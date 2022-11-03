Superdrol Results, Cycle, Dosage, Methyldrostanolone Steroid Bodybuilding Guide

Looking to get the most out of your Superdrol cycle? Check out this comprehensive guide on how to use methyldrostanolone for bodybuilding. We'll cover everything from dosage and results, to side effects and safety precautions. So whether you're a beginner or an experienced steroid user, you'll find all the information you need right here!

Superdrol Summary

Superdrol is not legal to purchase or use. It can cause some side effects. The original Superdrol is over 60 years - bodybuilding muscle growth and cutting supplements have evolved and moved on.

There are, however, legal Superdrol alternatives. Bodybuilding and performance enhancing supplements evolve over time.

Bodybuilding supplement specialist Crazy Bulk introduced hybrid or "legal steroids" to the market several years ago. Legal steroids can give similar muscle growth and fat loss benefits to steroids but have 2 big advantages - they are legal to buy and they do not cause side effects!

D-Bal is an evolutionary steroid made naturally rather than synthetically. It is the closest supplement to Superdrol that you can buy legally that will give you the same results without side effects.

D-Bal Benefits

FAST MUSCLE GAINS

INCREASING STRENGTH

REDUCING MUSCLE SORENESS

CUTTING BODY FAT

BOOST FREE TESTOSTERONE

It is possible to stack D-Bal with other muscle growth supplements to achieve bigger gains quickly.

The bulking stack consists of 1 x D-Bal (Dianabol), 1 x Testo-Max (Sustanon), 1 x DecaDuro (Decadurabolin), 1 x Trenorol (Trenbolone), 1 x FREE Bulking Guide

Superdrol Quick Facts

Formula: C21H34O2

Molar mass: 318.492 g/mol

ChemSpider ID: 207079

Metabolism: Liver

Bioavailability: ~50%

Elimination half-life: 8–12 hours

Excretion: Urine

What is Superdrol?

Superdrol, also known as methasterone or methyldrostanolone, is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid (AAS). It is derived from dihydrotestosterone (DHT), and was first launched in the early 1960s by the pharmaceutical company Syntex; the same pharmaceutical company that is responsible for Anadrol 50 and Masteron.

Superdrol is considered to be a " designer steroid" because it was created for the sole purpose of becoming an AAS (Androgenic-anabolic steroids).

Unlike other anabolic steroids, Superdrol does not aromatize, which means that it cannot be converted into estrogen. This makes it much more popular among bodybuilders and athletes who are looking to bulk up without having to worry about developing gynecomastia (enlargement of breast tissue in males).

Although Superdrol is not FDA-approved for any medical conditions, it is commonly used as a " kick-starter" drug during bulking cycles. It is also sometimes used during cutting cycles to help preserve lean muscle mass.

Superdrol Results - Benefits of Using

The downside of using Superdrol is it causes side effects and it's illegal to buy. There are, of course, positives and benefits....

Increases Muscle Gains on Bulking Cycles

Superdrol is a powerful anabolic steroid that can help to increase muscle mass and strength levels quickly.

Many users report significant gains in just a few weeks of use. Superdrol works by increasing the body's level of testosterone, which leads to increased muscle growth.

The steroid also helps to increase protein synthesis, which further enhances muscle growth. For these reasons, Superdrol is often used by bodybuilders and athletes who are looking to bulk up quickly.

Increases Fat Loss on Cutting Cycles

Methasterone is not only used to muscle growth but to also preserve lean muscle mass on cutting cycles.

The AAS can accelerate muscle growth while shedding and stripping fat from the muscle very quickly. This cutting and toning process is further enhanced by combining several other steroids into a cutting stack.

Increase Strength

Another reason why athletes and bodybuilders choose to take Superdrol is the increased strength it can produce.

Some users have reported their results in strength increase has risen by 25% after a Methasterone cycle.

Increase Libido

This AAS can also increase sexual function. It can enhance masculine characteristics. It can also suppress natural testosterone function if the dose is too high.

Superdrol Cycle

Dianabol (dbol) and methasterone are both considered to be a kick starter for beginning a cycle.

They are both ideal for bulking cycles (although methasterone / Superdrol is not widely used as much nowadays largely due to the introduction of the new wave of legal steroids.

It must be stressed that using Superdrol for more than a couple of weeks is not recommended.

