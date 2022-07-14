SuperGreen Tonik Review: Real Reviews, Customer Comments and Testimonials

If you want to increase your vitality and operate at peak physical and mental fitness, greens powders are one of the supplement options you could choose.

Green powders are becoming increasingly popular. There are a large number of supergreen powders available and SuperGreen Tonik is often considered to be the best when compared to other green powders.

In this SuperGreen Tonik review, we are going to take an in-depth look at this green powder drink, weigh up all pros and cons, and see if it's really as good as so many people say it is. We will evaluate the ingredients, the cost of using the product, and the things customers are saying about SuperGreen Tonik.

Armed with the information we provide, you should find it easier to decide if SuperGreen Tonik is the best greens powder for your needs.

What is SuperGreen Tonik?

As we already pointed out, SuperGreen Tonik is a greens powder. You mix it with water or add it to smoothies and take it once each day.

As with less potent options, the powder consists of various botanical compounds taken from vegetables, grasses, and other nutrient-rich natural ingredients. The green powder formula also has several respected medicinal herbs.

Working together, the ingredients in SuperGreen Tonik provide extra vigor, boost immune function, and support a healthier mind and body.

A highly nutritious drink, SuperGreen Tonik helps you to load up your body with all vitamins and minerals it needs to operate a peak physical function.

It could be argued that a good multi-vitamin and mineral supplement will do the same thing. However, most of the vitamins and minerals in pills come from chemical sources. For instance, pills that deliver a daily shot of zinc often provide it as zinc picolinate or citrate. [1]

The body absorbs these zinc + acid combinations well but they are not being presented to the body in a natural form. The same can be said for other nutrients, such as Vitamin D which is often extracted from sheep wool. Needless to say this form (Vitamin D3) is not vegan or vegetarian friendly. [2]

Like most good greens powders, SuperGreen Tonik is free from animal extracts and 100% vegan friendly.

The plant extracts in SuperGreen Tonik also deliver a potent charge of antioxidants. That's one of the reasons this greens drink is so good for boosting immune function.

So, although popping a pill may be quicker and cheaper, it's not nearly so beneficial. There is a reason why health experts say everyone should consume at least five portions of fruit and vegetables per day.

Why SuperGreen Tonik?

SuperGreen Tonik is the creation of a man named Adam Wright. Like a surprisingly large number of people, his quality of life was severely impaired due to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

A former triathlete, Adam hated being held back in this way so he began looking into ways he could use nutrition to control his fatigue and help him to think more clearly.

Unfortunately, none of the products available at the time were capable of providing Adam with the level of nutritional support he required. Not one to give up, he decided to formulate his own. SuperGreen Tonik is the result.

By the time he released the product, Adam had been using it as a daily tonic for several years and knew it was capable of doing the things he needed it to do.

Adam's creation works so well it has won the support of several notable sports people including the former Australian Open girls' tennis doubles champion Ksenia Lykina.

How SuperGreen Tonik Compares with Other Greens Powders

A lot of greens powders don't taste good. Many options have a reputation for tasting like grass clippings. You don't need to worry about this with SuperGreen Tonik. It has a refreshing minty flavor.

SuperGreen Tonik is also formulated to be as good for the mind as it is for the body. Thanks to the addition of a few carefully selected herbs, this super greens powder's ability to clear brain fog and reduce stress allows it to rival some of the best nootropic products.

The SuperGreen Tonik formulation is also more nutrient focused than many competing products. A lot of the alternatives offer a combination of greens and live probiotic bacteria. Many people do not want this. Others may find this type of combination unsuitable. Especially those who have impaired immune systems.

That's not to say SuperGreen Tonik does not support improvements in gut health. Many of the ingredients it provides are sources of prebiotic fiber. This type of fiber feeds the probiotic bacteria that are already present in the gut, helping them to flourish and multiply. [3]

One of the best things about SuperGreen Tonik is the money-back guarantee. It lasts for a full year. Most of the alternatives don't have any guarantee at all. Even the few that do, don't have a refund option that lasts nearly so long.

SuperGreen Tonik Benefits

Aids restful sleep

Fights anxiety and stress

Boosts energy and immunity

Lowers cholesterol and improves cardiovascular health

Improves mental productivity and performance

Reduces cravings and supports metabolism

Helps you to maintain a healthy weight

How SuperGreen Tonik Works

Like alternative greens powders, SuperGreen Tonik provides a blast of essential nutrients to nourish the body and support good health. However, that's only part of the story. The formulation also places extra focus on improving immune function and mental wellbeing.

