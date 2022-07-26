Stop the Guessing Game: How to Take an At-Home Allergy Test

Dealing with allergies has become a significant part of life for many Americans. With the archaic Prausnitz–Kustner testing or PK testing being almost completely obsolete because the main method of that testing involves some mixing of the blood between two people; new methods for testing allergens had to be found.

Skin prick test - just a simple prick underneath the skin membrane that would insert small amount of allergen for testing, intradermic test - injecting allergens directly into the skin, skin scrape test - deeper than the skin prick test as a small area of the skin is removed then the allergen is placed over the skin and the skin patch test - allergens are taped to the skin for two days; all are more modern and safer methods for allergen testing that the PK test.

Unfortunately, despite having these options available for decades, most people were reluctant to take the trip to the hospital, clinic or even a personal doctor to go and get an allergy test done. It was just in 2013, that the Food and Drug Administration cleared the first at home allergy test.

Different Types of At Home Allergy Tests

MyAllergyTest was created by ImmuneTech and allows people to test themselves against 10 key allergens, ranging from food and environmental to inhalants and animals. All a person needs to do is get a little blood, generally from a finger prick, then mail the blood sample to ImmuneTech lab - through the postage-paid and pre-addressed envelope provided. Within just days of receiving the sample, the lab tests the blood sample, and the results are available online within a few days. The ImmuneTech lab also creates a personalized allergy management plan to help with long-term prevention and treatment. Since then there have been dozens of companies who have taken up the responsibility to be the final word in allergy detection. Each has their different ways of getting to the right results. For example, some companies differ on which immunoglobulins they test for. The immunoglobulin E (IgE) test measures the level of IgE, a type of antibody. A person's blood usually has small amounts of IgE antibodies. When there are higher amounts, that can be a signal that that particular body overreacts to allergens, which can lead to an allergic reaction. At home allergy testing companies can also differ on which allergens are included. As every at home test will list which types of allergens it is testing for, it would make sense for a person to look especially carefully at the list of allergens included on each company's test. And finally at home allergy testing companies differ on how the results are delivered. The type of at home allergy test report and the level of detail provided can vary depending on the brand and model of test chosen by person.

There is also the use of Kinesiology testing kits to test for allergies or, to be more accurate, allergic reactions. Kinesiology is a form of therapy that uses muscle monitoring to look at what may be causing imbalances in the body and attempts to relieve these imbalances. As the brain adapts to the changes in the muscle systems, the muscles send signals to alert the brain that the changes have taken place. Muscle monitoring may indicate a wide variety of possible causes of imbalances, which may or may not include allergic reactions, in a person’s body. Kinesiology at home allergy tests works along that premise. Kinesiology muscle testing screening procedures indicate food hypersensitivity (allergy) reactions. A person is tested for muscle weakening reactions to provocative oral testing of food reactions. Some Kinesiology tests expose a person to the suspected food by having them hold it or by bringing it close to the body. They then measure muscle strength by applying pressure to an extended arm. Other Kinesiology test kits do not contain food but homeopathic remedies made with traces of allergens, perfect for testing. The homeopathic remedies come in pill form and not liquid to prevent either it being spilled in transit or evaporation while being stored. These homeopathic pills in the test vials, normally glass vials as plastic can be unreliable for testing purposes, come in the lowest available potency to produce the most exact results when muscle testing by reflecting the strongest muscle response.

Skin patch tests have been beneficial to the skincare industry. As ever so often, new products need to be vetted before becoming a part of a person's daily or semi-daily routine. People need to be wary of lotions, moisturizers, hair dyes, oils, serums, creams, shampoos and conditioners, facial products, toners, and eye cream. Allergic reactions happen commonly with products having synthetic dyes and fragrances, parabens, preservatives, sulfates and high concentrations of acids as a significant part of their makeup. Anybody could get their hands on a skin patch test so accessibility is normally not a problem. Because of this, the process has to be very simple. A person should take a small amount of the product they were testing. Using a sterile cotton swab, a person should apply it on the inner area of their upper arm. If any allergic reaction occurs, it will not be very noticeable here. In addition, this part of the body is a sensitive area, so it is a good place to perform a skin patch test. After applying some product to the skin, the tester should cover it with a bandage. Other body parts could be tested as well. The inner side of the wrist, the inner thigh, back of the earlobe, or side of the neck are also great places to try the skin patch test. The patch test should be left on the skin for 24 hours at a minimum. People testing should make sure the patch does not get wet. So they should avoid activities like swimming, exercising and scorching environments. After 24 hours, if there is no reaction, the product could be safely used. A reaction will appear if the person has any allergies to any of the ingredients of the products tested. Allergic responses may include but are not limited to itching, redness, swelling, a burning sensation, rash or stinging sensation. Typically, the reaction will occur within 24 hours of application, some persons may wait for 48 hours to see if there is any prolonged reaction from the allergen on the skin.

There has been at-home hair allergy testing being conducted to attempt to diagnose allergies by assessing nutritional deficiencies. Certain patterns of electromagnetic resonance from a hair sample are used to see if someone has food or environmental allergies.The process is quite similar to blood testing as a person is provided with a kit to help with the removal of a hair follicle then placed in a postage-paid and pre-addressed envelope to be sent to a laboratory for bioresonance testing. Some in the scientific community that question the validity of such tests to diagnose if there is an allergy present or not. However, the public is free to choose this less invasive option instead of drawing and transporting their blood to laboratories for testing.

What is important to remember that the technology behind at-home allergy tests are ever progressing, so what is currently standard fare might become old-fashioned and outdated. At-home allergy tests are not the only part of the process of diagnosing an allergy. So despite the results of the at-home allergy test, more thorough evaluation would be typically needed in the presence of and following the direction of a licensed professional.