The recommended dose for beginning users is 10-20 mg per day, with experienced users potentially going up to 30-40 mg per day. However, it is important to note that even these higher doses come with a significant risk of side effects. Therefore, Superdrol should only be used for short cycles of a couple weeks at most in order to minimize the risk of serious side effects.

Superdrol Dosage - How to Take

Superdrol is an incredibly potent compound. The majority of men who use methasterone or methyldrostanolone don’t need any more than 10-20 mg per day.

Even this smaller dose could cause side effects that we’ve mentioned below. Superdrol is best used as part of a stack in even smaller doses. Using it in a stack would still give the benefits that Superdrol provides without posing so much a risk of side effects. It’s not uncommon for athletes to use just 5 mg of Superdrol per day when stacked with other compounds. When used at this dose, many users report few, if any, side effects.

Similar Steroids to Superdrol

There are a number of similar steroids to Superdrol that are available legally, such as testosterone, Dianabol, and Anadrol. These steroids are all taken orally and can increase muscle mass and strength.

There is also a lot in common with Primobolan (Primo steroid) in so much it is not widely used nowadays.

Can you Stack Superdrol With Other Steroids

Superdrol is a powerful anabolic steroid that can help to promote significant gains in mass and strength. When used alone, Superdrol can be an extremely effective bulking agent.

Many bodybuilders and athletes choose to stack Superdrol with other steroids in order to maximize its potential to pack on muscle mass.

Common steroids that are often stacked with Superdrol include testosterone, Dianabol, Nandrolone, and Trenbolone.

This combination can provide dramatic muscle building results, but it is important to remember that it can also increase the risk of side effects. Therefore, it is essential to consult with a medical professional before using any type of steroid.

Superdrol Side Effects

Superdrol is more potent than other steroids and can thus cause more side effects. These side effects can include acne, hair loss, liver damage, and increased aggression.

Methyldrostanolone can also cause masculinization effects in women, such as deepening of the voice and increased hair growth. In men, Superdrol can cause shrinkage of the testicles and decreased sperm production.

Here are some of the side effects that could arise by over use or improper use of Methyldrostanolone

Gynecomastia (sometimes called man boobs, moobs or chest fat)

Water retention (giving a less defines appearance to muscles)

Acne (on face, neck and back)

Fatigue (tiredness and insomnia)

Shin splints (painful legs)

Loss of libido (Natural testosterone production can be reduced)

Roid Gut (bloated stomach and abdomen)

Decreased appetite (calorie deficit)

Superdrol and Testosterone Levels

Superdrol use also suppresses the body's natural production of testosterone. This can lead to testicular shrinkage, low sperm count, and erectile dysfunction. In extreme cases, long-term use of Superdrol can cause sterility. For these reasons, it is important to be aware of the potential risks before using.

Latest Research and Clinical Study on Methasterone and Methyldrostanolone

Polymorphism and β-cyclodextrin complexation of methyldrostanolone - published Feb 2022

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2022/ra/d2ra01396g

Superdrol For Sale - Can You Buy Legally?

The legal stance on Superdrol is that it is an anabolic steroid that should not be used as a bodybuilding supplement.

The purchase and use of Superdrol or Methasterone is not legal or recommended. If you choose to purchase and use these products, do so at your own risk and be sure to follow all applicable laws.

Superdrol is a synthetic anabolic steroid that has been illegal in the United States since 2012. The drug is a derivative of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), and it was originally developed as a treatment for anemia. Methyldrostanolone is also linked to a number of serious side effects, including liver damage and cardiovascular problems. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) classified Superdrol as a Schedule III controlled substance in 2012.

Where to Buy Superdrol Legally

Recommended Superdrol Alternative

Superdrol Results, Cycle and Dosage Conclusion

The oral anabolic steroid Superdrol (methasterone or methyldrostanolone) can produce big muscle gains there is no doubt about that - but at what cost.

Like most original anabolic steroids, Superdol is showing its age - it was created more that 60 years ago.

The bodybuilding supplement industry has moved on. It is now possible to buy muscle growth supplements that are natural as opposed to synthetic that produce big muscle gains and impressive gains with risking your health and they are legal!

Crazy Bulk has a range of naturally formulated legal steroids. The closest supplement to Superdrol is D-Bal - highly recommended by industry experts and users alike.