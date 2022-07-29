The Manuka Plant: Its History and Its Honey

The sprawling and wide-reaching span of the internet would have you think that everything that can be known about our planet, is already known. However, our world is still chock-full of mysteries that are just waiting to be uncovered, solved, and discovered. In fact, it’s estimated that we’ve only explored about 20% of our oceans. This means that 80% of the world’s oceans are completely and totally unexplored and untouched. The massive amount of exploration left to do on our own planet showcases just how many mysteries and little sources of magic are still left to be found.

Believe it or not, one of those little mysteries of our world comes in the form of something sweet and decadent: honey. Manuka honey from New Zealand is one of the world's most delicious, and healthiest varieties of honey that exists. Walking through the history of the manuka plant helps in comprehending how its honey came to be and why it’s one of the most sought after honey’s in the world.

The Return of the Manuka Plant

The manuka tree is a short shrub-esque tree, and only grows up to about 16ft in height. It’s native to both New Zealand and Australia and has been a staple of the coastal vegetation in those areas for centuries. At the height of forestry and farming, though, many of the native forests in New Zealand were cleared to make room for farming, housing, or other industrial initiatives.

However, after some time, many of these regions were left to return to native forms of forest. This created a prime environment for the manuka tree to return to the coasts in high volumes, because they’re relatively small plants, and there was plenty of room to grow and populate. Eventually, as the manuka plant returned, so did the accompanying wildlife that is native to the manuka plant ecosystem.

The flowers on the manuka tree attract a specific type of bee, however, who pollinate these flowers, and make honey. The resulting honey is different from other varieties due to the properties of the manuka plant itself.

Historic Healing Properties

The manuka plant has historically been used in a variety of ways. Native New Zealand tribes would use the hard red wood from the tree to create just about everything. From fashioning spears, to using the inner bark as a water-proof layer for housing, the manuka tree was an integral aspect of everyday life.

Its use didn’t stop there, though. Tribal healers would use different aspects of the manuka plant in order to treat a variety of ailments. An infusion of the bark was used as both an internal and topical sedative, as well as in burn treatment. Ashes from the bark were used to treat skin disease, while vapor from the leaves boiled in water were used to treat colds.

The manuka plant was heavily relied on in multiple facets of life by native tribes like the Maori.

The Beginning of Honey Harvesting

It wasn’t until 1839 that the harvesting of honey from the bees who pollinated the manuka flowers started. This was all due to the arrival of Mary Bumby who traveled to New Zealand across the way from Sydney, Australia. What she brought with her, were two honey hives.

This launched the honey cultivation, harvesting, and trading markets in New Zealand, all focused on the manuka honey. Today, manuka honey represents a thriving and competitive marketplace in which multiple players are vying for the number one spot.

Why Manuka Honey is so Special

Manuka honey seems to be buzzing with attention these days, pun intended, but why? After all, what could possibly be so special about honey? Well Manuka honey is scientifically proven to have a variety of health benefits to which other honey’s simply can’t live up to. This is because of the high concentration of methylglyoxal, or MGO. MGO is an antibacterial compound that is found in manuka honey.

As such, manuka honey has a variety of home-remedy medicinal properties. For instance, the antibacterial properties make manuka honey especially effective at treating wounds topically. Manuka honey is also known to be antiviral, and contains antibiotics as well. Again, this comes from the high concentration of MGO found in varieties of manuka honey.

This isn’t even the limit of what manuka honey has been proven to help with. Manuka honey has also been said to help with skin care and acne treatment. The honey may be able to reduce inflammation and irritation stemming from acne in the form of a mask. The mask can be left on for 15 minutes-1 hour or more, and has seen varying results.

Wrapping Up

While there are a lot home-remedies out there, not very many of them are legitimately backed by science and data. Manuka honey, on the other hand, is backed by science and legitimately offers the users health benefits.