The Best GPS Dog Collar Fences | 10 Top-rated GPS Systems (Plus a Buyer’s Guide)

If your dog likes to wander off, you have a responsibility as a pet owner to prevent them from doing this. A great way to keep track of your dog's location is with one of the best GPS dog collar fences. However, with so many options to choose from, knowing which one is best for your dog can get a little confusing.

We've done the research for you to bring you some of the best pet trackers on the market. Our favorite GPS dog fence system is the Halo Dog Collar.

It is one of the most impressive invisible dog fences with a range of features to help you keep track of your dog and train him not to wander off. Created by Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan, it is an all-in-one solution for training your dog.

1. The Halo Dog Collar by Caesar Millan - Best GPS Dog Fence System Overall

Dog fence, containment device, activity tracker, and GPS dog collar

It doesn't require a Wi-Fi connection

The collar comes with a range of accessories, including a quick-release collar strap, contact blanks, and an outdoor beacon

Created by world-renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan

The Halo system takes the number one spot on this list because of its wide range of uses. It functions as an invisible dog fence, a GPS tracking device, and a containment system. What's more, it allows you to track your dog's activities.

Since it is designed to train your dog to respect the boundaries you have set, it goes further than merely tracking your dog's location.

Whether you are connected to Wi-Fi or not, the collar still has access to your pet's location, making it a convenient option. Its three design objectives were to promote communication, freedom, and safety.

Moreover, the Halo Collar is designed to interact with the companion app, which uses real-time activity tracking to deliver feedback to keep your dog out of harm's way.

It is adjustable and works using sound, static, and vibration to interact with and train your dog how she learns best.

With accessories like contact blanks, a quick-release collar strap, a wall charger, an outdoor beacon, four contact tips, and a pro case available in one of two colors, there's little reason not to choose this innovative product.

2. SpotOn Collar and GPD Dog Fence - Best Pet Tracker for Outdoor Use

The collar uses wireless GPS technology and a smart app

It is waterproof, which is great if your dog loves swimming

Allows you to create overlapping wireless dog fences

Create boundaries by walking the perimeter of the space using your smartphone

Great for use in places where there is limited cellular service

With this dog fence system, your furry friend will learn boundaries via behavioral corrections like static feedback, tones, and vibrations, much like the Halo Dog Collar. Since you can use it without Wi-Fi, it is the best GPS fence for outdoor use.

Additionally, it has undergone testing by the US military and can identify your dog's whereabouts within a three-mile radius.

Along with the dog fence, you also receive a collar, charger, two contact points, and a static contact points tenser.

Country dogs who prefer running in large, open places where there may not be good internet connectivity and cell service will benefit the most from a SpotOn Dog Fence System. It allows you to create dog fences spanning vast areas and even allows overlapping invisible fences.

The adjustable collar fits canines with neck measurements ranging from 10 to 26 inches. Because of this, the system cannot be used for smaller dogs, which is one of the only drawbacks of the dog fence system.

If you need to monitor your dog's fitness, you should look for another option since this GPS tracker and invisible fence system doesn't track activities like the Halo Collar. You can check out our full SpotOn review here.

3. Fi Smart Dog Collar - Best GPS Dog Fence for Tracking Your Dog's Activities

Use this system to track your dog's activities

Compare your dog's statistics with that of other dogs

GPS dog collar requires Wi-Fi connectivity or cellular service

It can be used underwater for up to 30 minutes

The collar is made from bite-resistant material

Suppose you're looking for a dog collar to help you track your dog's activities. In that case, the Fi Smart Dog Collar is a great choice. It will help you track your dog's location and learn more about their health. When your dog leaves the designated safe areas, the system will alert you that he has done so.

You can use the app to keep tabs on your dog's whereabouts, whether they're out on a stroll or have run off into a neighbor's backyard. The collars come in four colors: yellow, blue, green, and red, and you will also get a tracker, charger, and batteries.

If you're worried about reaching your dog's fitness goals, the Fi Smart Dog Collar is a fantastic choice. You can track your dog's daily activity in detail, including how long they exercise and play and when they sleep.

