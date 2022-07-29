The Most Popular Beers Around the World

People worldwide have been drinking beer for centuries. Members of ancient Mesopotamia discovered beer by fermenting grain which made the water safer to drink. It also made the water tastier and gave them a little buzz. Beer was born.

When water quality was questionable in the early days of civilization, people would reach for a beer to quench their thirst. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon either. Beer is still one of the most popular drinks in the world. There is nothing quite like a cold beer on a hot summer day. Brewing styles vary from region to region and use different ingredients, but all beer is made from grain, hops, water, and yeast.

Whether you plan to visit every country in the world or search “liquor store near me” to sample them from the comfort of your own home, here are some of the most popular beers from every corner of the world.

Lagers

This light, refreshing beer is trendy for how easy it is to drink. It may be basic, but Bud Light is the most popular beer in the US because it appeals to almost any palate.

Corona is the most popular beer in Mexico. When I am relaxing on the beach in the sun and sand, nothing is more refreshing than a cold Corona with a lime.

Almost every country has an easy-to-drink lager: Red Stripe in Jamaica, Ashaii in Japan, Heinekin in the Netherlands, and Singha in Thailand. These beers pair with almost anything, have a lower ABV, and have little to no malt or hop aromas.

India Pale Ale

Originally India Pale Ales, or IPAs, were developed by using more hops in the beer to ensure it would retain its flavor during long shipping trips to different colonies of the British Empire. The Craft brewery boom in the USA has made this style of beer even more popular in recent years. Everyone seems to be drinking these more potent, hoppier brews.

American IPAs are most commonly served in bars today. There are some regional differences between the West and East coast variations. These beers contain more robust hop varieties, some of which add a tropical, citrus, or piney taste. They tend to have a higher ABV and a deep golden color. IPAs have a bitter taste and a low malt profile.

East coast IPAS, also called Hazy IPAs, have a slightly cloudy appearance and a juicier mouthfeel. The citrus flavors of these unfiltered brews help balance out the bitterness from the hops, making it more palatable for those who prefer a less bitter taste.

Blondes

Blondes are one of the most popular beers derived from the classic Belgian brewing style. This style of beer has a light golden color and a bready sweetness. These are easy to drink while being slightly more full-bodied than a lager.

The most commonly known blonde ale is Stella Artios. When shopping at a liquor store near you, try choosing a blonde from a Belgian or local craft brewery. You will find it has a deeper flavor and further pronounced malt taste.

Wheat Beer (Witbier)

These beers were made famous in Germany and Belgium by adding wheat to the brew. This addition gives the beer a hazy appearance and a richer texture. Some brewers will include coriander and orange zest to give this brew a gently spiced flavor. The most common wheat beer in the USA is Blue Moon, but you can try multiple varieties by finding these at local craft breweries.

Try out a German Hefeweizen which many describe as having a flavor similar to bananas. Or try the infamous Allagash White, a craft witbier made in Portland, Maine. These brews are light and refreshing while having a slightly creamier mouthfeel. Plus, you can have a few since they typically have a lower ABV.

Irish Stout

You can’t make a list of the most popular beers in the world and not include Guinness. As Stouts go, Guinness is undoubtedly the most well-known and ordered. This style is slightly more robust than the English version and will have a rich roasted grain flavor and a smooth mouth feel.

Guinness was the first beer to use nitrogen rather than carbon dioxide. The smaller bubbles allow the smooth mouthfeel to come forward, complementing the subtle toasted flavor.

Porter

These dark beers are slightly lighter than a Stout, which makes them easier to drink. They have a deep red hue that appears dark brown or black. These beers are made with toasted barley, which gives them a richer flavor and a deeper color.

They have a rich malt flavor and sometimes a hint of chocolate, coffee, or licorice. The most common in the USA would be Anchor Porter, made in San Francisco, California.

Sour Beer

Since more people are exploring the wonderful world of beer, sour beers are quickly gaining mainstream popularity. These styles, like lambics and gueuzes, are typically spontaneously fermented. The wild yeast allows funky sour flavors to come through. You can find a variety of sour beers at your local liquor store as more craft breweries are experimenting with this classic Belgian brewing method.