The Summer’s Best Home Essentials

Summer is here, and if you’re like most of us you're probably wondering what the latest summer products are to make this season that much easier. Whether you’re trying to beat the heat or use your down time to upgrade things in your home, summer is a great time to calibrate your priorities and prepare for the coming fall and winter months ahead. Plus, it’s a time to gather with friends and family and enjoy the nice weather while it’s still around! In this article, we’ll give you some essential items to have in your home as the season moves along that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. There are more and more direct to consumer companies creating state of the art products than ever before, so why not jump on a few home essentials that could make your life that much easier? Get your summer started right with these essential home commodities, keep reading to learn more!

Upgraded Towels

Towels are a must have during the summer. If you live in an area that gets significant heat during the summer months, then you and your family are likely taking every chance you get to jump in the pool or take a cool shower. That can load up your laundry basket really quickly and cost more in water bills, which are usually more expensive in hotter areas anyway. Imagine if you had a towel set that fought against bacteria and allowed three times the usage. There are great options online for towels that fight against a great majority of the bacteria left after we use a towel, so take a look at the offerings and try them out today! You won’t be disappointed with the amount of time and money you save on laundry this summer.

Ceramic Pans

Summer usually means more time at home, and potentially more home cooked meals. If you don’t cook from home often, there’s a chance that your cookware needs an upgrade. Should that be the case, no need to go out and spend money on lesser quality cookware from a department store. A quick search for ceramic non stick pans will reveal a multitude of high quality options for individual pans and sets from companies that care about the meals their customers make. They’re products are long lasting, non-stick and free of any toxic coatings that other cookware products are known for having. These ceramic pans will be the perfect item for cooking delicious meals to take on picnics or to enjoy with friends this summer. Check them out today and upgrade your home's kitchen! The heart of the home is in the kitchen after all.

Air Cooler

The last several years have seen numerous heat waves in atypical areas for that kind of extreme weather. Residents in these areas are often left unequipped to cool down from the sudden wave of heat, which can be dangerous. In the case that someone needs an air cooling device, but is unable to access or install an air conditioner, they should consider getting an evaporative air cooler. These devices are sort of like tower fans, but with a compartment at the bottom to fill with water, ice packs and ice which gets circulated through the fan. It’s not central air, but it does a fantastic job for cooling down small spaces like living rooms, bedrooms or kitchens. Wherever you tend to get the most heat in your home, an air cooler will get the job done nicely and provide a little bit of relief while you need it.

Ice Buckets

For the entertainers, you’re probably always looking for a way to step up your game when it comes to having dinners and cocktail parties. Summer is a great time for white wine, but when you host outdoors it can be tough to keep wine cold outside. And who wants to keep going back to the fridge for another class? Pottery Barn ice buckets are a great solution for those who like to entertain outside and want a little air of fanciness with the presentation of their beverages. Coolers are fine for beer, but white wine and prosecco look that much better propped in an ice bucket. Or, alternatively, it works great to hold ice for cocktails at a home bar for indoor get togethers. However you use it, ice buckets will elevate your party game and keep your beverages nice and cold.

Bathing Suits

Of course, no summer home essentials list would be complete without bathing suits! Summer is the season for swimming, boating and beach activities. Or, if you’re not near the beach, then lake and river swimming! Bathing suits are often taken for granted, meaning that people will settle with something cheap since they likely won’t be wearing it for longer than a season. But there is something to be said about splurging for a nice bathing suit, something that will last you a few seasons rather than just one. For bathing suits, check out LuluLemon for some high options that will be worth the money you spend on them. Their products are durable and meant to be worn actively, so you don’t have to worry about wearing it out from one activity or another. Upgrade your suit collection this summer for all your summer water fun!

Conclusion

When thinking about how to upgrade your home this summer, think about all the things you typically do when summer rolls around. There are usually a lot more days outdoors, more time at home and more time spent with family and friends eating food, enjoying cocktails and conversation together. However you upgrade your home essentials, it should add to those experiences and make them that much more special. Whether you need some new towels to help with efficiency and laundry frequency, or you need an easy and inexpensive way to cool down your apartment when those unexpected heat waves come through, take the time to make your home comfortable this season.