All the benefits the super greens powder provides come courtesy of 17 plant-based ingredients. These are housed in three proprietary blends:

Greens Blend Nootropic Blend Immune Blend

As you may be aware, proprietary blends are usually a bad thing. Most manufacturers group their ingredients into them to provide an excuse not to reveal the inclusion rates.

With SuperGreen Tonik, that's not the case. The manufacturer provides a complete ingredient disclosure. The blends are only being used to signal the areas the ingredients offer the most potential. They provide extra clarity.

For instance, the ingredients in the Organic Greens Blend offer the highest nutritional value. The ones in the nootropic blend offer greater improvements in cognitive health and function, while the ingredients in the immune blend are mainly present due to their ability to boost immune function and make the body less susceptible to disease.

The Greens Blend

The Greens Blend is home to six nourishing ingredients that aid health and vitality. Four of them are plants. The other two are nutrient-rich algae.

It's probably helpful if we point out that all the ingredients in The Greens Blend are organic. This is an important point because organic farmers do not use chemical-based insecticides or fertilizers that may contaminate the plants.

Foods that are grown organically are also generally more nutritious than ones that are not.

The Nootropic Blend

The SuperGreen Tonik Nootropic Blend consists of five herbal ingredients and one amino acid. All six ingredients have proven nootropic capabilities that can help you to enjoy a happier state of mind, better memory, greater productivity, and other desirable benefits.

We will take a look at each ingredient's value a little later on in our SuperGreen Tonik review.

The Immune Blend

The SuperGreen Tonik Immune Blend does exactly what its name suggests ‒ it provides ingredients that help you to attain healthier immune function.

Some of the ingredients deliver additional improvements in health by purging toxins from the liver and/or providing natural antibiotics and antiviral compounds.

Green Powders Advice

As is the case with all the best natural ingredients, each SuperGreen Tonik inclusion has value in more than one area. There are no one-trick ponies.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a good example. It's included here as a nootropic. That's not surprising. Ashwagandha is a perfect fit for any nootropic blend. It's one of the best adaptogen herbs for reducing anxiety and stress. It boosts brain function in other ways too. One of the things it does is support good memory.

Research shows a dose of 250 mg per day not only lowered the stress levels of the study participants, it also delivered improvements in sleep quality. [4]

SuperGreen Tonik provides 500 mg of Ashwagandha per day, that's enough to support very credible improvements in mental wellbeing.

However, Ashwagandha also lowers cholesterol. That makes it a very heart-friendly herb. Ashwagandha is also good for enhancing athletic performance. It's a key ingredient in many sports supplements for that reason.

Other supplements use Ashwagandha to boost testosterone and/or enhance sexual function. It's also proven to improve sperm concentration and motility. [5]

Ashwagandha appears to be good for regulating blood sugar levels too. That gives it the potential to support weight management by preventing cravings for sugar and carbs.

Ashwagandha does a lot more besides. It's incredibly versatile so, although SuperGreen Tonik is using it primarily as a nootropic, the benefits it provides run across the board.

This is just one example. All the other SuperGreen Tonic ingredients offer a similarly diverse range of benefits.

Nutritional Value of the Formula

Each 1-scoop serving of SuperGreen Tonik provides:

Protein - 3 g

Carbohydrate - 6 g

Dietary fiber - 2 g

Calcium - 146 mg

Potassium - 137 mg

Sodium - 60 mg

Zinc - 15 mg

Iron - 10.9 mg

Manganese - 2 mg

Copper - 2 mg

Selenium - 50 mcg

Vitamin A - 125 mcg

Vitamin C - 100 mg

Vitamin E - 9.78 mg

Vitamin D - 20 mcg

Vitamin K - 50 mcg

Thiamin (Vitamin B1) - 2 mg

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) - 2 mg

Niacin (Vitamin B3) - 20 mg

Vitamin B6 - 2mg

Vitamin B12 - 10 mcg

Biotin (Vitamin B8) - 300 mcg

Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) - 10 mg

Minerals

ACE Vitamins

Fat-Soluble Vitamins

B Vitamins

Each drink provides a diverse range of vitamins and minerals that is comparable to the nutritional punch delivered by a multivitamin and mineral product. When you take SuperGreen Tonik every day, there should be no need to worry about vitamin or mineral deficiencies.

How to Use SuperGreen Tonik

You only need to take SuperGreen Tonik once per day. Although there are no hard and fast rules about the dose timing, it's generally best to take it in the morning. Doing so will help you get your day off to a good start and avoid midday energy slumps.

