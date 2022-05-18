The Beginner’s Guide to Dimension Tables

Meta Description: Dimension tables are data tables that can include attributes, values, and keys that allow you to quickly access, organize, and change your cross-company data.
If you are looking into dimension tables, you are probably searching for a better way to handle your data to grow your business. It can be intimidating trying to figure out things like the difference between fact table vs dimension table. But in reality, it is not all that complex.
Read on for a beginner’s guide to dimension tables.
Dimension Table: The Basics
Dimension tables are crucial elements to the models Snowflake and Star follow. Their names suit their function as they display dimensions, including attributes, values, and keys. While these tables are typically quite small, they could have anywhere between 2 to thousands of rows.
How They are Constructed
Dimension tables are used to categorize a collection of information that resulted from a measurable event. They are constructed of a primary column that uniquely identifies every row of dimensions. The process is foundational to dimensional modeling as we know it.
Uses for These Tables
Dimension tables come with all sorts of different benefits and luxuries. However, there are three main notable ones.
History Storage: Dimension tables are a way to store the history of certain variables or information. This is particularly helpful when keeping relevant customer data.
Simple: Dimension tables are overall simple to understand and easy to maneuver, making them an excellent asset for anyone.
Easily Updated: Perhaps one of the most useful attributes of dimension tables is that you can easily add information or columns without affecting existing software or applications using that specific information. This makes updating information a breeze.
Different Types of Dimension Tables
Dimension tables come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes. Here is a list of the five different dimension tables and how they can be useful to you.
Conformed Dimension
Conformed dimensions are shared throughout multiple data marts and different locations. When data is spread out like this, it can cause confusion and result in outdated information. However, conformed dimensions resolve this issue by maintaining consistency and allowing information to stay up to date.
Slowly Changing Dimensions (SCD)
The definition of this type of dimension table is all in the name. Simply put, it contains the type of information that slowly changes over time. As opposed to information that changes quickly and in regular intervals. One main example of this is customers’ addresses. When someone moves from one state to another, you want to update that information so the data can further help you best connect with them. SCD tables can do this in three different ways.
SCD 1: The first way that SCD tables can update this type of information is by completely overwriting the old information. So if someone moves from California to New York, the tables will no longer say California and instead say, New York.
SCD 2: The second way that this type of table updates SCD information is by adding a new row under the old one. This allows you to hold on to past information to use whenever you need it. However, this will make all tables much larger over time and cost much more.
SCD 3: The final way these tables can update is by adding another column for the new information. This is the best of both worlds. You will be able to maintain the former information while not allowing your table storage to grow as large as it would if you went with the second model.
Roleplay Dimension
When a dimension table contains multiple relationships with fact tables, it is known as a roleplay dimension. It works by taking the dimension key and all its given assets and combining it with various fact table keys, allowing you to complete multiple tasks within one large database.
Degenerate Dimension
Degenerate dimensions are attributes that are not stored in tables themselves. Instead, that is most often stored in fact tables. One main example of this dimension is ticket numbers or receipt numbers.
Junk Dimension
These dimensions are of low importance and often change. Not being related to any other attributes, junk dimensions are typically information like weight, true/false indicators, or varying forms of text.
Dimension Tables and Data Warehouses
Data warehousing is crucial to any business trying to get ahead in the modern data-driven world. Data warehousing can allow you to organize, automate, and access your data in ways never before. Dimension tables are a critical step in this process.
Why You Need Dimension Tables
There are plenty of ways that dimension tables can come in handy. Here are just a few.
Data becomes even more easily accessible
It is simple and understandable
It can denormalize your data
The structure is not complicated
It can be implemented quickly and easily
The Takeaway
At first, dimension tables and data warehousing can seem like a complicated world that you will never truly understand. But once you dive in a little deeper, you start to realize that it is not all that complex. And there is no doubt that any business can significantly benefit from handling their data this way. So, start working with dimension tables and manage your data in ways you never could before!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.