Moreover, the smart collar allows you to find a lost dog quickly by switching the LED light to flash red, which allows you to locate them, even in dark wooded areas. However, it doesn't allow you to correct your dog's behavior like the SpotOn Collar and Halo Dog Collar and requires cell service.

4. Wagz's Smart Collar - Best Value for Money

Uses cellular service to help you find your dog

Track how many steps your furry friend takes

Dog owners can use this system for behavior correction

The Wagz's Dog Collar is undoubtedly one of the best on the market because it has a variety of features to help you train your dog. The company behind the collar has recently made improvements to provide you with the best products available.

What's more, it is also one of the most affordable smart collars available, and if you've been looking for one of these systems for a while, you probably know how expensive they can be, making Wagz's a desirable choice.

You have a variety of options for correcting dog behavior, such as vibration, ultrasonic, or audio feedback that helps keep your canine companion in the invisible fence.

Moreover, you can keep tabs on how many steps your dog takes every day because the app also has a movement tracker. This allows you to determine whether your pup is getting enough exercise or not.

Keep in mind that you'll need to be near a cell tower to use this system to track your pet's location, so it isn't a good option if you live in the country.

5. Garmin Alpha 100 TT 15 - Best GPS Tracker for Multiple Dogs

GPS tracking device by one of the leaders in GPS technology

Use the smart fence system on up to 20 dogs

18 levels of stimulation to get your dog's attention

Pet owners use a GPS device to establish a safe zone

Since Garmin has been a leader in GPS technology for so long, its expertise in the field is evident. This gadget serves as a tracker, a training tool, and an invisible fence. Additionally, it supports multiple collars and can accommodate up to 20 dogs, which is fantastic if you own a number of dogs.

The handheld GPS contains a digital display that allows you to access system settings and see TOPO maps. When using the device's GPS dog fence features, you can establish invisible boundaries and program them to alert your dogs when they cross them.

If this happens, you also get an alert, so you'll know about it and be able to take action before your dog escapes the confines of your invisible fence. Moreover, it will measure how fast your dogs are traveling, so you can easily catch up with them.

This approach can be used to train multiple dogs easily and is effective across distances of up to nine miles. When you need to get your dog's attention, you can choose from 18 levels of stimulation, allowing you to use just enough to make them feel it without overstimulating them.

Although the Garmin Alpha 100 TT 15 has an outstanding battery life and works well for regular dog containment, it shines when used to train packs of dogs, whether those dogs are being trained for hunting or other activities.

6. Whistle GO Explore - Best Battery Life

It uses Google Maps and AT&T wireless network

Battery life lasts for up to 20 days on a single charge

You get a weekly health report to help your pet reach their health goals

Multiple users can receive alerts from the GPS tracker

Just because your dog enjoys playing in your neighbor's backyard, it doesn't mean they should. Fortunately, you can establish invisible fences and quickly locate your furry friend before they have had time to cause trouble using this smart system.

The Whistle GO Explore uses Google Maps and AT&T's wireless connection to follow your dog's whereabouts in real-time and alert you whenever he crosses the designated safe area.

Moreover, the Whistle can track your pet's activities and specific health indicators in addition to GPS tracking, which is a useful function.

Another thing we liked about this GPS dog fence is that it can be set up on a number of devices, so the closest family member can go after the lost dog.

You can also hook dog walkers up to the system to keep your pup safe while getting much-needed exercise. Unlike other GPS dog fences, this system offers no calibration delays, so you can track your canine companion in real-time.

7. AngelaKerry Wireless Dog System with GPS - Best System for Traveling with Your Furry Friend

Set up a safe zone quickly and easily

Water-resistant, so your dog can wear it while swimming

It can be used just about anywhere

Backed by a lifetime warranty

Static signals to correct behavior stop after 20 seconds

The next system for creating wireless dog fences is manufactured by the reputable company AngelaKerry. Moreover, the borders of the invisible fence are determined using GPS positioning, which has a far higher level of accuracy than conventional wireless fence systems. With this device, you can create a fence that covers up to 0.5 miles.

