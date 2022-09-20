The Benefits of Getting an IV Drip

Some may think that there are no benefits to getting an IV drip or that they are outweighed by the fact that you have to have a needle in your arm. But they would be wrong. IVs bypass the digestive tract to provide the body with vitamins, hydration, and OTC (over-the-counter) medications. Because they don’t need to be digested, they enter the circulation system and are more effective, immediately available, and absorbed by the body to use without waste. Read on to find 5 benefits of getting an IV drip.

IV Benefit #1 Hydration

Most of us don’t drink enough water. Drinking the amount of water we need each day is difficult. What if there was a way you could rehydrate yourself without having to worry about drinking the water? An IV can help improve your hydration levels quickly, without much effort.

IV Benefit #2: Increase Wellness

Wellness refers to everything that affects your overall health, from emotional well-being to surroundings to how you feel. An IV drip can help boost your physical and mental well-being by providing your body with what it needs to remain in peak shape. If you’re adequately hydrated and receive the right vitamins and minerals, you’ll typically feel better, get ill less often, and have more mental clarity.

Your body needs vitamins and nutrients daily to operate correctly. Everyday life makes it almost impossible to get enough of these critical vitamins. Even with multivitamins, the metabolic process limits absorption. Furthermore, reduced absorption limits the capacity to turn nutrients into cell energy.

The benefit of an IV drip treatment is that it boosts overall well-being by giving the body the vitamins and minerals it needs, which can help it to:

Boost immunity

Improve symptoms of depression, anxiety,

Aid in mental clarity and cognitive function

Reduce the number and severity of migraines

Diminish symptoms of asthma, allergies

Fight exhaustion

Speed the body’s healing processes

Strengthen muscles and tissues

IV Benefit #3: Enhanced beauty

IV treatments can help enhance beauty by helping the body with inflammation. Furthermore, the following vitamins help with beauty:

Vitamin B1: Thiamine helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, assisting with the elimination of acne, redness, and irritation.

Vitamin B2: Riboflavin makes the skin “glow” naturally, helping to improve both oily and dry, cracked skin.

Vitamin B3: Niacin helps to support your skin against harm caused by the environment, lessening the effects of dryness, aging, and skin sensitivity.

Vitamin B5: Pantothenic Acid aids the skin with skin’s elasticity, suppleness, and hydration, as well as balances the skin’s PH, calming its redness and inflammation.

Vitamin B6: Pyridoxine helps with redness and acne breakouts

Vitamin B9: Folic Acid helps to protect against premature aging by protecting the skin against DNA & RNA damage caused by the sun. It helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines by improving hydration and collagen production. It also helps prevent acne, providing the skin with a healthy glow.

Vitamin B12: Cobalamin increases mature skin’s radiance, helping to lessen dark spots and uneven skin tone.

Magnesium sulfate is a natural anti-inflammatory that can help reduce wrinkles, acne, and blemishes.

IV Benefit #4: Fast Hangover Relief

Alcohol dehydrates the body and eliminates nutrients. Brain tissues shrink, causing headaches and muscular problems. Your liver creates poisons that cause body-wide pain. Excessive alcohol intake dehydrates the body fast, causing hangover symptoms, which include:

Headaches

Fatigue

Nausea/vomiting

Heartburn

Dizziness

Rapid heartbeat

cramps

Light/sound sensitivity

Mood changes



These types of symptoms may occur when blood alcohol drops and can last up to 24 hours. Staying hydrated is the easiest method to avoid a hangover, but if you already have one, you’ll want relief fast.

Hangovers are painful, but recovery doesn’t necessarily need to be. The IV Doc offers several different potential treatments depending on the severity of the intoxication:

Cleanse – IV Hydration + Electrolytes (without medications), which retails for $199.00

Detox, as the name implies, helps to detoxify the body. It comes with one of the following types of medications: Anti-nausea, Anti-heartburn (reflux), or Anti-inflammatory (pain/headache). It retails for $219.00

Refresh helps keep you alert and ready for the day. It comes with two of the medications listed above, retailing for $239.00

Rescue is for the worst hangover you can imagine. It comes with all three medications listed above, retailing for $269.00.

All these treatments take about 30 minutes. For any of the medications listed above, your consultant will help you determine which solution is the right one for you.

IV Benefit #5: Flu Relief

No one likes being sick. Having a runny nose, congestion, sore throat, or body aches isn’t fun. An IV can help with the flu by replacing bodily fluids, knocking down inflammation, and providing it with much-needed electrolytes, B vitamins, and Vitamin C to help you get on your feet. IV Doc’s flu treatment retails for $399.00.