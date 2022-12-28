The Best Programming Languages To Learn In 2023

Whether you’re interested in learning everything there is to know about computers or are considering a future career in programming; there’s never been a better time to learn a programming language.

The information technology industry has been on a steady incline, meaning that jobs that engage with programming language daily are immense. There are a lot of perks to engaging in a career in programming, from tapping into your creative side to having a flexible workspace.

Once you can start grasping computer programming languages, there’s no telling how far your knowledge can take you.

Why Learn Programming Languages?

Learning a programming language has become more accessible, even for people without experience. While numerous career options open that provide a great income, these jobs are also advantageous and fun, allowing you to work on new ideas consistently.

There are also so many fantastic online resources, with communities thatlearn and share about programming languages together. You can learn tips and tricks surrounding the most used programming languages from experts and experienced programmers worldwide and contribute to the conversations once you gain some experience.

What Are Programming Languages?

You can make things happen differently, from developing a piece of software to making your own video game and so much more. So many of the tools and places you go to online have been put together by utilizing programming language.

The most used programming languages are a great place to start when you start your learning journey. There is a lot to choose from, so attacking your learning with an action plan is best to avoid overwhelming yourself.

Python

Python has quickly been on track to become one of the most used programming languages as of late. The great thing about Python is that it’s not overly complicated. You can do a lot with Python, so learning it is a worthy endeavor.

Javascript

Javascript is one that most have likely heard of before. Some programmers have a love-hate relationship with Java, but that’s not to say that you shouldn’t try to learn it with an open mind. Knowing Javascript is arguably essential to get started in the programming world.

Typescript

Typescript is often used with Javascript, helping programmers build larger-scale projects or expand on Java projects. As the name would imply, there is a lot of typing involved in this particular programming language.

React

Learning React is highly recommended if you are interested in developing apps. It works alongside Javascript but is best utilized for mobile or VR apps projects. React is best utilized for front-end development projects of this nature.

Other Programming Languages

There are a lot of programming languages, as you can imagine, and trying to learn them all can be time-consuming and treacherous. Some fantastic tutorials can introduce you to many more languages, like SQL and C++, worth going through.

The great thing about learning programming languages is that there are always opportunities to expand on your previous learning. The industry never gets boring, and it never gets stagnant.

Final Thoughts

While it might sound overwhelming to try and learn multiple programming languages, you’ll have a significant advantage entering the industry when you know more than one. The great thing to remember is there are so many friends waiting for you online to learn and share programming languages because there’s room for everyone at the computer desk.