during your cutting cycles.

But let's not forget, Stena 9009 is not just any old fat burner. Above all else, it's designed to be a safe alternative to Stenabolic. Again, if you have already put in some time reading our ingredient evaluations and following the science, you should be able to appreciate its value in this area as well.

Stena 9009 is an excellent SARM alternative. We thoroughly endorse its fat-burning capabilities. Crazy Bulk goes one better, by guaranteeing them so there is no good reason why you shouldn't give it a try.