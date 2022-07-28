Tell a Story with Your Choli

Wedding season is underway. As an Indian woman it is important to find the right lehenga choli that is traditional, unique, and captures your personal sense of style. Traditional Indian clothing tells a story. It captures where we came from and the rich history of our culture. Vibrant colors, unique embroidery, and delicate details all play a part in allowing for a full sense of authentic self expression. Whether you are a bride, bridesmaid, or guest this wedding season here are some tips and tricks to find the perfect lehenga choli that shows off your unique sense of style while remaining true to your south asian roots.

Bridal Lehenga Cholis

As Indian bride’s we have the unique opportunity to express our sense of self in vibrant color on our wedding day. Traditional dress tells the story of where we come from and by incorporating unique details it can also express who you are. Before beginning any search for your bridal lehenga choli any bride must first decide on her budget. Finding a stunning lehenga choli, perfect for your big day, only to realize it is out of budget would be heartbreaking. Choose a price window in which you can search for your bridal wear without completely breaking your bank. Once you’ve determined your budget, you can begin looking into designers who fall within your price point.

What season is your wedding? The season will impact the story you tell and which fabric choices you make when choosing your lehenga choli. Choose a rich velvet for a winter ceremony or a light breezy chiffon for summer. The unique details like embroidery and beading will be impacted by the fabric choice.

Remember this is your DAY. You can tell the story of tradition by wearing a classic red and gold lehenga choli. As an Indian bride you are not married to any specific color or style. Be bold in summer with a multicolored lehenga choli. Choose a rich velvet emerald lehenga choli for winter. This is your day to stand out, pick what makes you feel the best and most beautiful version of yourself.

Since every Bridal lehenga choli is going to be completely unique to you it is the perfect opportunity to tell the story of who you are as a bride. Just make sure you have enough time allotted for the designer to complete the one of a kind look for your bridal lehenga choli in time for the big day.

Bridesmaid Lehenga Cholis

As a bridesmaid you don’t always have much of a say in what you wear for the big day. You are there to serve the bride’s story. However, a good friend will always consider your body type and personal sense of style when helping you shop for your bridesmaid lehenga choli. While you may not have a say in which color palette you wear, the beauty of traditional ethnic fashion lies in mixing vibrant colors to create a full and complex picture.

Similar to the bride choosing her ideal lehenga choli, the season will determine which fabrics you choose between. Consider playing with color blocking for your bridesmaids lehenga choli. Color blocking is a fun and fresh way to incorporate a modern twist into a traditional style. If you are a bridesmaid in a spring wedding consider doing a pastel color block of pink and baby blue in a light and soft chiffon. If it’s a fall event try rich jewel tones. Playing with color is the perfect way to tell a story with fashion on the big day.

Remember you can incorporate elements of your bridesmaid attire into your everyday life; perhaps even more than our friends who attend western weddings. Try adding an ethic element to a pair of jeans by pairing them with your unique choli. Throw on a soft chiffon scarf and go for a night on the town. This sexy chic look will allow you to show off your culture in a casual environment.

Wedding Guest Lehenga Cholis

Even as a guest you can have fun with fashion and tell your personal story in a lehenga choli. Choose a simpler style so as not upstage the bride; but, still have fun with color! Choose a simple choli and pair with a lightly embroidered lehenga. This way you allow the bride to stand out while expressing your unique sense of style through color and cut.

For guests who may not want to flaunt it all in a revealing lehenga choli try pairing with an embroidered jacket. Or sub out the choli for a fringe style blouse. This can help conceal the parts of your body you may not feel most confident in. Remember traditional clothing is meant to help you express yourself and where you come from.