Teen Counseling Online Therapy Review

Online therapy has become one of the most popular ways to get help for a variety of mental wellness issues. While there are several platforms available,Teen Counseling is set up expressly for teens and parents in mind and has been helping families since 2015.

Teen Counseling can help parents and teens experiencing anxiety, stress, self-esteem issues, depression, bullying, anger, eating disorders, or any other mental challenges, all from the convenience of a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

It connects a qualified and accredited therapist with parents and teens with complete confidentiality to help your entire family better understand each other, work through your issues healthily and safely, and help teens thrive! In this article, we are going to learn everything you need to know about Teen Counseling with a complete and unbiased review so you can decide if it is the right option for you and your family.

Is Teen Counseling for you?

Before you decide if signing up for Teen Counseling is right for you, there is quite a bit of information you need to know.

First of all, let’s discuss precisely what Teen Counseling is! As an online platform for mental wellness and therapy, Teen Counseling is specifically modeled and available to teens ages 13-19.

Whether you are a parent looking for help for your teenager, or a teenager who wants to speak to a professional about your mental health needs, Teen Counseling could be right for you.

They have over 13,000 licensed and accredited therapists that specialize in teen and family therapy. These therapists offer the professionalism and quality you would expect from an in-office therapist, but with the ability to communicate when and how you want.

You can use Teen Counseling on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, as the sessions are all online. Your chosen program can offer video sessions, over-the-phone collaborations, or even assistance and communication via text messaging.

The therapists will have separate sessions with both parents and teens. Although they are completely confidential unless there is an immediate risk, they can use their understanding of what both parties within the family are experiencing to help everyone better, specifically the teen in need.

Whether you have been in therapy for years or have never spoken to a professional, Teen Counseling is a great way to keep your family happy and healthy, and it is extremely easy to use.

All you need to do is sign up, and based on your questionnaire answers, the program will then assign you a therapist that will fit your needs. Luckily, the sign-up is fairly simple and will take less than five minutes to complete the questionnaire. All the questions are answered with multiple choice, and by the end, Teen Counseling should have a better understanding of what you are looking for in a therapist.

Once you have completed the signup, you will be asked to put in your credit card information to pay for the first month upfront. Unfortunately, there is no "free trial" time, and Teen Counseling does not give refunds after the first payment. The membership is less than $100 a week and can be canceled at any time after the first month.

Now that you understand what Teen Counseling has to offer, if you think it may be the right choice for you, keep reading! We are going to discuss the many advantages and the few downsides to using Teen Counseling.

What We Like About Teen Counseling

Realistically, there are many reasons why we likeTeen Counseling, but here are the site’s best features.

It’s easy to use! You don’t have to be a tech genius to use Teen Counseling, you just have to be able to use your laptop or smartphone to make calls and send messages! This option is extremely popular these days as more people opt for online therapy instead of in-person sessions.

Teens specifically benefit from this program as they usually already have their phones in hand, and it can take the pressure off a formal in-office setting.

If you have a teen who you think could benefit from counseling, it can be challenging to convince them to go sit in a stuffy office with a stranger. With Teen Counseling, they can first meet the therapist through text messages and phone calls where they do not have to show their face, and it can make them much more comfortable talking about their problems and concerns.

Another great feature of Teen Counseling is that they especially work with parents and teens separately so that each part of the family can be comfortable being honest with what is really going on in their lives. The therapists can then use this information to help each party understand each other better, all while keeping their separate sessions completely confidential.

Teen Counseling is a well-respected company, and they truly pride themselves on the fact that each and every one of their 13,000 available therapists are licensed, trained, experienced, and accredited psychologists.

They are licensed marriage and family therapists licensed clinical social workers or licensed professional therapists. Each of them has a Master's Degree or a Doctoral Degree in their field and has over three years or 1,000 hours of experience.

One of the other great things about Teen Counseling is that it is available for any family dynamic. If you are a parent who wants help addressing your teen’s problems, but your teen refuses to speak to a therapist, Teen Counseling can work for you.

If you are a teen who wants to seek help without your parents' interference, that option is available. And, of course, if you want a therapist to talk to and help both the parents and teens in your family, Teen Counseling has an excellent system for that!

While that may seem like plenty of reasons to head over to TeenCounseling. com and sign up right now, you should understand the few disadvantages before making your decision.

What We Don’t Like About Teen Counseling

With any product or platform, there are always a few kinks or problems that users experience. So, of course, there are a few negative aspects to Teen Counseling that may or may not make you feel as though this is not the right platform for you and your family.

Financially, therapy can be quite expensive. Although the online platform is typically less expensive than face-to-face sessions, one of the important factors to understand is that Teen Counseling does not accept private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, or any other financial assistance. Depending on your budget, this could mean that Teen Counseling is not the right fit for you.

While Teen Counseling does its best to assign you a therapist that best serves your family, another frustrating aspect is that you do not have the option to choose your own therapist. If you do not like the one assigned to you for any reason, they will allow you to change to a different professional, but you won’t be able to make the selection yourself.

Another aspect to consider is that Teen Counseling does not offer medication management. If the teen looking for counseling is on medication for their mental health, or if they may need a prescription, they will also need to see a doctor in person to get medication and keep it on track.

