Syncing Your Data Warehouse to Operational Tools: Everything You Need to Know

Communication is at the heart of everything we do, from personal and professional relationships to business transactions and essentially everything in between. Without communication, so many things that we enjoy and use in our day-to-day lives simply wouldn’t exist. This is true from technology to medicine and most certainly in storytelling, art, and entertainment. Communication is integral even in the world of technology and information. Technology that is ever-evolving and continually innovating is getting smarter and wiser year after year. However, codes and programs are the underlying basis of communication within these systems. Communication plays a crucial role when it comes to sharing consumer data across an organization's technological architecture.
One of the main challenges that persist across the marketplace today is finding solutions that address the sharing and access of data across organizations. It’s been a challenge plaguing organizational leaders and decision-makers for decades. However, many recent innovations have been geared at posing solutions to these issues.
Creating Accessible Data
Data activation is a critical strategy in creating accessible data. Rather than relying on traditional data analysis that is both time-consuming and retrospective, data activation is designed to bring relevant data to the internal employees who can best use that information. For instance, a problem within organizations continually arises because centralized data in a warehouse is relatively accessible. The caveat being you need to know how to write in SQL. This creates an initial barrier of entry that is non-conducive to utilizing this data, where it has the most significant impact.
For instance, a salesperson who lacks SQL training may have better use for the data analytics surrounding purchase trends and purchase cycles than a data analyst. However, because this information is locked under the key of SQL, the salesperson instead has to rely on last month’s report in their dashboard and their ‘gut feeling.’ Therefore, opening up the accessibility and granting instant access to pertinent data becomes a huge advantage to the non-technical employee. In turn, this also creates value throughout the company as individual employees can perform at higher levels, with higher rates of productivity and a more efficient workflow.
It’s also important to note that data activation and operational analytics are not the end. Instead, they offer much more insight when combined and utilized in concert with traditional data analysis. This gives employees the high-level overview on KPIs necessary for tracking and performance history while also providing them agility in their day-to-day workflow and empowering them to create actions and make decisions based on data.
Bringing Data Back From The Warehouse
To successfully retrieve and share the pertinent data across an organization’s suite of operational tools, like syncing your data from BigQuery to Hubspot for marketing and social media purposes, an organization needs to utilize the proper software. The root of these programs is reverse ETL, a method of copying data from a centralized warehouse across an organization's operational and SaaS tools. This is extremely helpful in opening up data accessibility and syncing data across an organization’s entire technological architecture.
An organization sets itself up to implement more advanced data analytics and data utilization strategies such as data activation and operational analytics.
Utilizing Data Activation and Operational Analytics
Data activation is an umbrella term for how organizations can create actionable workflows through real-time data analysis. Operational analytics is the process of using this real-time data to make decisions and execute actions. As such, data activation and operational analytics work hand-in-hand to create efficient workflows throughout an organization while empowering employees to use complex data in everyday decision-making.
Real-Time Data That Drives Decision Making
It all comes down to real-time data that drives decision-making. This is somewhat of a ‘holy grail’ for those in the marketing and business worlds. However, with operational analytics and data activation strategies, brands are closer than ever to reach this goal which was once considered a pipe dream.
In truth, data activation and operational analytics are powerful and pertinent data in the hands of employees who know how to use it best without requiring them to jump through hoops and learn an entirely new technological skill.
Wrapping Up
While technology will continue to evolve at a growing rate and we’ll see further and further technological integration into our everyday lives throughout all aspects of society, it serves to keep in mind how much of this technology is genuinely rooted and revolves around communication, between people, between systems, between brands. Even data analytics comes down to how and why we communicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.