No one can doubt the eminence of the Mercedes Sprinter. With its adventuring capabilities, the Sprinter is a fantastic car with plenty of room for the best sprinter van accessories. “What exactly is an accessory for a van?” you might wonder. Well, there are lots of examples of accessories. Most go on the outside of the vehicle, though some may be on the inside. Many of these accessories expand the storage capabilities of your van, whether that means making room for a bike, kayak, or something else entirely.

As excellent as Sprinter vans can be by themselves, there are especially effective accessories for Sprinter vans, and you should consider these accessories when you’re outfitting your new Sprinter for a camping trip. Camping trips aren’t fun unless you have what you need. A lot of the time, camping trips are about kayaking, hiking, and cooking out in the woods. These experiences and activities are what makes camping fun, so it’s important to outfit your Sprinter accordingly. Think roof racks of varying sizes or ladders with which to climb onto the roof of your van. Maybe all you need is an extra cabinet to place inside your van. Whatever your needs are, it’s important to have enough storage. Here are a few important tools you should add to your Sprinter van.

Roof Racks

Primarily, roof racks can effectively carry kayaks and different types of surfboards. If you can find another use for your roof rack, then that’s wonderful, but primarily, roof racks are used for surfboards and kayaks. Keep in mind that whatever you put on the outside of your car may be exposed to inclement elements. When you’re looking for the right roof rack, you ought to consider a few major specifications that will determine the durability and ultimate longevity of your roof rack.

Find a roof rack that’s designed to last for the lifetime of your van. In general, you shouldn’t have to settle for something you’ll have to replace more often. The Mercedes Sprinter is top-heavy, so what’s also important is to have a lightweight roof rack. Shoot for roof racks that are around 80 pounds. These will be light enough to keep the van maneuverable and to ensure that the installation process will be easy. Finally, you don’t only need to worry about your kayaks or surfboards withstanding the elements: You have to worry about the roof rack itself. Effective materials include stainless steel and UV-resistant plastic. A car can last for more than a decade, so make sure your roof rack does, too.

Ladders

To make the unpacking process easier, consider purchasing a ladder with which to retrieve the contents upon your roof rack. As tall as Sprinter vans are, ladders are a worthy investment, and ladders barely require as much maintenance as a roof rack. As mundane as a ladder might initially seem, one dimension you could consider is safety. If you want to stand on a ladder to clean the roof of your car, then safety is going to be one of the most important considerations you can make. Namely, the ladder’s rungs ought to have some sort of gripping substance or bumpy pattern on them. Placing your shoes directly on metal could be extremely slippery, especially in the rain. As with roof racks, consider weight. Most ladders are fairly light, but you’ll want to make the installation process as easy as possible. Speaking of which, make sure the ladder comes with a top-notch installation kit that does most of the work for you. Lastly, make sure your ladder is compatible with your Sprinter van. Buy a ladder for a different van, and your new ladder may end up blocking a window or obstructing a tire. Many vendors offer ladders at different orientations (that is, some ladders are designed to go on the back, while others are designed to go on the sides), but make sure the ladders among those selections are compatible with your van.

Awnings

If you don’t plan on bringing a tent to your family outing, then consider outfitting your Sprinter van with an appropriate awning. Either way, you’ll probably enjoy some time in the shade. Because awnings are primarily made from fabric, durability is a more critical issue when you’re looking for the right one. In addition to UV resistance, an awning for a Sprinter van ought to demonstrate that it’s waterproof and resistant to weight. Also, installation and uninstallation should be easy for purposes of cleaning your awning. You can ensure that these processes will be easy by purchasing a lightweight awning that’s little more than 50 pounds. From bird droppings to pollen, many unpleasant things might assail an inherently wide awning. Make sure that your van’s awning has strong arms so that the material doesn’t tear where the fabric meets an arm.