While, in general, most users report that they thoroughly enjoyed their experience with Teen Counseling, one negative feature is that the packages are not very well outlined. You cannot see the varying price packages offered before signing up, and some do not have nearly enough face-to-face time with the assigned therapist.

Another common issue users have experienced with Teen Counseling is that it can take longer than expected to solidify an appointment and contact the assigned therapists. Often their schedules don’t fit with yours, they can take several days to respond to messages, and overall, they may not be about to offer enough attention to your teen in need.

If you’re still not sure whether or not Teen Counseling is right for you, don’t worry! We have created a cohesive table with all the pros and cons so you can make an educated and confident decision.

Pros Cons All therapists are licensed and accredited. You cannot choose your therapist. Monthly membership is affordable (compared to in-person therapy sessions.) Insurance is not accepted. Separate sessions and chat rooms for parents and teens allow everyone to speak their mind. No free trial to try the experience before signing up and paying the first monthly bill. Online platform is easy to use. No medication management option. Multiple communication options: video, calls, or text messaging. The packages can be confusing, and you cannot see price points and offerings before signing up. Mostly great reviews from teens and parents. Some users have trouble scheduling appointments.

As with all pros and cons lists, this will hopefully help you make your decision as to whether or not Teen Counseling is the right option for your family. While it may seem like the list is even in numbers, there may be certain factors that either convince you or deter you!

What’s Included?

If you do decide to sign your family up for Teen Counseling, there are several different package options. They vary in price and offerings, but the basic package usually includes

1 live session per week with the teen.

1 live session per week with the parent/parents.

Separate chat rooms for parents and teens open 24/7 for communication with the therapist.

Of course, every family is different, and your needs may require more time with the therapist to truly benefit from this program.

You can upgrade your package and receive more weekly sessions either by phone or on video calls, as well as opt for instant response messaging from your therapist if needed.

While the reviews of Teen Counseling packages are usually glowing, some users have reported that it can be slightly confusing what you will receive with each package before the payment plan begins.

The more affordable package obviously will offer less face-to-face time with your assigned therapist; however, it is almost impossible to find out precisely what you will get before filling out the questionnaire about your family and signing up.

If you have further questions, it is best to reach out directly to Teen Counseling before signing up for a package that is not right for your family.

Reviews

When considering whether any product or platform is right for you, reading and understanding previous clients’ experiences can be beneficial. That being said, it can be challenging as many companies only portray their positive reviews and none of the negative ones.

To better understand how people feel about Teen Counseling, we did extensive research of reviews on the site itself as well as other platforms to get a cohesive answer as to whether or not Teen Counseling did offer what it promised and whether or not the program can truly help your family.

We found out that almost every review on Teen Counseling’s site is positive; however, there are several less-kind reviews on other sites.

The positive reviews essentially all say the same thing, the therapists were excellent and helped the teen in need. What’s interesting is that almost all of the negative reviews did not mention specific therapists but were upset with Teen Counseling and how long it took to get assigned and communicate with a therapist.

While it is impossible to say whether the negative reviewers were simply impatient or looking for something to complain about, the consensus is that the therapists on Teen Counseling are good at their jobs; however, the site has some organizational flaws.

One thing to note is that many reviews mention that if your teen struggles with abandonment issues, this may not be the right platform as sessions are constantly rescheduled, and messages are not always returned promptly.

Once again, it is essential to take reviews with a grain of salt. However, they can tell you what to look for with any purchase.

Features

We have discussed what we like about Teen Counseling, as well as what we don’t like, the many pros and cons, what the site offers, and even what other users have liked and disliked. Still, this section will go through the exact features and specifications of Teen Counseling so you can understand precisely what the site offers.

Online remote therapy through a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

An assigned, licensed therapist that suits parents and teens and their specific needs.

Voice calls, video calls, and text messaging with an accredited and trained therapist.

Special focus on the needs of the teen and their issues, including anxiety, stress, self-esteem issues, depression, bullying, anger, eating disorders, or any other mental challenges.

Separate sessions and chat rooms for parents and teens.

Complete confidentiality unless an immediate risk is detected.

Overall, Teen Counseling has everything you need to help both the teens and parents in your family talk about their problems and concerns to help heal, understand themselves better, and improve their relationships with each other.

When comparing Teen Counseling to other platforms that offer similar services, they certainly rank as one of the best options. Although, as you now know, there are a few concerns to be aware of, every site has some pros and cons, and it is really up to you to decide if the downsides are worth the advantages and if you think this will be the right fit for your family.

The good news is, although you do have to pay for one month to get started, you can cancel your membership after the first month if you decide Teen Counseling was not what you were looking for.

Final Breakdown

As promised, you now know everything there is to know about Teen Counseling!

Hopefully, you understand the various features the site offers, how they can help your family, and the few downsides to Teen Counseling so that you can confidently decide if it is the right choice for you.

Overall, we believe that Teen Counseling is a good option for online therapy for teens and parents, and the pros certainly outweigh the cons.

For these reasons, we are giving Teen Counseling a 9/10. The only reasons why it did not receive a perfect score are the disadvantage of not being able to choose your therapist and the slightly confusing package options.

However, unless you saw any red flags that made you feel as though this is not right for your needs, it may be time to head over to Teen Counseling and sign up!