One of the main advantages of using a GPS containment system over conventional wireless dog fence technologies is that it is far more resistant to disruption from outside structures and rough terrain. This means there's a smaller chance of your dog leaving the invisible fences.

While employing wireless dog fence solutions, your dog's safety comes first. Electrical impulses must be able to be sent to the collar to warn the dog when they have gone outside the dog fence, but when they have, you don't want to punish them by delivering a prolonged static correction.

Fortunately, this device is made to stop signaling within 20 seconds, so your dog will be freed from the shock sooner rather than later when the collar's batteries die.

8. Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker - Best Live Tracking System

Waterproof GPS collars

Live tracking to help dog owners locate their pet quickly

No health monitoring system - used primarily for location tracking

It can be used in 150 countries

There is no range limitation

Requires a monthly subscription to enjoy the features

Dogs weighing more than eight pounds can benefit from this lightweight, water-resistant smart fence system. Through an Android or iOS app or browser, it provides GPS tracking in more than 150 countries and depends on several cellular networks for broad coverage.

Pet owners can define "safe zones" and get instant notifications when their dog leaves those areas. Live tracking is available with the basic membership to help you find a missing dog immediately while sharing your pet's information with relatives and seeing 365 days of location data are both available with a premium membership.

While the device and its subscription plans are more affordable than other options on this list, it lacks the health monitoring features that other leading brands offer.

9. Jiobit GPS Tracker - Best Tracking Device for Kids and Pets

It can be used for pets and kids

Attaches to dog's collar

Uses 5-G networks for better coverage

Waterproof device

Good battery life lasts up to 10 days

This GPS tracker can be used to track anything from children to pets. It's the perfect size to clip onto your dog's collar and is lightweight and strong enough to withstand regular play.

Use smartphone capabilities like live mode and configurable geofencing to keep tabs on your dog. Moreover, you can purchase additional premium features, including expanded timelines of your pet's past location data.

While it is an impressive, versatile pet tracker, this device offers little in the way of activity and fitness monitoring. However, if your only goal is to always know where your pet is, this is a great option.

10. FitBark GPS Dog Tracker - Best 4G Verizon LTE-M Cellular Network Tracker

Waterproof, lightweight collar

Long battery life that lasts for up to 20 days

Uses Wi-Fi to alert you when your dog leaves a designated area

Allows multiple users to track dog's location and health stats

Customers in places where the 4G Verizon LTE-M network is available can use the FitBark GPS dog monitor to keep tabs on their dog's whereabouts. They can also use health-related information, such as how well their dog sleeps, how many calories they burn, and their dog's skin problems, making it a great all-round option.

What's more, you can add a number of users, allowing the closest one to find the lost pet. Like other tracking systems, it relies on GPS satellites to track your dog's movements. It is the last option on our list because it is limited to areas that use the 4G Verizon LTE-M network.

Buyer's Guide and More Useful Information

Now that your search has been narrowed down, how do you select the right system for your dog? In the sections below, we'll provide a buyer's guide and other useful information about dog fence systems to help you make a smart choice for your canine companion.

What Are GPS Dog Fence Systems?

Smart collars rely on GPS to work. It alerts you when your dog has wandered too close to the established boundary so that you can caution him or her with a warning. Following this warning, your dog may receive a correction from the collar in the form of a gentle jolt, a loud sound, or a vibration.

Depending on the type of GPS dog fence you purchase, your choices for correction may vary. However, they are all designed to prevent your dog from leaving the defined area you have defined using your smartphone.

The goal of using a dog fence is to choose a predetermined area that will confine your dog. To establish a restricted area, a GPS dog fence uses satellite technology. Some of these GPS fences allow you to create the parameters using your smartphone. You can also make changes to them as needed.

The Advantages and Disadvantages of Using a GPS Smart Collar

Before discussing the criteria for choosing a GPS system, we thought it would be helpful to first talk about GPS dog fences.