There is nothing to prevent you from drinking SuperGreen Tonik later in the day or before going to bed. However, one of the things the greens drink does is boost productivity. This ability offers greater value at the start of the day.

Nevertheless, some SuperGreen Tonik users take greens supplements before their evening training sessions. If you do regular evening cardio work or resistance training sessions, there are good arguments for using green powder drinks in this way. It's certainly a healthier option than relying on caffeine-rich pre-workout supplements or energy drinks.

Ingredient Profile

Each 12 g scoop of SuperGreen Tonik provides 17 ingredients via three proprietary blends.

Greens Blend (100% Organic - Green Powders)

Spirulina Powder - 2000 mg

Collards Leaf Powder - 2000 mg

Chlorella Cracked Cell Wall Powder - 1000 mg

Barley Grass Powder - 1000 mg

Spinach Leaf Powder - 1000 mg

Horseradish Leaf Powder - 500 mg

Ashwagandha Root Extract - 500 mg

L-Theanine - 250 mg

Ginkgo Leaf Powder - 240 mg

Rhodiola Root Powder - 150 mg

Rhodiola Root Extract - 150 mg

Bacopa Herb Extract - 150 mg

Dandelion Leaf Extract - 500 mg

Garlic Bulb Extract - 250 mg

Olive Leaf Extract - 250 mg

Black Pepper Extract - 24 mg

Nootropic Blend

Immune Blend

SuperGreen Tonik Formula Evaluation

This is the point of the review where we take a peek at the actual green powders and discover the things some of the SuperGreen Tonik ingredients can do.

Greens Blend

The Greens Blend isn't only responsible for housing all the most nutritious ingredients, it also gives the powder its color. SuperGreen Tonik is a 100% natural product that does not contain any artificial colors or dyes.

When you incorporate SuperGreen Tonik into a healthy lifestyle that includes a sensible diet, the extra nutrition it provides will help you to avoid vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

Although it's not primarily intended to function as a weight loss aid or dietary supplement, SuperGreen Tonik can work well alongside any good diet plan. Drinking it every day makes it easier to eat less food without robbing your body of vital nutrients.

B Vitamins and Minerals

As you will see if you scroll back up and examine the nutritional value per serving or green powder, SuperGreen Tonik provides a lot of B Vitamins.

One of the main things B vitamins do is energize your body. They do this by helping you to extract energy from food. They are very good at this. That's why you will find them in all the top brands of energy drinks.

Your body also uses B vitamins for cell construction and in numerous other roles. Some B vitamins, such as Vitamin B6 are more associated with immune function while others, such as Vitamin B7 (biotin), are key elements in beauty products and supplements. [6]

Antioxidants

Fruit, vegetables, grasses, and other plants are loaded with antioxidants that purge free radical toxins from your body and help promote good health. SuperGreen Tonik provides plenty of these to help you maintain optimum physical and mental health.

In addition to helping prevent disease, antioxidants also help fight aging by reducing oxidative stress.

Spirulina & Chorella

We need to give a special mention to organic spirulina powder because it's an especially good inclusion. This blue-green algae is so super-nutritious that NASA astronauts feed on it during their missions.

Spirulina further contributes to good health by reducing inflammation and supporting immune activity. [7]

Chorella is a nutrient-rich algae as well. It's, perhaps, not so highly revered as spirulina but it packs a nutritional punch that's almost as good.

Spinach, Collards, & Barley Grass

These ingredients are extremely nutritious and high in dietary fiber. Both spinach and collards are known as superfoods.

Barley grass offers a good nutritional fix too, along with plenty of prebiotic fiber to nourish the good bacteria in your gut.

Nootropic Blend

Ashwagandha, L-Theanine & Ginkgo Biloba

We shone a light on the abilities of ashwagandha earlier on in this review, so there is no point going over old ground.

L-theanine is an amino acid that's present in green tea. It's good for fighting stress and is famous for delivering an alert state of calm. Research shows it improves executive function and verbal fluency as well. [8]

Ginkgo biloba is a very popular natural nootropic that enhances memory function and increases blood flow through the brain.

Rhodiola Rosea & Bacopa Leaf powder

Although it boasts additional nootropic potency, Bacopa is also known for its memory-boosting capabilities [9]

It may not be acting alone here as a stress reliever, but Rhodiola is certainly strong enough to go it alone. Research shows it can even relieve stress in its chronic form. [10]

Other Rhodiola rosea benefits include better memory and improvements in mental energy.

