The Psychological Impact Of Cyberattack On Victims

Since the beginning of the internet, cyber crimes have existed. However, in recent times, especially after the pandemic, there is an unprecedented growth in cybercrime. In fact, according to a report, cyber threats experience a growth of 30,000%. The problem with cybercrime is that even when we are aware of data breaches, it still happens. Cybercrime is disruptive, time-consuming, and costly. However, it is about the physical impact of cybercrime. Research now indicates that cyber attack also profoundly impacts the victim’s mental and emotional well-being.

Sometimes, something is not a compromised IP address that can be checked on What Is My IP, leaving a negative psychological impact on the victim of the cyberattack, which can last for weeks and months. The psychological impact can be felt during and even after the cyber attack.

Emotional Trauma Because Of Psychological Attacks

As discussed above, cybercrime can result in not only financial problems but also mental stress. The same impact can be that the victim might have a problem trusting someone online again. Also, emotional stress can result from stolen data and worry about how the attacker might use the data. Such worry not only gives rise to worry, and anger, but the victim can also experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Like real trauma, cyber trauma can also be real and have a long-lasting impact.

Other sorts of emotional trauma that one can undergo include feelings of shame and guilt. The feeling comes from the fact that victims often blame themselves for not being cautious enough. The psychological impact of cybercrime can also give birth to anxiety, secondary victimization, depressive symptoms, a sense of helplessness, fear and perceived risk, loss of trust, and loss of autonomy and control, which often is an outcome of a sense of violation.

In the digital age, with people spending more time online, the number of cyberattacks will keep increasing. The only way to avoid it includes taking proper cybersecurity measures to save online experience. Below are a few ways to ensure cybersecurity to save yourself from the psychological distress that a cyberattack can cause.

Choose Strong Password

One of the easiest and the most efficient ways of staying cyber secure includes practicing good password hygiene, which includes keeping a strong password that is a mix of cases, numbers, letters, and special characters. Furthermore, try to keep different passwords for different accounts. Also, whenever an account supports two-factor authentication, always turn it on.

Don’t Click On Random Things

Sometimes, clicking on a link can be very tempting. However, that temptation should be avoided. Do not click on any random links or download an attachment, apps, or extensions that do not come from a trusted source. Avoiding such clicks can help you to keep your device clean and free from viruses and malware.

Stay Cyber Aware

If you think something is going suspicious in your account, take immediate action. Turn on alerts to know what is going on with your account. Also, keep yourself aware of the latest cybersecurity threat that is prevailing. When you are aware of the latest cybercrime methods, you can take better awareness to protect yourself from it.

How To Deal With the Psychological Impact of Cyber-Attack?

Firstly, you need to know that you do not need to suffer alone. We recommend you to take professional help whenever required. Do not shy away from it. Secondly, identify feelings and thoughts and acknowledge them. Undergoing those feelings is normal after such a traumatic event. Also, do not engage in self-blaming, especially for something that has happened. Replace self-blaming with self-compassion.

Cyber Attacks can give rise to paralyzing and intense emotions. The best way to feel safer is by educating yourself and taking professional help at the right time. Also, know that everything falls back to the right place immediately. Sometimes, it takes time. Irrespective of whether you have been a cyber victim, work on building better online habits and keep yourself updated. Also, after an attack, work on figuring out how the attack happened and how the gap will be filled.

It is also important to note that everyone does not have the same psychological impact. The impact depends upon numerous factors and not one shoe fits all.