Unlike other electronic systems that use Bluetooth trackers, a GPS collar uses GPS signals to establish a fence boundary and track your dog's movement, but what are the pros and cons of using such a system, and is it the right option for you?

Below are some of the pros and cons of using a GPS collar.

Advantages of GPS Dog Fences

Here are a few of the advantages of using this system:

1. It's Easy to Set Up and Use

You have a lot of flexibility when setting up and modifying the parameters of a GPS dog fence. Find the optimum settings for the fence that works with any barriers or anomalies in your yard by simply establishing or adjusting the fence according to your property.

Additionally, unlike an in-ground fence, you can do everything on your smartphone without digging up your yard, as you won't need to install any underground wires.

2. Some Have Training Features

As your dog learns his new boundaries, a GPS fence can also aid in training. Many of these systems can assist in teaching your dog to stay away from the parameters you have set, which is beneficial for pet owners who are busy.

3. Find Your Lost Dog with Ease

The advantage of utilizing GPS technology with the fence is, of course, that you will always know where your dog is.

In the unlikely event that your dog escapes the boundaries you have set, the system will enable you to locate him quickly by letting you know where he is. Some dogs might disregard the GPS fence's warnings and still escape.

This is a useful feature for those who have large properties.

Disadvantages

Using a smart collar around your dog's neck also has its drawbacks.

1. Possible Errors

Any GPS system you use will come with a variety of errors, so the parameters you have specified might not be exactly what you intended. This is due to the system's versatility and the way it functions.

As a result, your dog might not receive a warning as fast as you had hoped, and depending on the device you bought, this error range could extend up to 30 feet.

2. There's No Physical Presence

The truth is that your yard and property won't be physically protected when you use a GPS dog fence. These dog fences won't stop people from entering the yard. They will only prevent your dog from escaping.

On the other hand, a physical fence can keep trespassers or animals from entering your yard.

How to Choose a GPS Collar for Your Dog

When choosing GPS dog fences, here are some of the things you will need to consider:

The Area of Coverage

You should select a dog fence that offers good coverage for your yard. Otherwise, there won't be enough room for your dog to move around and exercise. This could quickly cause your dog to become upset and start wreaking havoc inside your home, which is the last thing you need!

Features

A receiver collar is necessary for a wireless dog fence, which is merely a component of the whole system. When your dog approaches the barrier, high-frequency noises are released from receivers mounted on the collar around your dog's neck.

They will feel a brief "zap" if they reject this warning and continue past the barrier. Moreover, many of the options on this list include health monitoring capabilities, which can be helpful to ensure that your dog stays healthy and fit.

If this is important to you, you should ensure that the collar you choose offers this feature. It is essential to determine what your needs are and find a system that best meets those needs.

The Installation Process

The installation procedure differs from one smart collar system to another. Each dog fence should be made specifically for you and your needs.

Some systems require you to walk the perimeter of the fenced area, while others use GPS technology to define boundaries. Always ensure that you're choosing a system that is easy to install and use.

Battery Life

Most systems have a rechargeable battery before use, and it is essential to choose a product that offers a good battery life. Even if your adventures with your canine companion extend well beyond the expected time, you never have to worry about losing track of your pet's whereabouts.

The Number of Pets You Can Track

Many dog owners have multiple dogs, so if this is you, you'll need to find a system that can be used for all your dogs. The Garmin Alpha 100 TT 15, for example, can be used for up to 20 dogs.

Final Thoughts - Which GPS Dog Collar Should You Invest In?

If your furry friend is an escape artist that has been wreaking havoc in the neighbor's yard, it's probably time to invest in a GPS dog fence. These innovative collars use relatively new technology and can be extremely helpful for training your dog to respect the boundaries you have set.

However, when choosing a system, it is essential to pay careful attention to its features, ease of use, battery life, and more. We have narrowed down your options to make finding a smart dog fence system much easier. Our top choice is the Halo Collar created by the renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan.

It offers a wide range of features and can help you train your canine companion. We also recommend trying the SpotOn collar if you're in a remote area or the Fi Smart Collar if you're looking for a more affordable option.