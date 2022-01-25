The Best Basics: Discover Everything You Need to Make 2022 Your Greatest Year Yet

We can all agree that it is usually the simple things in life that bring us the most joy. The last couple of years have been hard for everyone so now more than ever we need the simple pleasures of life to bring us a smile and make the days a little easier. Here is a compilation of just a few things that may make your life a little easier.
Really Great Activewear
Perhaps one of your goals this year is to get healthier, and the old gym clothes really need an upgrade. For many, a new set of gym clothes brings excitement and new found motivation to get active. The best activewear is going to be light, breathable, moisture wicking, odor blocking, sun protection, and unbelievably comfortable. All of this can be found without any synthetic materials but made entirely out of bamboo and organic cotton. Once you experience the quality of non synthetic clothing, you will never go back. You can also find mens undershirts, and athleisure for men and women. Enhance the way you do workouts, and enhance the way you do life.
Pet Geer
If you are one of the lucky ones, you too have acquired a pet during the last couple years. For many people, animals bring a sense of comfort, companionship, and overall happiness. Whether your new furry friend came from a shelter or a store, they need some goodies. Wild One has everything you need. They follow a few simple guidelines to make sure that they are not only delivering a tasteful, durable product but also to make an impact by teaming up with animal shelters to find a home for a dog a day. They strive to keep things simple from products that adjust and perform to your daily needs while creating a simple shopping experience. They take feedback seriously as they seek to improve their products and website for every dog lover's needs. Check them out today to find stylish, durable, and practical things to make everyday with your dog the best day.
Better Dog Food for Your Best Friend
Your dog deserves the absolute best, and the food you find in stores just is not cutting it. It is full of preservatives, fillers, low quality meat, and other gross things. You want to give your dog the best, happiest, and healthiest life possible. One of the easiest and simplest ways to do that is by investing in a high quality nutritious food. If you have never heard of air dried dog food you are not alone. Now you may be wondering, “then what is the kibble that I feed my dog everyday?” Traditional dog foods are cooked at high temperatures (removing many of the nutrients), then steamed and put under high pressure to form a paste, and then cut into even shapes making the food that most of us are familiar with. Our poor pets deserve better. Air drying food has been around since early civilization as a way to store food while preserving its nutrition. This process is now commonly known as dehydrating and is done in a controlled environment to make sure food is kept away from any contaminants and is perfect for enjoyment everytime. By giving your pet air dried food, they are getting the benefits and nutrition of raw food made easy for you. Love your pet a little more and get them the food they deserve.
The Eye Protection We All Need
Whether or not you typically wear glasses, eye protection is something we all need. There are things in everyday life that are harmful to our eyes whether we realize it or not and our eyesight is not something to take for granted. In a world full of screens, our eyes take a beating constantly absorbing blue light, we are exposed to different kinds of contaminants in the air, and maybe you work outside and need heavy duty protection. The thought of safety glasses is probably sending you back to the nerdy glasses you wore in high school Chemistry, but these glasses are sleek and stylish. Most would think you are just wearing a normal pair of glasses and for those of you that do wear glasses you can even get your own prescription goggle glasses. They come in a variety of colors, frame styles, and even lense options for sun exposure. Make one of your goals this year to protect your eyes.
A Little Self-Care
LIfe is stressful, and we all need a little self care everyday to keep us at our best. For some, self care is serious and they carve out more time for it each week while for others they rely on little simple pleasure to keep them going. Whether your self care is a routine or simple things to brighten your day, everyone can benefit from a luxurious bathing experience to end your day. Give yourself an at home spa experience everyday with vegan friendly, cruelty free, high quality products. Traditional body wash and loofah combo is so last year, this year we are enjoying a body wash infused buffer with all the skin care we need from a cleanser, exfoliant, anti-aging, and moisturizing in one easy step. Love you a little more this year, and give yourself the skin you have always wanted.
More Veggies
If one of your goals was to get healthier, this one may be for you. Eating our vegetables can sometimes seem like a task rather than enjoying them with every meal. We should be eating roughly nine servings of vegetables a day equating to about two and a half cups. That may seem like a lot if you are only used to eating them maybe once a day at lunch or dinner. In many countries vegetables are served at every meal making it easier to reach that goal while here in America breakfast is often mostly a carb, sweet, and sometimes a protein. The fact is, eating fresh vegetables takes time, preparation, and consistency to really reap the health benefits we have been promised. Thankfully there are now apps where you can pick recipes, have grocery lists made for you, and try new things. People are also getting more creative in the ways they are sneaking vegetables into their food by making things like veggie nuggets. Now eating your veggies has never been easier.
For the Kids
Moms and dads, this one's for your kids. Having a sick kid at home is so hard no matter how old they are. Unfortunately many of the medicines on the market, especially for kids, is full of artificial dyes, flavors, and sugar. Now, thanks to Genexa’s clean kids’ pain and fever, you can get your little ones feeling better in no time without all the added junk. They are passionate about making a medicine that is safe, works well, and approved by moms, dads, and kids.
Great Circulation
This one may sound a little weird, but truly this is something everyone can benefit from. If you are on your feet all day, spend long periods of time standing in one place, or have health conditions that affect your circulation you should invest in a great pair of compression socks with benefits. Compression socks are no longer only for your grandparents. They are stylish, comfortable, and will improve your circulation. Better blood circulation has been proven to give you more energy and minimize your risk of varicose veins, blood clots, inflammation, swelling, and general discomfort.
2022- The Year For You
Love yourself a little more this year, you deserve it after all the stress of everyday life. Bring yourself some happiness everyday by giving yourself the simple pleasures of life. Make this year the best year yet.
