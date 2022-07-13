The Best Combo: SmallRig EVF Mount and Stabilizer Handheld Ring

Creating stunning footage requires the right sets of tools like an EVF mount that helps balance the viewfinder to deliver precise framing and steady shots. But photographers and videographers can take their shooting to the next level by deploying a camera stabilizer ring that helps steady their entire rig.

The SmallRig EVF mount and camera stabilizer rig combination delivers balance and comfort to your entire shooting setup. It enables photographers and videographers to take footages that are buttery-smooth and free of vibrations while being free to explore a plethora of camera movements irrespective of your set location.

Common Issues Associated with Photography and Videography

The process behind creating stunning, buttery-smooth shot is not all smooth-sailing but rather contains arduous camera movements and shooting at unconventional angles. Photographers and videographers, even professionals, often encounter obstacles that limit their ability to create their desired content due to several problems. Some of these inherent issues include:

Poor Exposure

Exposure plays a vital role in how the final shot turns out. Underexposed or over-exposed shots usually result in blurry or washed-out footage due to unwanted camera movements, which often occur when filming. This could go a long way to negatively impact how your client or target audience perceives your film.

Bad Sound

Sound issues, especially when shooting outdoors where it can be challenging to control external sound, are common obstacles and can give a less professional outlook to your finished shots. Photographers and videographers can be creative with the right tools to solve issues concerning audio quality.

Shaky Footage

Camera movements, when planned, can create stunning effects and evoke the right emotions in your storytelling, but when not purposely introduced into your footage, it makes the end product feel mediocre and unprofessional. Photographers and videographers are most often struggling with their gear and the camera’s movement in order to deliver the best shots.

What Are the Solutions to These Filmmaking Issues?

Navigating these aforementioned issues associated with shooting goes beyond rhetoric and requires utilizing the right toolset and some degrees of tact. Here are a few of our recommended solutions to limiting or eliminating some of these obstacles:

Planning

Not every issue in photography and videography requires splurging scarce financial resources. Sometimes effectively planning your shoot could go a long way in eliminating some of these inherent issues. For starters, planning might involve selecting a location with good acoustics to overcome sound issues or a sufficiently lit place to get the best possible exposure.

Using the Right Toolset

A photographer or videographer is only as good as his/her toolset, and this statement holds water in terms of navigating the problems involved in the shooting process. For example, you can avoid shaky footage or over-exposed images by ensuring that your rig stays steady while shooting either by using a DSLR camera stabilizer or an appropriate tripod setup.

Staying Agile

Avoiding abrasion while shooting involves being as agile as possible. Our recommendation for staying agile is to adopt a minimal approach concerning your rig. Instead of trying to fit all your required accessories, a simple mount can enable you to adapt to various shooting scenarios without resorting to over saturate your rig with add-ons.

The SmallRig Adjustable EVF Mount and Stabilizer Handheld Ring Combo to the Rescue

As we earlier alluded, navigating some of the issues with filmmaking requires the right toolset. The combination of the SmallRig Adjustable EVF Mount and Stabilizer Handheld Ringprovides a practical solution to these problems, and we shall tell you why.

Gaining Added Stability to Your Footage

Combining SmallRig Adjustable EVF Mount and Stabilizer Handheld Ring provides the extra stability required to shoot even in the most demanding scenarios. This goes a long way to eliminating blur-related and framing issues that could have negatively impacted your footage.

Shoot with More Ease and Less Stress

Handling a camera rig, especially for extended shooting activities, can become stressful if your setup is handled bare without a camera stabilizer handheld ring. The same applies to using a viewfinder without an EVF mount. Filmmakers are bound to experience discomfort due to improper head placement and tilted balance - all these negatively impact the shooting experience and final footage.

Become more Agile and Versatile

The SmallRig Adjustable EVF Mount and Stabilizer Handheld Ring combo would improve your rigs’ versatility and adaptability. Photographers and videographers can get more creative with their shooting from low angles, all the while packing other relevant accessories (microphone, battery packs, EVF, monitors, etc.) that can make their rig more productive.

Main Features of the SmallRig EVF Mount and Stabilizer Handheld Ring

The core functions the SmallRig EVF Mount and Stabilizer Handheld Ring are to provide stability to your EVF and Rig respectively, but when combined together they take the shooting experience to a whole other level by delivering comfort and flexibility.

Some of the stand-out features of the SmallRig Stabilizer Handheld Ring:

Maximum of 4 kg payload support (8.82 lb).

It comes in Carbon Fiber & Aluminum Alloy build for easy handling

Additional feet pair for better support

3 quick-release plates for quick disassembly.

While the primary features of the SmallRig Adjustable EVF mount:

Maximum payload support of 1.5kg

62mm Telescopic adjustment

Three pivot points adjustable in 360-degrees

Lightweight stainless steel and aluminum alloy build

Nato rails and clamp

The SmallRig 3761 camera stabilizer handheld ring and the SmallRig Adjustable EVF mount deliver a stellar shooting experience for filmmakers at a fraction of the cost. This combination can also function alongside other accessories like the SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751 to deliver steady shots even in the most extreme shooting scenarios.

For more information, please visit the SmallRig website to see how their products can transform your filming experience.