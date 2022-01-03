Telehealth Counseling for Anxiety

Telehealth services can provide support to people living with anxiety disorders.
Anxiety is the most common mental illness diagnosed in children and adults. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that hundreds of millions of individuals are affected by this disease. According to WHO, approximately one in every 13 people suffers from an anxiety disorder, further divided into three main categories: panic disorder, social phobia, and specific phobias. Panic disorders affect 6 million adults in the U.S., while many cases of social phobia go undiagnosed or insufficiently treated. Particular phobias also rank high among all diagnosed mental illnesses; according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), 19% of the American adult population suffers from one type of phobia.
Episodes of severe anxiety can exacerbate an individual's socio-occupational and quality of life while also straining the physical and mental healthcare providers that try to provide for this patient population. Telehealth services have been proposed as a solution to address many of the challenges associated with conventional treatment modalities.Telehealth therapy can help with anxiety, and let's learn more about this.
Telepsychology
Telepsychology aims to "provide psychological care through a distance communication technology.” It is a relatively new field in clinical psychology, including a wide range of services, including support for anxiety disorders. Due to its unique features such as accessibility, confidentiality, low cost, and convenience, telemedicine adoption has increased exponentially over recent years. Research has that people affected by anxiety disorders would benefit from increased access to care services. Telehealth has been criticized for its lack of the human touch and the challenge of maintaining patient-provider rapport over digital mediums. Some studies have suggested that patients may be more comfortable interacting with a natural person instead of communicating digitally through text messages or video streams. Despite this, telepsychology remains an effective way to reach out to individuals who are unable to visit a mental healthcare provider in person because they lack transportation options or cannot afford to leave home.
Telepsychology is "a mental health service delivered at a distance using electronic information and telecommunications technologies.” It can serve several purposes, including face-to-face therapeutic sessions via videoconference, telephone appointments, online chat sessions between therapists and patients, and mobile technologies. Skype has also been used to assist in anxiety treatment.
Advantages of Telepsychology
The advantages of using telemedicine to treat mental health problems are numerous. For instance, it increases access to care services for many people while reducing the number of missed appointments. Furthermore, home visits or clinic visits can be scheduled in consultation with a therapist, reducing transportation barriers to treatment. Patients who feel uncomfortable seeking help at local clinics because they are bullied or judged by others for their condition might find comfort in telehealth’s anonymity. A study indicated that many minority groups would benefit from reduced-cost access to behavioral healthcare services through virtual methods. Technology is rapidly advancing and becoming more affordable; there is an opportunity for the widespread growth of telepsychology soon.
Several different strategies can be employed to deliver telepsychological services. One method is the "store and forward" approach, which utilizes standardized questionnaires given by therapists or other practitioners who select specific items based on patients' answers. If responses suggest that further evaluation might be necessary, the therapist may ask the patient for an appointment time for a telephone appointment or video conference.
At this point, it is essential to keep in mind that videoconferencing requires more bandwidth than conducting a phone call, which means that there might sometimes be some delay during sessions. This could pose an obstacle that makes therapy less effective if not appropriately handled by providers; Internet speed tests should always be conducted beforehand to ensure you'll have a decent connection.
Telepsychology is intended to serve as an alternative to mental healthcare, not only for face-to-face sessions but also consultations and appointments with other providers such as psychiatrists or medical doctors. In addition, some programs might include follow-up sessions with patients' primary care physicians, which may further improve their overall quality of life and well-being. Patients usually receive treatment in a small group of six to eight people. This reduces the cost of telehealth services while enabling more interaction between therapists and patients; however, some question whether this model provides enough privacy for anxious individuals who find it difficult to open up.
Telepsychology providers
Telepsychology can be provided by independent practitioners, clinics, government organizations (including the military), and universities. Treatment is web-based and takes place in real-time, so therapists need to be well-prepared and equipped with the necessary technological tools. In addition, because technology is ever-changing, telehealth practitioners must stay up to date on the latest gadgets and methods of delivering services. However, careful resource management can offset training costs; many programs use pre-recorded video for therapy sessions that are later adapted into formats suitable for telepsychology purposes.
Whether or not they also provide face-to-face appointments, most telepsychology programs require patients to pay out of pocket since most health insurance policies do not cover this kind of care. This can be problematic because it excludes people who cannot afford treatment.
There are also concerns about confidentiality standards in states where laws might allow husbands or wives to eavesdrop on their partners. Nevertheless, by 2022 the telepsychology market is projected to reach around 90 billion dollars; this growth will be fueled by increasing demand for mental healthcare services and the wide availability of affordable technology that can accommodate video conferencing.
Telehealth programs may improve access to care while also providing convenience that lets patients see therapists when they are most comfortable. For example, Telepsychology can be highly beneficial for people who struggle with anxiety or lack transportation options, making it difficult to attend appointments; however, there must be some way to ensure confidentiality is upheld so everyone has equal access to treatment, even if they cannot afford it.