Immune Blend

Once again, we are looking at some very good ingredients. As well as being some of the best natural immunity boosters, dandelion, garlic, and olive leaf support good health in a variety of other areas. Black pepper extract initially appears to be a mismatch for this blend but it's not. We will get to that shortly.

Dandelion, Garlic, and Olive Leaf

Until fairly recently, the liver was mainly considered a cleaning organ. Research shows it's a key player in immune function too so dandelion, with its ability to enhance liver health, is a very worthy inclusion. [11]

Garlic is one of the most famous immune system boosters from nature. People have been using it in this way for generations. Research shows that garlic's ability to improve immune response is due to a compound called Allium sativium.

This compound also appears to be responsible for garlic's prowess as an anti-inflammatory. [12]

Olive oil has a reputation for being healthy, as does the fruit it's extracted from. Both are associated with longevity and good heart health. Olive leaf extracts are similarly valued and there is evidence they boost immune function too. [13]

Black Pepper Extract

Lots of supplements contain this ingredient, but it's not normally associated with immunity. Supplement manufacturers generally favor it because the piperine alkaloid it provides improves the bioavailability of nutrients and medicinal compounds.

However, black pepper could be seen as being underexploited because research suggests piperine may also boost immunity and offer protection from ulcers. [14]

Other ingredients: stevia leaf extract, garlic bulb extract, black pepper fruit extract.

SuperGreen Tonik Results and Customer Feedback

Customer feedback for Super Green Tonik is exceptionally good. Typical reviews praise it for its flavor and ability to boost energy and clear the mind.

In addition to helping people to feel more healthy and energetic, it also appears to help many people to sleep better.

A few typical customer reviews read:

"Best Supergreens product I've ever tried. It tastes good and makes me feel good too. It's really great for building up immune function. Even when all my work colleagues have come down with the flu, I've managed to remain 100% snuffle free." BG, Denver

"I've noticed a huge improvement in my energy levels since starting with this supergreen tonic. I take it every morning and, even by mid-afternoon, I'm still going full steam ahead. It was a very different story a year ago (before SGT), I was worn out by lunchtime and used to struggle to get through the rest of the day." Ivy K, Washington

"No more brain fog. I'm thinking more clearly now and no longer keep forgetting things like I used to do. I've got a lot more energy too and sleep much better at night." GG, Ontario

Known Side Effects

Side effects are unlikely. SuperGreen Tonik is one of the healthiest supplement options available. It's mainly plants and algae. You can't go wrong with plants and algae.

However, the powder is processed in a facility that may also process tree nuts. That's going to make SuperGreen Tonik unsuitable if you have a tree nut allergy.

Very sensibly, the manufacturer suggests women who are pregnant or nursing avoid using SuperGreen Tonik without discussing their intention with a doctor first.

It's highly unlikely that any doctor would advise against using this or any other non-probiotic greens powder, but it never hurts to check.

SuperGreen Tonik Purchasing Options and Considerations

You can only buy SuperGreen Tonik via the manufacturer's website. Although that means there is no point in trying to shop around in the hopes of finding a better deal, when you buy direct from the manufacturer, you can always be certain the product you get is the real deal.

Price shouldn't be an issue anyway. SuperGreen Tonik is not overly expensive. It only costs $87 per tub. That's a 30-day treatment. Do the math and you will see that only works out at only $2.87 per day. You'd pay more than that for a health smoothie but the overall nutritional benefits would not be nearly so good.

In common with all the top health and wellness supplements, placing larger orders will deliver you extra value for money.

The most popular option is to order three bottles. Doing so secures you free US shipping along with a $34 saving. Sorry folks, we have to say it, that's a "healthy" discount.

When you order a six-month supply of SuperGreen Tonik, the savings are still and there is a lot to be said for going this route.

If you were to use SuperGreen Tonik every day and replenish your supply by ordering a fresh bottle or green powder every month, it would cost you $522 every six months. Ordering six bottles at once brings it down to only $377.

However, regardless of how many bottles of SuperGreen Tonik you order, you still have the protection of that incredible 365-day money-back guarantee.

Green Powders Research Sources

SuperGreen Tonik Review Conclusion

SuperGreen Tonik is an outstanding product that tastes better than most other greens powders and has a reputation for providing superior results.

The fact that so many customers are reporting such good experiences with this super greens powder drink does not surprise us. It contains some very good ingredients and there has been no scrimping with the doses.

Admittedly, some alternative options have more ingredients in them but, although they may look good on the label, all those extra additions come at a price. Their presence makes it necessary to provide many or all of the inclusions in overly low amounts. That's one of the things that hold them back and prevent them from being as good as SuperGreen Tonik.